My life as a mattress tester means I'm sleeping on a cheap memory foam bed one month and then a luxury hybrid mattress the next — and this experience has made me realize that price isn't always a good indicator of comfort. For example, the CoolNest Memory Foam Mattress, now down to $360 (was $599) in a queen at SweetNight, is a budget mattress whose cooling comfort has impressed me more than some of the luxury hybrids I've slept on.

Yes, most of the beds that grace this year's best mattress guide are luxury hybrids. But I've tested plenty of mattresses that offer exceptional support and comfort for under $500 in a queen. For instance, I'm currently testing the CopperFlex Essential, now $489.30 (was $699) in a queen at Brooklyn Bedding, and it's great for lighter weight side sleepers like me.

So, now that the Labor Day mattress sales are well and truly upon us, I've rounded up the my favorite mattresses under $500 in a queen. Here's why I loved testing them and why you should buy them before Labor Day weekend is up...

Labor Day mattress sales: At a glance

Labor Day sales: 3 budget mattress deals to shop now

Save 30% 3. Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Essential Mattress (twin): was $499 now $349.30 at Brooklyn Bedding I'm currently testing the CopperFlex Essential Mattress (watch this space for a full review), and so far it's impressed me with its cushioning support for side sleepers. Usually 25% off at Brooklyn Bedding, which means that a queen is usually over $500, a 30% sale for Labor Day at the brand takes a queen to $489.30. Benefits include a 120-night sleep trial, free shipping, and a lifetime warranty. User score: ★★★★½

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