Alo is celebrating Singles Day with 30% off sitewide — the 15 best deals to shop ahead of Black Friday
Treat yourself to this rare Alo sale ahead of the holidays
The holiday season is quickly approaching — and although we're already making our shopping lists for friends and family, we can't forget about treating ourselves to a special little something, too.
Case in point: Alo is celebrating Singles’ Day, the 11/11 shopping holiday dedicated to embracing being single and practicing self-love. In honor of the occasion, Alo is inviting shoppers to indulge in a little retail therapy with 30% off their premium, high-performance athletic apparel. Plus, select sale styles are marked down by up to 50%.
In order to take advantage of this discount, you do have to sign up to become an Alo member, but it's free and extremely simple. (You can sign up at Alo Yoga). Once you sign up, you can get 30% off literally anything you have your eyes set on.
If you're hoping to score some deals for yourself or friends and family members ahead of Black Friday, now's your chance to shop this rare Alo sale with apparel starting at just $34.
Quick Links
- shop all men's Alo deals
- shop all women's Alo deals
- Alo Triumph Long Sleeve Tee: was $68 now $34
- Alo Airlift Tennis Skirt: was $88 now $44
- Alo Airlift Intrigue Bra: was $78 now $46
- Alo Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress: was $118 now $47
- Alo Bae Hoodie: was $98 now $49
- Alo Conquer Reform Mock Neck Long Sleeve: was $98 now $49
- Alo 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging: was $134 now $93
- Alo Latitude 1/2 Zip Pullover: was $178 now $89
Best Alo Yoga Deals
You can never have enough tees — and this Alo long sleeve is airy, ultra-soft and perfect for training or layering under a light jacket. Plus, it's versatile enough that you can wear it just about anywhere. It's available in various colors.
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This tennis skirt is made from Alo's signature Airlift fabric that provides a lightweight feel. It has detailed seams along the front for added definition along with a high-rise waist and built-in shorts (with a hidden pocket) that offers extra coverage on and off the court.
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The Airlift Intrigue Bra is made from Alo's signature Airlift fabric for a supportive and snug fit that's ready for everything from HIIT to headstands. (Alo recommends sizing up if you have a fuller cup size). The cut is simple but flattering, designed with a scoop-neck, adjustable straps that crisscross in back for extra lift. There's also a keyhole cutout.
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This is more of a summer or warm-weather pick, but now that it's on sale, you might as well add it to your cart. This adorable tennis dress is made from Alo's signature Alosoft fabric and has a built-in onesie for all-in-one ease. It offers just the right amount of support, comfort and stretch and is perfect for any adventure.
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This Conquer Long Sleeve will leave you looking cool. It's made with Alo's signature stretchy, sweat-wicking Conquer fabric. It offers a slim fit, but it's not clingy. Plus, it'll feel ultra-soft against your skin with a cool buttery feel.
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An Alo hoodie for under $50? Sign me up! The cropped sweatshirt is intentionally oversized so you can easily layer. Its smooth on outside and fleecy on the inside, making it the perfect pick to wear to the gym as the weather cools off.
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This Alo short sleeve is so versatile! It's airy, ultra-soft and perfect for training or layering under your favorite hoodie. I recommend grabbing one in several colors.
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Elevate your loungewear collection with these super soft shorts that feature french terry fabric on the outside and warm fleece on the inside. I love wearing these cozy shorts around the house or when I'm walking my dog around the block during warmer weather. You'll definitely want to pair them with the stylish Accolade 1/4 Zip that I highlight further below.
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I can't get enough of this tank. So many fitness tanks are itchy and uncomfortable around the rib cage, but this one really does feel airbrushed with softness. I love its wide straps, flattering V-neckline and the fact that it has a built-in bra. Grab the matching yoga pants below to create your fabulous set.
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Made with cashmere-like Alolux performance fabric, these sweatpants will feel like a dream. Snuggly and breathable, you'll love wearing these too and from the gym, or just when you're lounging around at home.
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Our Deals Editor in Chief can't recommend these shorts enough. First, they're very comfy with an elastic (but secure) waistband that stays in place even during the most intense HIIT sessions. The shorts are made of a slightly perforated, fast-drying fabric, which means they won't get heavy and weigh you down on those sweaty, humid runs. (Don't worry, they're not revealing). Are there cheaper options, yes, but these are a top choice.
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Need a new fall jacket? This lightweight pullover is lightly filled (for a little warmth) and made from 100 percent nylon — the kind that's durable, swishy and ready to face the elements. It also has a half-zip collar, zippered side pockets, banded cuffs, and a banded hem. The fit is relaxed and comfortable.
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I'm actually wearing these bootcut leggings as I write this! They are my all-time favorite legging, not only because they're comfortable, but because they're extremely flattering. I wear them literally everywhere and usually pair them with sneakers. They look great whether you're working out, walking or just want to put together a cute and casual weekend outfit. I definitely recommend these versatile leggings.
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These buttery-soft Alo leggings are supportive in all the right places, and right now, you can score 30% off in a rainbow of colors. This is a total win for just under $100.
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If you're anything like me, you'll be living in this cozy 1/4 zip. It's an absolute must for crisp spring mornings thanks to its fleece interior. It comes in a variety of colors and matches perfectly with the Accolade shorts above. It also has a matching pair of sweatpants if you want to be extra warm and cozy.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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