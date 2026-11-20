Black Friday is officially here! Keurig's treating us this sales period — the Keurig K-Express is just $59, down from its MSRP of $109. This single-serve coffee maker is one of the best ways to get stress-free, mess-free coffee day after day. Forget measuring and grinding beans; the Keurig K-Express will do it all for you.

I recently reviewed the K-Mini Mate and praised its ease of use and small footprint, two elements also present on the Keurig K-Express. It's just five inches wide and thirteen inches tall, making it ideal for small apartments, college dorms, or even on your desk at the office (who says sharing is caring, anyway?).

Unlike the cheaper K-Mini Mate, the K-Express can make 3 brew sizes — 8, 10, or 12 ounces — so you'll always get a full cup, even if you're using that oversized Christmas mug you keep at the back of your cupboard (I know I have one).

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Save 45% ($50) Keurig Keurig K-Express: was $109.99 now $59.99 at Amazon The Keurig K-Express is one of the cheapest ways to get hot, fresh coffee at home. At less than $60, it would take just ten Starbucks lattes to earn this machine back. While this is a single-serve machine, it's super easy to remove and insert new pods, so you could make back-to-back drinks too.

Who are Keurig machines for?

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Due to how blisteringly easy they are to use, I'd recommend Keurig machines to everyone who wants hot, fresh coffee in the morning (or afternoon, or evening, I'm not judging) without dealing with grinding or measuring.

The Keurig K-Express is extremely straightforward: simply add water, insert your pod, find your favorite mug, and press go. This model can make 8oz, 10oz, or 12oz drinks, which cheaper models like the K-Mini Mate can't. I've tested over 50 coffee makers, and Keurigs are on par with Nespresso machines for ease of use.

Keurig also supports tons of third-party pods, unlike Nespresso Vertuo or Lavazza Tabli machines, so you can get Starbucks ($0.50 each), Cinnabon ($0.64 each), Tim Hortons ($0.65 each), or even McDonald's ($0.50 each) coffee from the comfort of your kitchen. Unfortunately, you do pay $10 to recycle 96 pods, which is a shame, but if that's something you're willing to do for Mother Earth, then good for you!

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