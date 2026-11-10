The holiday season is quickly approaching — and although we're already making our shopping lists for friends and family, we can't forget about treating ourselves to a special little something, too.

Case in point: Alo is celebrating Singles’ Day, the 11/11 shopping holiday dedicated to embracing being single and practicing self-love. In honor of the occasion, Alo is inviting shoppers to indulge in a little retail therapy with 30% off their premium, high-performance athletic apparel. Plus, select sale styles are marked down by up to 50%.

In order to take advantage of this discount, you do have to sign up to become an Alo member, but it's free and extremely simple. (You can sign up at Alo Yoga). Once you sign up, you can get 30% off literally anything you have your eyes set on.

If you're hoping to score some deals for yourself or friends and family members ahead of Black Friday, now's your chance to shop this rare Alo sale with apparel starting at just $34.

Best Alo Yoga Deals

Alo Yoga Airlift Intrigue Bra (Women's): was $78 now $46 at Alo Yoga The Airlift Intrigue Bra is made from Alo's signature Airlift fabric for a supportive and snug fit that's ready for everything from HIIT to headstands. (Alo recommends sizing up if you have a fuller cup size). The cut is simple but flattering, designed with a scoop-neck, adjustable straps that crisscross in back for extra lift. There's also a keyhole cutout. Read more Read less ▼

Alo Yoga Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress (Women's): was $118 now $47 at Alo Yoga This is more of a summer or warm-weather pick, but now that it's on sale, you might as well add it to your cart. This adorable tennis dress is made from Alo's signature Alosoft fabric and has a built-in onesie for all-in-one ease. It offers just the right amount of support, comfort and stretch and is perfect for any adventure. Read more Read less ▼

Alo Bae Hoodie (Women's): was $98 now $49 at Alo Yoga An Alo hoodie for under $50? Sign me up! The cropped sweatshirt is intentionally oversized so you can easily layer. Its smooth on outside and fleecy on the inside, making it the perfect pick to wear to the gym as the weather cools off. Read more Read less ▼

Alo Yoga Accolade Short (Women's): was $78 now $54 at Alo Yoga Elevate your loungewear collection with these super soft shorts that feature french terry fabric on the outside and warm fleece on the inside. I love wearing these cozy shorts around the house or when I'm walking my dog around the block during warmer weather. You'll definitely want to pair them with the stylish Accolade 1/4 Zip that I highlight further below. Read more Read less ▼

Alo Yoga Airbrush Real Bra Tank (Women's): was $78 now $54 at Alo Yoga I can't get enough of this tank. So many fitness tanks are itchy and uncomfortable around the rib cage, but this one really does feel airbrushed with softness. I love its wide straps, flattering V-neckline and the fact that it has a built-in bra. Grab the matching yoga pants below to create your fabulous set. Read more Read less ▼

Alo Soho Sweatpant (Women's): was $108 now $54 at Alo Yoga Made with cashmere-like Alolux performance fabric, these sweatpants will feel like a dream. Snuggly and breathable, you'll love wearing these too and from the gym, or just when you're lounging around at home. Read more Read less ▼

Editor's Choice Alo Yoga 5" Traction Shorts (Men's): was $88 now $61 at Alo Yoga Our Deals Editor in Chief can't recommend these shorts enough. First, they're very comfy with an elastic (but secure) waistband that stays in place even during the most intense HIIT sessions. The shorts are made of a slightly perforated, fast-drying fabric, which means they won't get heavy and weigh you down on those sweaty, humid runs. (Don't worry, they're not revealing). Are there cheaper options, yes, but these are a top choice. Read more Read less ▼