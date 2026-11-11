Good news: Arc'teryx apparel is on major sale at REI ahead of Black Friday. Known for its premium-quality outdoor gear, the brand typically comes with a hefty price tag. But right now, you can snag select styles for as little as $23.

From lightweight t-shirts and hiking pants to rain jackets and down-filled winter gear, REI is currently knocking up to 50% off best-selling Arc'teryx apparel. It's the perfect opportunity to invest in top-tier gear for all your upcoming adventures.

So don't wait! Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite finds from the early Black Friday sale at REI.

Arc'teryx Deals

Arc'teryx Small Bird Cap: was $50 now $39 at REI Need a new hat for the trails? The Arc'teryx Small Bird hat is made with breathable, stretchy material and a soft, quick-drying headband that will keep your head feeling airy and dry. It will get the job done on the toughest of routes. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Cranbrook Hat: was $85 now $68 at REI If you have some backcountry adventures planned, this is the hat you'll want to bring along. The Arc'teryx Cranbrook hat has a wide brim that shades your face, ears and neck from the sun, and it's ventilated to keep you nice and cool. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Arc'teryx Sima Hoody (Men's): was $160 now $79 at REI This chic zip-up jacket is designed with backpackers and hikers in mind. Weighing just over six ounces, it's made from synthetic fabric with UPF 50+ sun protection. Nice and breathable, the fabric is also moisture-wicking to keep you dry. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Satoro Merino Wool Long-Sleeve Top (Women's): was $120 now $95 at REI This stylish long sleeve shirt is made with a soft, warm and breathable merino wool blend and it has a streamlined fit which layers easily. Its seams are also minimized to reduce irritation. It's the perfect shirt to help you move comfortably on hikes, runs and treks. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Kyanite LT Hoody (Women's): was $150 now $119 at REI If you're a fan of cozy fleece zip-ups (I know I am), the Arc'teryx Kyanite is worth checking out. Perfect for chilly weather, it's built from a flexible, moisture-wicking fabric, making it a great choice for jogging, hiking, biking, or simply running errands. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody (Men's): was $200 now $119 at REI The Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody is completely windproof and finished with DWR, making it a versatile outer layer for those nippy wintry hikes. There's even a capped hood for keeping your face dry. There are currently six colors discounted at varying price points. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Atom SL Hoody (Men's): was $280 now $196 at REI This is a lightweight version of the original, this Arc'teryx hoody is an easy to pack layer. You can wear it as a standalone for cool weather, or layer it with a waterproof shell in inclement conditions. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoody (Men's): was $300 now $199 at REI This deal is on the men’s Arc’teryx Atom Insulated Hoody, which is available in four different colors that are now on sale. Lightweight and weather-resistant, warm yet breathable, this high-tech piece of gorpware is fully worth the hype. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Cerium Down Vest (Women's): was $300 now $244 at REI This vest is exceptionally lightweight and warm. It's the perfect mid-layer in cold conditions but it's also easy to stash in your pack if you get too warm. Throw it on as a mid or top layer depending on the weather. Plus, it's filled with European white goose down for exceptional warmth-to-weight ratio. Read more Read less ▼