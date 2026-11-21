There’s such a gratifying feeling that comes from finishing a really good book, closing it up, reflecting on its quality and placing it back on your bookshelf.

I spend a good deal of time flipping through autobiographies written by my favorite wrestlers, musicians and media personalities. Visual history books dedicated to the video games, comic books and anime I love also keep me entertained for hours. I’m always searching for the next great book that’ll keep me from staring at my phone and reading rage-baiting tweets in my spare time.

ChatGPT is capable of stepping up to be everyone's personal book curator. It has certainly put me on the right path to finding even more quality reads based on what it knows about the genres I like, the authors I’m a fan of and even the sort of books that I’m not really all that into.

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These prompts have helped expand my collection of books, and I’m sure they’ll do the same for all my fellow bookworms reading this right now. Try any of these out and see where ChatGPT leads you next on your journey for more quality literature.

Telling ChatGPT about your literary likes (and dislikes) to get strong book recommendations

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Inputting any of the following seven prompts into ChatGPT, while also providing it with your literary tastes, favorite authors, preferred styles of writing that compel you the most and current mood, will help it highlight a list of books you may end up adoring next.

The first prompt works quite well in commanding ChatGPT to examine the deeper literary qualities attached to your favorite books. The second prompt works to showcase the type of books that deliver the same type of emotional experiences you derived from your last read. The third prompt is perfect for book hunters who are on the lookout for less celebrated books that you may not have known about beforehand. The fourth prompt is the ultimate mood-book matcher, as it takes note of how you’re currently feeling and shows you the type of books that could get you out of a mental funk or put you in a more relaxing mood.

The fifth prompt puts ChatGPT in the mindset of a book recommendation engine that gives you the sort of books that explore genres you may have overlooked. The sixth prompt goes even further to help ChatGPT suggest what books you should read, as it mentions both your literary likes and dislikes.

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As for the seventh and final prompt, it works as a survey that gives ChatGPT everything it could possibly know about you to give you the best book recommendations possible.

Feel free to refer to the seven prompts listed below and try them out for yourself to see where your next book-filled adventures lead you next:

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The Literary Taste Decoder: Act as an expert literary critic and personal book curator. My five favorite books are [book titles and authors]. Analyze what these books reveal about my literary tastes, including themes, writing styles, pacing, character development, and storytelling techniques. Identify the common threads connecting them, then recommend [number] books I'm likely to love. Explain why each recommendation matches my preferences, and avoid obvious bestsellers unless they're exceptionally relevant.

Act as an expert literary critic and personal book curator. My five favorite books are [book titles and authors]. Analyze what these books reveal about my literary tastes, including themes, writing styles, pacing, character development, and storytelling techniques. Identify the common threads connecting them, then recommend [number] books I'm likely to love. Explain why each recommendation matches my preferences, and avoid obvious bestsellers unless they're exceptionally relevant. The "If You Loved This, Read That" Prompt: I just finished [book title] by [author], and I loved it because of [specific reasons]. Recommend [number] books that capture what made this reading experience special. Don't just recommend books from the same genre. Consider atmosphere, emotional impact, narrative structure, prose, and character relationships. Rank your recommendations by how closely they match what I loved, and tell me what makes each one different.

I just finished [book title] by [author], and I loved it because of [specific reasons]. Recommend [number] books that capture what made this reading experience special. Don't just recommend books from the same genre. Consider atmosphere, emotional impact, narrative structure, prose, and character relationships. Rank your recommendations by how closely they match what I loved, and tell me what makes each one different. The Hidden Gems Discovery Prompt: Act as a knowledgeable independent bookstore owner who specializes in overlooked literary gems. My favorite genres are [genres], and I especially enjoy [themes, authors, or storytelling styles]. Recommend [number] lesser-known books that deserve more attention. Include overlooked backlist titles, translated fiction, and underappreciated authors where relevant. For each book, explain what makes it special, who would appreciate it, and why it fits my tastes. Prioritize genuinely lesser-known titles over mainstream bestsellers.

Act as a knowledgeable independent bookstore owner who specializes in overlooked literary gems. My favorite genres are [genres], and I especially enjoy [themes, authors, or storytelling styles]. Recommend [number] lesser-known books that deserve more attention. Include overlooked backlist titles, translated fiction, and underappreciated authors where relevant. For each book, explain what makes it special, who would appreciate it, and why it fits my tastes. Prioritize genuinely lesser-known titles over mainstream bestsellers. The Reading Mood Matcher: Help me choose my next book based on my current mood. Right now I'm feeling [mood], and I want a reading experience that makes me feel [desired emotion]. I usually enjoy [genres or authors], but I'm open to something different. Recommend [number] books that fit this emotional atmosphere. Include a mix of comforting, thought-provoking, immersive, and surprising choices where appropriate. Explain the emotional experience each book offers, without revealing major spoilers.

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The Literary Comfort Zone Breaker: I usually read [favorite genres], and my favorite authors include [names]. I want to expand my literary horizons without choosing books that feel completely disconnected from my tastes. Recommend [number] books from genres, cultures, time periods, or literary traditions I might not normally explore. For each recommendation, explain how it connects to my existing interests and what new reading experience it offers. Arrange the books from the easiest transition to the most adventurous choice.

I usually read [favorite genres], and my favorite authors include [names]. I want to expand my literary horizons without choosing books that feel completely disconnected from my tastes. Recommend [number] books from genres, cultures, time periods, or literary traditions I might not normally explore. For each recommendation, explain how it connects to my existing interests and what new reading experience it offers. Arrange the books from the easiest transition to the most adventurous choice. The Anti-Recommendation Prompt: I want book recommendations based on both my likes and dislikes. Books I loved include [titles], while books I disliked or abandoned include [titles]. For each book I disliked, here's what didn't work for me: [reasons]. Analyze these preferences to identify the writing styles, pacing, themes, character types, and storytelling choices I should seek out or avoid. Recommend [number] books that maximize what I enjoy while minimizing what frustrates me. Explain any potential dealbreakers for each recommendation.

I want book recommendations based on both my likes and dislikes. Books I loved include [titles], while books I disliked or abandoned include [titles]. For each book I disliked, here's what didn't work for me: [reasons]. Analyze these preferences to identify the writing styles, pacing, themes, character types, and storytelling choices I should seek out or avoid. Recommend [number] books that maximize what I enjoy while minimizing what frustrates me. Explain any potential dealbreakers for each recommendation. The Ultimate Personal Librarian Prompt: Become my personal literary advisor. Before recommending any books, interview me with 10 thoughtful questions about my reading history, favorite authors, preferred genres, literary themes, pacing preferences, emotional interests, and books I've abandoned. Ask the questions one at a time and use my answers to build a detailed reader profile. Then create a personalized list of [number] books divided into three categories: books I'm almost certain to love, books that will broaden my literary horizons, and wild-card recommendations that might surprise me. Include a short explanation of each choice and suggest the best book to start with. Only recommend real books, and flag any publication details you're uncertain about.

And as an extra follow-up response, this next prompt can help ChatGPT do another round of evaluation to see which books truly match your tastes and weed out any made-up books it may have suggested:

Now challenge your own recommendations. Which [number] books on this list are the weakest matches for my tastes, and why? Replace them with better alternatives. Don't invent titles or authors, and tell me where you're uncertain.

Final thoughts

Running to ChatGPT to tell it to recommend you a bunch of new and old books worth reading without being as descriptive as possible about your tastes is a waste of time. The chatbot needs every piece of information about your interests across the literary spectrum to tailor its book recommendations to match everything you enjoy (and don’t enjoy as much).

Hopefully, by the end of each ChatGPT session that kicks off with any of these prompts, you’ll leave it with one or a bunch of strong suggestions that could keep you and your book club occupied for months on end. Let me know how you get on in the comments below.

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