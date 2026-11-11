9 early Black Friday Apple deals — AirPods Pro 3 $60 off, $100 off iPhone Air and $200 off MacBook Air M5

Apple doesn't really do sales, and it's rare to see any significant discounts on big-ticket items like iPhones and MacBooks. Black Friday and the weeks leading up to it are the exception. If you're looking for discounted Apple gear, now is the time to start paying attention.

With Black Friday little more than two weeks away, we've already started to see discounts on Apple products, big and small. They aren't always the most spectacular discounts, especially compared to other brands. But when the alternative is paying full price, I'm of the opinion that we should all take what we can get. But don't dawdle, because the best deals aren't going to be around forever.

These are nine of the best early Black Friday Apple deals available now.

Apple Black Friday Deals

Apple Pencil (USB-C): was $79 now $69 at Amazon If you're looking for a basic stylus for your iPad or iPhone Duo, look no further. Apple's cheapest Pencil doesn't have premium features like pressure sensitivity or wireless charging, but it does offer pixel-perfect precision and everything you need for writing and drawing. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199 at Amazon Apple's premier earbuds, AirPods Pro 3, are now $50 off at Amazon, offering all the best features. These buds feature even better noise cancellation, a new adaptive EQ, Siri AI support, a sliding ANC and transparency mode, 8 hours of battery life in the buds and even better microphone performance. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPad 11-inch: was $449 now $399 at Amazon The iPad 12 may be coming next year, but if you want Apple's cheapest iPad sooner than that, the iPad 11 is the deal for you. This model has an 11-inch Retina display, 128GB of storage, a pair of 12MP front and back cameras, Touch ID and the A16 chip. It's simple, but it's effective, and it's ideal for streaming, reading or note-taking — so long as you're not sitting under a bright light. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch Ultra 3: was $799 now $649 at Best Buy Apple's rugged Apple Watch Ultra 3 is now $150 off ahead of Black Friday, offering a large-screen watch with a durable titanium design. It also offers 5G, satellite connectivity, a solid 42-hour battery life and all the same health and fitness features as other Apple Watches.

This is easily the best Apple Watch Apple makes, and it's now slightly easier on your wallet. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Mac mini (M6): was $899 now $799 at Amazon The Mac mini M6 has only just been released, but it's already getting $100 off ahead of Black Friday. You get the same compact design as the M5 Mac mini, but with a huge upgrade in speed and performance. The entry-level model also has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhine Air: was $1,099 now $999 at Best Buy Apple's thinnest phone doesn't have a successor just yet, but don't let its age fool you. This skinny, lightweight iPhone Air is perfect for those of you who don't want to be burdened by a cumbersome device. The camera quality is good (even if there's only one), and it has all the performance power of the A19 chip. The battery could be better, but that's the price you pay for a skinny device. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Air M5: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon If you want a portable Mac experience, there's always the MacBook Air M5. This is our pick for the best MacBook, on account of its lightweight and durable design, speedy M5 performance, vivid display and the excellent battery life ll M5 MacBooks have to offer. This model has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, but more memory and storage are available if you're willing to pay for it. Read more Read less ▼

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