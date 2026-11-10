TV deal of the year: LG's stunning C6 OLED TV is half-off today

November is the month to buy a new TV. As deals editor, I see great TV deals year-round, but retailers tend to save the best deals for the end of the year.

For example, right now you can get the LG 55-inch C6 4K OLED TV for just $999 at Best Buy or Amazon. That's a whopping 50% off and the cheapest price I've seen for this Editor's Choice TV. Want a bigger screen? Best Buy has the LG 65-inch C6 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,399. That's 48% off and again a new price low for this TV. Here's why I recommend it so much.

LG C6 OLED TV Deals

Save 50% LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $999 at Best Buy The C6 is LG's flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay enhancing features including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. It's predecessor, the C5, is still a great TV and cheaper, but if you want the latest and greatest — you won't be disappointed with the C6.

Whether you're prepping for the release of GTA 6 or looking for the best TV-viewing experience possible, the LG C6 will not disappoint. The C6 doesn't rely on a traditional backlighting, but instead packs millions of self-illuminating pixels. This means that the C6 can render perfect black levels. Additionally, bright objects aren't saddled with the distracting, hazy-looking light bloom you're bound to see on Mini-LED TVs that cost roughly the same as the C6.

The C6 also comes with Dolby Vision support. This is one of the most popular HDR formats, and its inclusion ensures that the C6 is able to accurately match a filmmaker's vision when you're watching Dolby Vision-mastered content.

When it comes to connectivity, the C6 is again hard to beat. All four of its HDMI 2.1 inputs support 4K gaming at 120Hz (the highest 4K spec for today's consoles), and 4K/165Hz is an option for PC gamers. Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and AMD FreeSync Premium are along for the ride, too.

As a Roku fan, I don't love LG's built-in webOS platform, but that's a minor gripe against an otherwise excellent TV. Will it get cheaper on Black Friday? It's possible, but not likely. This is a premium TV and even if retailers do lower its price again — it won't be a big difference. So now is an excellent time to pick up this TV and have it in your living room well before the turkey even hits the oven.