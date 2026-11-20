Blackstone griddles are sizzling ahead of Black Friday: Save up to $100 at Amazon and Lowe's
Pick up a hot deal even before Black Friday arrives
I’m not heading out into my yard just yet to fire up my grill; I’m staying right inside. Even with the seasonal shift, though, now is one of the smartest times to grab a Blackstone Grill during the Black Friday sales.
If you like to buy off-season and enjoy cooking on a flat-top, you can save big right now. Blackstone is best known for its outdoor griddles, whether you’re planning on cooking in your backyard or on a camping trip — but they also have some price drops on indoor setups.
My top pick is the Blackstone 36-inch Original Omnivore Griddle, now $299 at Lowe's, with a $100 saving. Plus, there are other great deals, including a 59% discount on Blackstone's Culinary Griddle 6-Piece Stainless Steel Tool Set, now $24 at Amazon.
Quick links
Editor's Choice
- Blackstone 36" Original Omnivore Griddle with Hard Cover: was $399 now $299 @ Lowe's
- Blackstone 517 Original 28" Omnivore Griddle: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
Black Friday Blackstone Grills Deals
Blackstone’s 36-inch Original Omnivore griddle, combined with a hard cover, has a quick preheat time. The dual side shelves give you extra prep space, and the rear grease management ensures quick cleanup. It has four heat zones, 768 square inches of cooking space, and electric ignition. Plus, it comes with utensil hooks and an all-essential bottle opener.
Read moreRead less▼
Blackstone's 30-inch version of the Omnivore Griddles gas two independent heating zones offering 547 sq inches of cooking space. The H-shaped burners allow you to optimize the entire griddle surface so you can sear meat on both sides at the same time. It comes with built-in wind guards, dual folding side shelves, tool hooks and four locking swivel caster wheels to make it easy to move around your backyard.
Read moreRead less▼
This Blackstone 28-inch Omnivore griddle comes with dual independently controlled burners to increase versatility when cooking different foods. It offers 517 square inches of cooking space and electric ignition. It also has a 4.7 star rating at Amazon, with reviewers saying it performs exceptionally well, is easy to assemble and is value for money.
Read moreRead less▼
This neat 22-inch table top Blackstone griddle offers two cooking zones and 361 square inches of cooking space, with built-in wind guards. The griddle's portable and compact design makes it ideal for taking on picnics and outdoor adventures. Plus, it comes with a carry bag to make packing it up and taking it on a trip much easier.
Read moreRead less▼
Right now, you can save $35 on this Blackstone culinary set. it includes all the essentials for cooking and cleaning. You get two spatulas for flipping burgers and pancakes, an angled scraper, tongs, and two 16 oz squeeze bottles for water, oil or sauces.
Read moreRead less▼
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Camilla is the Homes Senior Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.