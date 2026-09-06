I’ve tested America's most luxurious mattresses but these 3 budget beds impressed me more (from $270)
Three memory foam mattresses I've tested and loved, now under $500 for a queen in the Labor Day sales
My life as a mattress tester means I'm sleeping on a cheap memory foam bed one month and then a luxury hybrid mattress the next — and this experience has made me realize that price isn't always a good indicator of comfort. For example, the CoolNest Memory Foam Mattress, now down to $360 (was $599) in a queen at SweetNight, is a budget mattress whose cooling comfort has impressed me more than some of the luxury hybrids I've slept on.
Yes, most of the beds that grace this year's best mattress guide are luxury hybrids. But I've tested plenty of mattresses that offer exceptional support and comfort for under $500 in a queen. For instance, I'm currently testing the CopperFlex Essential, now $489.30 (was $699) in a queen at Brooklyn Bedding, and it's great for lighter weight side sleepers like me.
So, now that the Labor Day mattress sales are well and truly upon us, I've rounded up the my favorite mattresses under $500 in a queen. Here's why I loved testing them and why you should buy them before Labor Day weekend is up...
Labor Day mattress sales: At a glance
- Saatva Classic – best overall: From $1,049 (was $1,449) at Saatva
- Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress – dorm room savior: From $173 at Amazon
- Helix Midnight Luxe – best for side sleepers: From $1,119 (was $1,492) at Helix
- DreamCloud Classic – best value: From $429 (was $1,346) at DreamCloud
- Bear Elite Hybrid – best cooling: From $1,298 (was $1,998.80) with TOMS40 code at Bear
- Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex Pro – best value cooling: From $652 (was $932) at Brooklyn Bedding
- Tempur-Pedic Tempur Cloud and smart base – best bundle deal: From $1,718.40 (was $2,598) at Tempur-Pedic
- Avocado Green – best organic: From $1,279 (was $1,599) at Avocado
- Purple Plus - best for joint pain relief: From $1,280 (was $1,599) at Purple
Labor Day sales: 3 budget mattress deals to shop now
The EGOHOME Black 12" Foam Mattress is one of the best cheap mattresses on the market thanks to the comfort and support it provided me throughout almost an entire year of testing. Always cheap, new promo code LABOR10 takes an extra 10% off. A queen is unfortunately sold out at the EGOHOME website, but you can still purchase a queen-sized EGOHOME Black 12" Foam at $369.99 at Amazon (where white glove delivery is free at the moment). Though if you buy the mattress from EGOHOME, you're guaranteed a 10-year warranty and 100-night sleep trial.
Our EGOHOME Black Foam 12" Mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (100+ reviews)
The SweetNight CoolNest differs to most of the best cooling mattreses in terms of price. While specialist cooling models are usually in the premium price tier, the CoolNest uses premium cooling tech like PCM but is always $399.99 for a queen. However, for Labor Day, SweetNight has decided to apply an extra 10% off at checkout, taking a queen to $360 instead. Plus, you can pick up a $100-worth of free cooling pillows with your purchase.
Our SweetNight CoolNest Memory Foam mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (900+ reviews)
I'm currently testing the CopperFlex Essential Mattress (watch this space for a full review), and so far it's impressed me with its cushioning support for side sleepers. Usually 25% off at Brooklyn Bedding, which means that a queen is usually over $500, a 30% sale for Labor Day at the brand takes a queen to $489.30. Benefits include a 120-night sleep trial, free shipping, and a lifetime warranty.
User score: ★★★★½
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Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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