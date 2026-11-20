I found the best Black Friday Dyson deals on Amazon — save up to 55% on V9, V15 Detect and PencilWash
Get a Dyson for less right now
Whether you’re looking to upgrade to one of the best vacuum cleaners, or have had your eye on a Dyson for a while, there’s no better time to bag a bargain than during Black Friday.
And since I test vacuum cleaners for a living, I was thrilled to spot some impressive early deals on some of my favorite Dyson cordless vacuums.
Right now the popular Dyson V9 Motorbar cordless is just $269 from $599 on Amazon. That’s a whopping 55% off, saving you serious cash in your pocket. These top deals are not likely to last long.
If you’re after want a hybrid wet and dry vacuum, the Dyson Pencilwash has dropped to $249 from $349 on Amazon. That's a great bargain for a 2-in-1 cleaner to make light work of stubborn stains.
So if you want to snap up a Dyson cleaner deal just in time for the holidays, you’d better act fast.
Quick Links
- shop all Amazon Black Friday deals
- Dyson W1 PencilWash™ Wet and Dry Cleaner: was $349 now $249 at Amazon
- Dyson V9 Motorbar™ Cordless Vacuum: was $599 now $269 at Amazon
- Dyson V8™ Cordless Vacuum: was $389 now $279 at Amazon
- Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum: was $849 now $598 at Amazon
- Dyson V16 Piston Animal cordless vacuum: was $979 now $799 at Amazon
Early Black Friday Dyson deals
If you have hard floors and don't want the backbreaking mopping task, the PencilWash and dock is the ultimate game-changer. With its ultra-slim design and self-propelling feature, it's easy to carry and glide around corners. And with a 300ml clean water tank, it'll cover up to 100 square meters of flooring. More importantly, you'll never get your hands dirty. Win-win!
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If you're after a mid-range entry from Dyson, that is ideal for light/daily clean-ups the V9 has got the power. It delivers 40 minutes of cleaning power on a charge, comes with three accessories, and can switch between stick and handheld in seconds. Plus, at 55% off, this is a rare gem that won't be here for much longer.
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Another popular cordless vacuum, the V8 offers the ideal balance of cleaning power and battery life for a reasonable price. Designed to be lightweight, it offers up to 40 minutes of battery life on a full charge, and several different cleaning modes and accessories. Plus, it has a De-tangling Motorbar cleaner head that will deep clean and tackle stubborn hair in fibres — ideal if you have pets.
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If you want to get a thorough cleaning experience, the Detect head uses Dyson “illumination technology” to reveal dust particles on hardwood floors. I love how this makes it easier to see dirt and grime and ensure a spotless surface. It also comes with the standard motorbar head for deep-cleaning carpets and other crevice tools. Plus, with up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge, it provides plenty of power to handle your home.
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One of the newest models, this cordless is certainly a beast with excellent suction power. In my V16 Piston Animal review, it effortlessly tackled both my carpets and hard flooring in no time. I loved its anti-tangle brush mechanism, which makes it perfect for pet households, and it even has laser dust detection. I'd strongly recommend this deal.
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Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features.
Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.
With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!
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