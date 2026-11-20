Whether you’re looking to upgrade to one of the best vacuum cleaners, or have had your eye on a Dyson for a while, there’s no better time to bag a bargain than during Black Friday.

And since I test vacuum cleaners for a living, I was thrilled to spot some impressive early deals on some of my favorite Dyson cordless vacuums.

Right now the popular Dyson V9 Motorbar cordless is just $269 from $599 on Amazon. That’s a whopping 55% off, saving you serious cash in your pocket. These top deals are not likely to last long.

If you’re after want a hybrid wet and dry vacuum, the Dyson Pencilwash has dropped to $249 from $349 on Amazon. That's a great bargain for a 2-in-1 cleaner to make light work of stubborn stains.

So if you want to snap up a Dyson cleaner deal just in time for the holidays, you’d better act fast.

Early Black Friday Dyson deals

Save $100 Dyson W1 PencilWash Wet and Dry Cleaner : was $349 now $249 at Amazon If you have hard floors and don't want the backbreaking mopping task, the PencilWash and dock is the ultimate game-changer. With its ultra-slim design and self-propelling feature, it's easy to carry and glide around corners. And with a 300ml clean water tank, it'll cover up to 100 square meters of flooring. More importantly, you'll never get your hands dirty. Win-win! Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Dyson V9 Motorbar Cordless Vacuum: was $601 now $269 at Amazon If you're after a mid-range entry from Dyson, that is ideal for light/daily clean-ups the V9 has got the power. It delivers 40 minutes of cleaning power on a charge, comes with three accessories, and can switch between stick and handheld in seconds. Plus, at 55% off, this is a rare gem that won't be here for much longer. Read more Read less ▼

Save $110 Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was $389 now $279 at Amazon Another popular cordless vacuum, the V8 offers the ideal balance of cleaning power and battery life for a reasonable price. Designed to be lightweight, it offers up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and several different cleaning modes and accessories. Plus, it has a De-tangling Motorbar cleaner head that will deep clean and tackle stubborn hair in fibres — ideal if you have pets. Read more Read less ▼