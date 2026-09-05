I've been tracking the Labor Day mattress sales for three years, so I know that this holiday weekend marks one of the best times of the year to buy a new bed. Labor Day 2026 is no different, with the return of the hugely popular $400 off all sizes of the Saatva Classic mattress at Saatva.



After vigorous testing, we name named the Saatva Classic as our No 1 choice in this year's best mattress guide. But it's not the only bed currently on sale we've tested and loved. Our top cooling pick is also back down to its lowest price, with our exclusive 40% discount code TOMS40 returning to help you save up to $1,028 on the ultra-cooling Elite Hybrid at Bear Mattress.

In fact, all the mattresses I recommend buying this Labor Day weekend rundown have been slept on and tested either by me or my fellow expert mattress testers. So here's what I'd shop in this weekend's Labor Day mattress sales.

Labor Day mattress sales 2026: The best deals at a glance