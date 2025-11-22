<a id="elk-34bcf3b1-4e1f-43c9-b236-da4ad1f1e444"></a><h2 id="black-friday-is-here">Black Friday is here...</h2><a href="https://www.amazon.com/deals" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" id="bffc08aa-f063-4529-bd03-d89f643ea917"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1688px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:66.65%;"><img id="wZaNKUeSyAmduwSFEhZk7K" name="BF Early Deals 11.3.25_BLOGHERO" alt="Collage of early Black Friday deals" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/wZaNKUeSyAmduwSFEhZk7K.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1688" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Amazon)</span></figcaption></figure></a><p id="e73ad35d-6290-4912-a2a6-6c9f59f3eb6d">Welcome, shoppers! I'm Louis, deals editor-in-chief at Tom's Guide. I've been covering Black Friday for 18 years. Black Friday used to be a one-day event, but not anymore. If you ask me, it started last month with Amazon's October Prime Day. It's ramped up even more now that we're more than mid-way through November.</p><p>Whether you're shopping for a new laptop, new workout apparel, or just curious what's on sale &mdash; you've come to the right place. You can consider me your personal shopping assistant for the holiday season. In this blog I'll highlight all of the best deals you can get ahead of Thanksgiving. So let's get started with the deals...</p><ul id="b249d467-8144-4e62-9ffa-89fa374e7b58"><li><a href="https://www.amazon.com/deals" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>Shop all early Black Friday deals at Amazon</strong></a></li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>