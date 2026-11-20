I test headphones for a living and these are the best AirPods Black Friday deals — including AirPods Max 2 for $130 off
The discounts that are actually worth grabbing
Apple's Black Friday deals are here, and I'm on the hunt for the best AirPods Black Friday discounts to help you save. I test headphones all year round, so I have a really good sense of what's worth your money.
The discounts so far aren't huge, but there's some sales worth snagging now. For example, the AirPods Pro 3 are $179, down from $249. And the AirPods Max 2 are $419, down from $549. That's close to the all-time price low.
Here are the best AirPods Black Friday deals so far.
Best AirPods Black Friday deals: Quick links
- Apple EarPods (Lightning): was $19 now $15 @ Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon
- Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $419 @ Amazon
Best AirPods Black Friday deals
The EarPods are Apple's cheapest earbuds. Right now, the Lightning version is on sale, which is great for pre-iPhone 15 owners. However, newer iPhone users will need to pay the full price of $19 for the USB-C version.
The AirPods Pro 3 are Apple's flagship earbuds and some of my favorite earbuds in general. The sound is exquisite, and the ANC is almost Bose-beating. If you want the best AirPods available, it's gotta be the AirPods Pro 3.
The AirPods Max 2 are the only over-ears made by Apple, so if you want headphones, it has to be the Max 2. I reviewed these headphones, and the near-perfect sound and impressive ANC completely blew me away.
Where's the rest?
I'd love to see some discounts on the new AirPods 5 (both with and without wireless charging case). I reviewed the new entry-level earbuds upon their September release, and they're a huge improvement over 2024's AirPods 4. Let's hope Apple treats us to some AirPods 5 discounts closer to the big day.
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Erin Bashford is a senior writer at Tom's Guide, focusing on reviews. She has a Masters in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the University of East Anglia. As an ex-barista, she knows her way around a coffee machine, and as a music lover, she's constantly chipping away at her dream of having a multi-room home sound system. In her spare time you can find her reading, practising yoga, writing, or stressing over today’s NYT Games.
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