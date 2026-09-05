7 best Labor Day mattress sales I'd shop this weekend — from $179
I've searched 100s of Labor Day mattress sales and these are my 7 favorite deals on the beds I've tested and recommend
I've been tracking the Labor Day mattress sales for three years, so I know that this holiday weekend marks one of the best times of the year to buy a new bed. Labor Day 2026 is no different, with the return of the hugely popular $400 off all sizes of the Saatva Classic mattress at Saatva.
After vigorous testing, we name named the Saatva Classic as our No 1 choice in this year's best mattress guide. But it's not the only bed currently on sale we've tested and loved. Our top cooling pick is also back down to its lowest price, with our exclusive 40% discount code TOMS40 returning to help you save up to $1,028 on the ultra-cooling Elite Hybrid at Bear Mattress.
In fact, all the mattresses I recommend buying this Labor Day weekend rundown have been slept on and tested either by me or my fellow expert mattress testers. So here's what I'd shop in this weekend's Labor Day mattress sales.
Labor Day mattress sales 2026: The best deals at a glance
- Saatva Classic – best overall: From $1,049 (was $1,449) at Saatva
- Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress – dorm room savior: From $173 at Amazon
- Helix Midnight Luxe – best for side sleepers: From $1,119 (was $1,492) at Helix
- DreamCloud Classic – best value: From $429 (was $1,346) at DreamCloud
- Bear Elite Hybrid – best cooling: From $1,298 (was $1,998.80) with TOMS40 code at Bear
- Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex Pro – best value cooling: From $652 (was $932) at Brooklyn Bedding
- Tempur-Pedic Tempur Cloud and smart base – best bundle deal: From $1,718.40 (was $2,598) at Tempur-Pedic
- Avocado Green – best organic: From $1,279 (was $1,599) at Avocado
- Purple Plus - best for joint pain relief: From $1,280 (was $1,599) at Purple
7 best Labor Day mattress sales
The best hybrid mattress we've tested, the Saatva Classic is designed to bring hotel luxury to your home with its three firmness options, high-quality materials, and exquisite pressure relief. The current Saatva mattress sale takes $400 off all mattress over $1,000, meaning that every single size of the Saatva Classic is $400 cheaper with our links. This takes a queen down to $1,829 from $2,229 , plus you'll get generous benefits: a 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty, and free white glove delivery.
Our Saatva Classic mattress review: ★★★★★
User score: ★★★★★
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The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is one of the best mattresses you can buy on Amazon, owing to its cheap price and memory foam cushioning for side sleepers. You'll find two different models of the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam: and older version (that's on sale) and a newer version (which isn't on sale). While there's no discount on the newer model, it's actually cheaper in a queen at $199.99 at Amazon. Double check your 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year warranty will be honored.
Our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review: ★★★½
User score: ★★★★
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While the DreamCloud mattress sales don't tend to change an awful lot, I'm not complaining. A queen-sized luxury hybrid mattress priced at $699 is excellent value for money, especially when it's the best mattress in a box on the market. The premium quilted top makes it a great choice for side sleepers, plus there are industry-leading benefits to take advantage of: a 365-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.
Our DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½
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The SweetNight CoolNest harnesses the power of cooing gel foam and PCM to dissipate heat for a cooler night. Most cooling mattresses are in the premium price tier, costing over $1,000 in a queen. The CoolNest, however, is always under $400 in a queen, going from $669.99 to $399.99. That is until this Labor Day weekend, where an automatically-applied-to-checkout 10% discount takes a queen size even further down to $360 - that's the lowest price we've tracked it. Benefits include free shipping, a 10-year warranty, and a 100-night sleep trial. Plus, you'll get a free cooling pillow set worth $109.99.
Our SweetNight CoolNest Memory Foam mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (900+ reviews)
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The Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress graces the top of our best mattress for side sleepers thanks to its unbeatable support and comfort. It provides ample relief from pressure points such as the hips and shoulders, while also providing enough lumbar support for back sleepers. The Midnight Luxe is now 25% off, which saves you up to $749.66. Right now a queen is $1,874 (was $2,498.66) and comes with a 120-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.
Our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (8,800+ reviews)
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The Nectar Classic is among the best memory foam mattresses we've tested thanks to it's high level of support (especially for back sleepers) and its entry-level price tag. As the cheapest bed in the popular brand's collection, you'll always find a queen Classic at under $700 in the monthly Nectar mattress sales. Plus, it comes with industry-leading extras such as a 365-night trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.
Our Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress review: ★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (54,300+ reviews)
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Our exclusive Bear promo code TOMS40 is back, and it's unlocking a 40% off saving, taking a queen down to $1370.40, the lowest price we've tracked on this ultra-cooling bed tailor-made for hot sleepers. (It's the best cooling mattress of the year.) As it that wasn't enough, Bear throws in two free sleep accessories (a twin pack of Cirrus Cloud Pillows and a Terry Mattress Protector and offers generous benefits including a lifetime warranty and a 120-night sleep trial.
Our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½
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Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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