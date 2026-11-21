Gaming laptop Black Friday deals — my 5 favorites take up to $700 off Asus, Lenovo, Acer and more
These deals laugh in the face of RAMageddon
Every Black Friday computing deal we recommend passes two rigorous tests to ensure it is cheaper than its original MSRP before the memory crisis began. That's the 'RAMageddon Reset' promise.
Black Friday is usually the best time to hunt for the best gaming laptops, but this year it's especially tricky because RAMageddon is driving up component costs. Yes, there are deals to be had, but the discounts you see often apply to already marked-up prices. However, with our RAMageddon Reset guidelines in place, I’ve found several really solid discounts on several laptops.
Right now, you can save $700 on the HyperX Omen 15, which is the biggest discount I’ve found so far. The Lenovo Legion 5a is another great bargain at $550 off, and the more powerful Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 AI is $300 off.
I’ll update this page with more deals as they become available. For now, here are the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals available.
Quick links
- Asus ROG Strix G16: was $1,586 now $1,179 @ Amazon
- HyperX Omen 15: was $1,899 now $1,199 @ Walmart
- Lenovo Legion 5a: was $1,799 now $1,249 @ B&H
- Acer Predator Helios 16 AI: was $2,099 now $1,799 @ B&H
- Acer Predator Helios 18 AI: was $2,299 now $1,999 @ Newegg
Best gaming laptop Black Friday deals
This Asus ROG Strix G16 packs the basics for solid 1080p gaming, including an RTX 5060 GPU, an Intel Core i7-14650HX, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. At $1,179, you’re saving $320 off the pre-crisis MSRP of $1,499, so this is a deal you don’t want to miss. Just make sure it ships from Amazon and not a third-party retailer.
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This is my favorite deal, saving you $700 off the current inflated $1,899 asking price. The $1,199 cost also undercuts its pre-crisis equivalent by $400. Here, you get an RTX 5060 GPU, 16GB DDR, and a 1TB SSD, which is perfect for 1080p gaming on medium graphical settings.
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You’re technically saving $230 off the pre-crisis $1,479 MSRP of its predecessor, but that’s still a nice chunk of cash that stays in your bank account. This Lenovo Legion 5a model packs in a 15.3-inch 165Hz OLED panel, a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 250 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU.
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This Acer Predator Helios 16 AI packs an enormous 32GB of RAM. On top of that, it also has an RTX 5070 GPU, a fast Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU, a 1TB SSD, and a buttery-smooth 240Hz 16-inch display. Though it’s really $50 off the pre-crisis MSRP, that amount of RAM is certainly enticing.
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The Acer Predator Helios 18 AI is for gamers who want to go BIG. This behemoth of a desktop replacement has an 18-inch 240Hz display, an Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti GPU, an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HZ CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. You’re saving $200 off the original sticker price, but it is still a great deal for an equally impressive 18-inch laptop.
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Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.
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