I found the 27 best entertainment gifts of 2026 for movie buffs and streaming bingers
The perfect Christmas gifts for the movie lover in your life
Christmas is almost upon us, and if you're on the hunt for something to gift to the TV or movie fan in your life, then you've come to the right place. For this article, I've pulled together 27 great gift ideas across a range of products.
There's everything from streaming subscriptions to snack boxes, movie-themed video games to some inspired apparel. There's also some tasty tech here too, including a stunning projector and an impressive soundbar.
Some personal favorites from this choice list? Well, the complete "Twin Peaks" Blu-ray is always going to be my top choice. Then there's that gorgeous "Godzilla" box set (which currently has 50% slashed off its price at Amazon) and the "Project Hail Mary" LEGO set.
Or, if you really want to make a movie fan laugh, why not give them that "Backrooms" poster — you'll see what I mean when you see it ...
Movie subscriptions
Movie tech
Movie night snacks
Movie Lego sets
Movie posters
Movie books
Blu-ray sets
Movie video games
Movie apparel
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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