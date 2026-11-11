13 best Arc'teryx deals at REI to shop before Black Friday — save up to 50% on hats, jackets, fleeces and more
The best Arc'teryx gear for hiking season, starting at $23
Good news: Arc'teryx apparel is on major sale at REI ahead of Black Friday. Known for its premium-quality outdoor gear, the brand typically comes with a hefty price tag. But right now, you can snag select styles for as little as $23.
From lightweight t-shirts and hiking pants to rain jackets and down-filled winter gear, REI is currently knocking up to 50% off best-selling Arc'teryx apparel. It's the perfect opportunity to invest in top-tier gear for all your upcoming adventures.
So don't wait! Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite finds from the early Black Friday sale at REI.
Quick Links
- shop all Arc'teryx deals at REI
- Arc'teryx Cormac Logo T-Shirt (Men's): was $80 now $23
- Arc'teryx Word Toque Beanie (Unisex): was $55 now $44
- Arc'teryx Cormac Crew Long-Sleeve Shirt (Men's): was $80 now $55
- Arc'teryx Sima Hoody (Men's): was $160 now $79
- Arc'teryx Satoro Merino Wool Long-Sleeve Top (Women's): was $120 now $95
- Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoody (Men's): was $300 now $199
Arc'teryx Deals
If you're a big Arc'teryx fan (who isn't?) then you'll want to grab this t-shirt. It has the Arc'teryx logo front and center and is made of comfortable, breathable cotton jersey fabric.
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Need a new hat for the trails? The Arc'teryx Small Bird hat is made with breathable, stretchy material and a soft, quick-drying headband that will keep your head feeling airy and dry. It will get the job done on the toughest of routes.
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A cozy, cuffed beanie never goes out of style, and with temperatures dropping, this blue staple is ready to keep you warm and fashionable, all fall and winter long.
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This long-sleeved exercise top was inspired by running apparel, but then adapted to make it suitable for mountain-based high-intensity activities. It's breathable, maximizes airflow, and is designed to reduce chafing.
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If you have some backcountry adventures planned, this is the hat you'll want to bring along. The Arc'teryx Cranbrook hat has a wide brim that shades your face, ears and neck from the sun, and it's ventilated to keep you nice and cool.
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This chic zip-up jacket is designed with backpackers and hikers in mind. Weighing just over six ounces, it's made from synthetic fabric with UPF 50+ sun protection. Nice and breathable, the fabric is also moisture-wicking to keep you dry.
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This stylish long sleeve shirt is made with a soft, warm and breathable merino wool blend and it has a streamlined fit which layers easily. Its seams are also minimized to reduce irritation. It's the perfect shirt to help you move comfortably on hikes, runs and treks.
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If you're a fan of cozy fleece zip-ups (I know I am), the Arc'teryx Kyanite is worth checking out. Perfect for chilly weather, it's built from a flexible, moisture-wicking fabric, making it a great choice for jogging, hiking, biking, or simply running errands.
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The Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody is completely windproof and finished with DWR, making it a versatile outer layer for those nippy wintry hikes. There's even a capped hood for keeping your face dry. There are currently six colors discounted at varying price points.
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This is a lightweight version of the original, this Arc'teryx hoody is an easy to pack layer. You can wear it as a standalone for cool weather, or layer it with a waterproof shell in inclement conditions.
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This deal is on the men’s Arc’teryx Atom Insulated Hoody, which is available in four different colors that are now on sale. Lightweight and weather-resistant, warm yet breathable, this high-tech piece of gorpware is fully worth the hype.
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This vest is exceptionally lightweight and warm. It's the perfect mid-layer in cold conditions but it's also easy to stash in your pack if you get too warm. Throw it on as a mid or top layer depending on the weather. Plus, it's filled with European white goose down for exceptional warmth-to-weight ratio.
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This lightweight, breathable and packable hoodie is a great layer to throw on for your next outdoor adventures thanks to its wind- and moisture-resistant outer face fabric. It features 850-fill-power down and Coreloft synthetic insulation.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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