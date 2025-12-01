<a id="elk-7e20bb49-d14e-4b61-be3d-09f85dd1d5ef"></a><h2 id="hello-mattress-shoppers">Hello, mattress shoppers! </h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="f84b613c-b78a-4b35-a317-df92329da29f"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:5598px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="37iW9qoJq75uE8q8n6P7MN" name="BrooklynBeddingCopperFlex_19.JPG" alt="Our mattress tester in black and white patterned pyjamas laying on her front with arms and legs spread out on Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex memory foam mattress on wooden bedframe with checkered rug and wooden bedside table with lamp" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/37iW9qoJq75uE8q8n6P7MN.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="5598" height="3149" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="b63af83e-d008-4e78-9daf-52ee02ee3db4">Welcome to our Cyber Monday mattress deals live hub. Here you'll find me (<a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/author/eve-davies">Eve Davies</a>, Sleep Tech Product Tester &amp; Writer) and my team of mattress reviewers-cross-deal hunters reporting on the very best mattress and sleep sales as they land. Remember, it is historically the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reference/when-is-the-best-time-to-buy-a-mattress">best time of year to buy a mattress</a>.</p><p>Alongside buying advice and sales info, we'll be delivering expert sleep tips too, to help you level up your rest this winter.</p><p>Now I'm off to sweep through current mattress sales and I'll be back soon with my top picks. Let the Cyber Monday deals hunting commence...</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>