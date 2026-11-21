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Keep your Nintendo Switch 2 at full power with this charging case (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Part of what makes the Nintendo Switch 2 such a great console is that it's so handy and portable. It's great for gaming on the go and easy to take with you whether you're on a train, plane, or basically anywhere. It's all-too-easy to forget to keep an eye on your console's battery levels, though, and run out of juice unexpectedly. That's where a charging case like this great one from Belkin comes in handy. It keeps your console nice and safe, while also charging the battery with the included 10000mAh Power Bank. And now you can get it with $10 off the asking price at Amazon. Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Charging Case Pro: was $69 now $59 at Amazon

Explore the Star Wars galaxy on your Switch 2 for just $25 (Image credit: Ubisoft) If you've ever dreamed of going on an adventure in a galaxy far, far away then Star Wars Outlaws is the Switch 2 game for you. Set in the years between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, you play a scoundrel by the name of Kay Vess, who is trying to make her way in life by going on missions and building a reputation with the galaxy's most feared crime bosses. This Gold Edition gives you the base game plus the Wild Card and A Pirate's Fortune story packs, as well as a few other nice goodies. Now less than $25, it's a real bargain for Star Wars fans. Star Wars Outlaws (Gold Edition): was $59.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

$30 has been hacked and slashed off the cost of Resident Evil Requiem (Image credit: Capcom) If Cult of the Lamb is a bit too cute for you and you want a horror game that really delivers some full-blooded scares then it's hard to beat a Resident Evil game. You can now get the Amazon Exclusive Edition of Resident Evil Requiem (which comes with an exclusive poster) for the Switch 2 with $30 now hacked and slashed off the retail price. Resident Evil Requiem Amazon Exclusive Edition: was $69.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

Keep your Nintendo Switch 2 in mint condition with a screen protector (Image credit: NEXT / Edited with Gemini) Let's face it, screen protectors aren't the most exciting products in the world, but they are essential and the Black Friday sales are the perfect time to invest in some! After all, you want to keep your precious Nintendo Switch 2 looking the best it can, right? This NEXT Elite screen protector gives you two glass shields to keep your console pristine and scratch-free. Next Elite Glass Switch 2 Screen Protector 2-Pack: was $10 now $7 @ Best Buy

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition is now just $59.99 on the Switch 2 (Image credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment, Nintendo) If you like to get lost in a richly-imagined open world game, then this fantasy RPG is for you. In Elden Ring, you wander a stunningly realized magical world, seeking adventure and fighting foes. This Tarnished Edition contains both the complete base game and the expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, plus some new classes and gear. Now down to $59.99, it's a great time to explore the Lands Between. Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition (Nintendo Switch 2): was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

Save $20 on the terrifyingly cute horror Cult of the Lamb (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Is cozy horror a thing? It is in the world of Cult of the Lamb. This quirky game is a mix of roguelike and base-building games, with a fun, folk horror twist. It stars a possessed lamb who has avoided execution, but now needs to fight off monster enemies while making a few sacrifices (literally) as you build your own cult. Fun stuff and not too creepy. Now you can get it for $20 off the retail price. Cult of the Lamb Definitive Edition: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon