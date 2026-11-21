Christmas is almost upon us, and if you're on the hunt for something to gift to the TV or movie fan in your life, then you've come to the right place. For this article, I've pulled together 27 great gift ideas across a range of products.

There's everything from streaming subscriptions to snack boxes, movie-themed video games to some inspired apparel. There's also some tasty tech here too, including a stunning projector and an impressive soundbar.

Some personal favorites from this choice list? Well, the complete "Twin Peaks" Blu-ray is always going to be my top choice. Then there's that gorgeous "Godzilla" box set (which currently has 50% slashed off its price at Amazon) and the "Project Hail Mary" LEGO set.

Or, if you really want to make a movie fan laugh, why not give them that "Backrooms" poster — you'll see what I mean when you see it ...

Movie subscriptions

Movie tech

Movie night snacks

Movie Lego sets

Movie posters

Movie books

Blu-ray sets

Movie video games

Movie apparel

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