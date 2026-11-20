Running shoes keep on getting more expensive but you rarely, if ever, have to pay full price if you can wait a little for a big sales event like Black Friday to roll around.

Many of the best running shoes I've tested are reduced right now in the sales, meaning there's no better time to stock up on sneakers for the year ahead of you.

I've picked out the biggest discounts on my favorite running shoes below, with savings on everything from comfortable cushioned sneakers to plated speedsters.

Running Shoe Deals

Skechers Aero Razor: was $140 now $63 at Amazon Skechers running shoes are a little underrated in general, in my opinion, and the Aero Razor is competitive with popular shoes like the Adidas Evo SL. This is a crazy price on such a good shoe, and if you're in the market for a lightweight daily trainer that excels for interval workouts, I'd jump on this deal. Read more Read less ▼

Saucony Endorphin Speed 5: was $175 now $86 at Saucony US You can stack discounts in the Saucony sale by picking a reduced shoe and then using the code CHEER at checkout for another 25%. That means you can get the excellent Saucony Endorphin Speed 5 for just $86, which is a wild price for a plated trainer than can handle any kind of run well. Read more Read less ▼

Nike Structure Plus: was $170 now $78 at NIKE The Nike Structure Plus is the Swoosh's most comfortable and bouncy stability shoe, and it's a good pick for any runner looking for a supportive and fun ride. Get this deal by picking the color reduced to $104 in the sale, then using the code EARLYBF to take 25% off that price at checkout. Read more Read less ▼