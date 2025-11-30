<a id="elk-0cbcf206-abe8-4bbe-803d-b5841405e570"></a><h2 id="the-best-macbook-deal-got-better-for-cyber-monday">The best MacBook deal got better for Cyber Monday</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="3b8e058f-658e-4442-bcec-744a4717927a"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:3329px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.26%;"><img id="Ng4mVwz5MFNEZrMznyuqrk" name="M4 MacBook Air deal (1)" alt="13-inch MacBook Air M4 in hand with Tom's Guide Lowest Price badge" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/Ng4mVwz5MFNEZrMznyuqrk.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="3329" height="1873" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="5a56e157-4030-4980-b393-7d2eb84f757e">One of the best laptop deals we've seen so far this weekend just dropped. The <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-2025-MacBook-13-inch-Laptop%2Fdp%2FB0DZD9S5GC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-1028946812383786585-20" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">13-inch MacBook Air M4 is down to $738 at Amazon</a> right now, a record low for this Editor's Choice laptop that should suit any kind of user you're shopping for right now.</p><p>The lightweight <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/computing/laptops/macbook-air-m4-review">MacBook Air</a> is not only as super portable as ever, but the M4 chip delivers more than enough power for demanding tasks or the occasional game. Better yet, that oomph doesn't come at the expense of battery life; you can comfortably get through a full day without reaching for a charger.</p><ul id="bc2b9773-7d85-47a6-9f2f-3a10706af189"><li><strong>MacBook Air 13" (M4/256GB):&nbsp;</strong><a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&amp;GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-2025-MacBook-13-inch-Laptop%2Fdp%2FB0DZD9S5GC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dtomsguide-us-1307413611464185240-20" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $999 now $738 @ Amazon</strong></a></li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>