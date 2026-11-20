Apple's Black Friday deals are here, and I'm on the hunt for the best AirPods Black Friday discounts to help you save. I test headphones all year round, so I have a really good sense of what's worth your money.

The discounts so far aren't huge, but there's some sales worth snagging now. For example, the AirPods Pro 3 are $179, down from $249. And the AirPods Max 2 are $419, down from $549. That's close to the all-time price low.

Here are the best AirPods Black Friday deals so far.

Best AirPods Black Friday deals

Where's the rest?

I'd love to see some discounts on the new AirPods 5 (both with and without wireless charging case). I reviewed the new entry-level earbuds upon their September release, and they're a huge improvement over 2024's AirPods 4. Let's hope Apple treats us to some AirPods 5 discounts closer to the big day.

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