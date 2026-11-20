Best Black Friday running shoe deals — up to 55% off Nike, Asics, Hoka, Skechers and more
Save big on some top running shoes
Running shoes keep on getting more expensive but you rarely, if ever, have to pay full price if you can wait a little for a big sales event like Black Friday to roll around.
Many of the best running shoes I've tested are reduced right now in the sales, meaning there's no better time to stock up on sneakers for the year ahead of you.
I've picked out the biggest discounts on my favorite running shoes below, with savings on everything from comfortable cushioned sneakers to plated speedsters.
Quick Links
- Skechers Aero Razor: was $140 now $63 @ Amazon
- Puma Velocity Nitro 4: was $140 now $84 @ Amazon
- Saucony Endorphin Speed 5: was $175 now $86 @ Saucony
- Nike Structure Plus: was $170 now $78 @ Nike
- Adidas Adizero Evo SL: was $150 now $109 @ Amazon
- Asics Gel-Kayano 32: was $165 now $124 @ Amazon
- Hoka Challenger 8: was $155 now $124 @ Hoka
Running Shoe Deals
Skechers running shoes are a little underrated in general, in my opinion, and the Aero Razor is competitive with popular shoes like the Adidas Evo SL. This is a crazy price on such a good shoe, and if you're in the market for a lightweight daily trainer that excels for interval workouts, I'd jump on this deal.
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The Puma Velocity Nitro 4 offers great value to runners looking for a cushioned shoe. Several colors are under $100 at Amazon, with the lowest price I've found being $84. The Velocity Nitro 5 is out now, but I didn't find it a notable improvement on the 4 when I tested it.
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You can stack discounts in the Saucony sale by picking a reduced shoe and then using the code CHEER at checkout for another 25%. That means you can get the excellent Saucony Endorphin Speed 5 for just $86, which is a wild price for a plated trainer than can handle any kind of run well.
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The Nike Structure Plus is the Swoosh's most comfortable and bouncy stability shoe, and it's a good pick for any runner looking for a supportive and fun ride. Get this deal by picking the color reduced to $104 in the sale, then using the code EARLYBF to take 25% off that price at checkout.
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The Adidas Adizero Evo SL is a long term favorite of mine that always offers good value in sales. It's a lightweight shoe that excels for faster training runs, but can be used for everything including casual wear. It's down to $109 at Amazon in the black color.
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The Asics Gel-Kayano 32 is a popular cushioned stability shoe that's great for walking as well as running. With the Asics Gel-Kayano 33 launching recently, the previous model is popping up in a few sales, and has dropped to $124 on Amazon.
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The Hoka Challenger 8 is very versatile all-terrain shoe that's worth looking at if you mix up the surfaces you run on. It's comfortable, lightweight and grips well on both the road and light trails. You can save over $30 on several colors of the shoe in the Hoka sale.
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Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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