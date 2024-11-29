Black Friday deals are overhyped but I’ve picked all of the best sales I’d get with my own cash

I've been covering Black Friday deals since 2007. A lot has changed since then, but one thing remains the same: Black Friday is hands-down the best time of the year to make all of your major purchases.

Personally, I've taken advantage of Black Friday deals to buy my first OLED TV, a MacBook Air, new workout apparel, and new Alexa speakers. This year I plan to purchase a new Mac mini (M4) and a new monitor. All this to say — if you like saving money, now is the ideal time to buy just about anything.

But I understand that with so many sales and ads promising the "lowest prices of the year," it can be very easy to lose track of what you want. It's overwhelming even for me, and I've been tracking Black Friday deals for over a decade. So on this live blog I along with the Tom's Guide team will be tracking the best Black Friday deals on the items we're most excited about. Whether it's our favorite TV of 2024 or the best cheap running shoes for your buck, these are the items we're recommending to our friends and family.

As for today's top deals, Black Friday is nothing without some serious console deals and right now Walmart has PS5 consoles on sale from $374. These are the cheapest prices I've seen all year for Sony's console and the sale includes bundles, accessories, games, and more.

iPhones are also hot this Black Friday and Amazon has the iPhone 16 on sale for just $0.01. Yes, that's right — you can get any iPhone 16 model for just a penny. You'll need to sign up to Boost Mobile's Infinite Access for iPhone plan, which includes unlimited talk/text/data for just $65/month. Even better, there's no need to trade-in an old phone.

These are just some of the Black Friday deals that are catching my eyes right now. So before you stuff that turkey in the oven, make sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly as we bring you all of the deals that matter.

^ Back to top

Louis Ramirez Editor in Chief, Deals I'm the Editor in Chief of deals at Tom's Guide and Black Friday is my favorite time of the year to make purchases. I've already bought new workout apparel, new sneakers, and soon I'll purchase a new Mac mini M4. Whether you're looking for a new coffee machine or shopping for your first OLED TV, I'm here to help you find all the best Black Friday deals.

My Favorite Deals Now

Disney+/Hulu/Max bundle: was $51 now $29 per month @ Disney Plus

Right now, you can get this bundle, including Disney+, Hulu and Max for just $29 per month. That's a $21 or 42% saving over standard. This is the no-ads plan, but you can also get a cheaper plan with adds for $16 per month, down from $29.

Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon

Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.

Ninja appliances: deals from $24 @ Walmart

I own a Ninja coffee maker and a Ninja Combi multicooker. Both appliances are easy to use and offer top-notch performance. All this to say that I'm a big Ninja appliance fan and right now Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $24. For instance, you can get the Ninja Creami for $149 (pictured, was $199). We said it's one of the best ice cream makers you can get churning out delicious batches of homemade ice cream.

Galaxy S24 Ultra: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung's premium phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP (5x telephoto) and 10MP (3x telephoto). You also get a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review we said the Editor's Choice phone sets new records in key areas such as battery life (16:45), screen brightness and processing performance. We also like the phone's AI capabilities, which are intuitive to use and can help save you time.

Save 50% Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49 at Walmart Walmart Plus is a subscription service that offers a variety of perks including unlimited free delivery, fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart/Murphy USA fuel stations, and access to Paramount+. Priced at $49 per year, it's now 50% off and at its lowest price ever.

Hulu w/ ads 1 year: $1 per month @ Hulu

We think Hulu is the ideal streaming service for new TV shows thanks to its expansive TV collection and strong original programming, although there are frequent commercials. Right now, Hulu is offering a 12-month subscription for just 99¢ per month, down from $9.99 per month. That's 90% off and a saving of $108!

REI clearance sale: up to 50% off @ REI

From Patagonia to The North Face, REI is knocking up to 50% off major brands during its latest clearance sale. After discount, prices start as low as $7. It's one of the biggest clearance sales I've seen from REI all year.

Alexa device sale: deals from $17 @ Amazon

It wouldn't be Black Friday without a proper Alexa device sale. Right now, Amazon has multiple Alexa-powered devices on sale from $17. The sale includes Echo speakers, Blink cameras, Fire TV Sticks, and more. Many of Amazon's Echo speakers are Prime Day cheap and include a free smart light bulb.

Gaming PC sale: deals from $699 @ Dell

Some of the best gaming PCs we've reviewed are now on sale during Dell's Black Friday sale. The sale includes laptops, desktops, and monitors on sale from $699. As part of the sale, you can get the Alienware Aurora R16 (pictured) from $1,199. In our Alienware Aurora R16 review, we said the Editor's Choice rig is a gaming powerhouse with powerful components and enhanced cooling technology.

Shark appliances: deals from $49 @ Walmart

Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Shark appliances. The sale includes robot vacs, blow dryers, handheld vacs, and more. After discount, prices start from $49. For instance, you can get the Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum for $249 (pictured, $50 off). It features LiDAR vision/mapping to accurately clean your entire home.

^ Back to top

PS5

Sony PSVR 2: was $549 now $349 at Walmart Sony's second-generation virtual reality headset takes full advantage of the power of the PS5 to deliver a level of immersion never before seen on a gaming console. The PSVR 2 comes complete with two Sense Controllers, and this epic discount brings it to its lowest price yet.

Sony PS5 Digital Fortnite: was $449 now $374 at Walmart This is one of the least expensive PS5 consoles you'll find. This Digital model has no disc drive, but otherwise it includes the PS5 console with Fortnite freebies such as an Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, Wrap, Drum Instrument, Boost, Wheels, Trail and 1,000 V-Bucks.

Sony PS5 Disc Slim: was $499 now $424 at Walmart The PS5 represents the pinnacle of Sony's gaming platform to date and offers a near-unbeatable library of must-play games, and the smaller PS5 Slim is the same great console in a slimmer form factor with a larger 1TB SSD. This Fortnite Cobalt Star bundle includes an Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, Wrap, Drum Instrument, Boost, Wheels, Trail and 1,000 V-Bucks. The standalone console (without the Fortnite freebies) is also available for $424.

PS5 games sale: deals from $13 @ Walmart

Walmart is offering dozens of discounts on all things PS5 related. You can save on consoles, accessories, video games, storage, and more. For instance, right now Walmart has PS5 games on sale from $13. Titles on sale include Battlefield 2042, Spider Man Miles Morales, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and more.

EA Sports College Football 25: was $69 now $30 at Walmart After more than a decade of waiting, EA returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipated.

^ Back to top

Phones

iPhone 16: $0.01 w/ Boost Mobile @ Amazon

Top-of-the-line iPhones cost a fortune, but Boost Mobile is running a deal through Amazon where you can get Apple's latest flagship for a penny when you purchase it with a Boost Infinite plan. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $65/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and 5G data. Plus, you'll get a free iPhone 16. After 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Galaxy sale: up to $1,500 off @ Samsung

Samsung is having a huge sale on its entire Galaxy line. For instance, you can get up to $750 off its Galaxy S24 Ultra with trade-in or $200 off with no trade. You can also save up to $800 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 or up to $1,500 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with trade-in.

Lowest price! Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $299 at Mint Mobile Save $500 on the price of a Google Pixel 9 at Mint Mobile, plus grab yourself an unlimited plan for just $15 a month. Like all Mint plans, this deal also includes unlimited calls and texts, 5G, and tethering at no extra cost. Your phone will also automatically unlock after 60 days, letting you move to any carrier you like once your plan ends.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: get a $250 gift card @ Visible

Visible is giving you a $250 gift card when you buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max. That could be spent on paying for an entire year's worth of unlimited service if you opt to pay annually, which would be $275. Meaning, this deal practically makes it only $25 out of your pocket to have service.

iPhone 16 Pro: free Apple Watch + iPad w/ unlimited @ Verizon

Get up to two extra devices with your new iPhone with this deal. Just make sure to click the "Show me options for this offer next" checkbox before moving on from the first page. You can pick from an 10th-gen iPad, Apple Watch Series 10 or Apple Watch SE 2nd gen, although be aware that these are all cellular models, and can only be bought with their own unlimited data contracts.

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $299 at Best Buy The best cheap phone is getting a much deserving discount for Black Friday. Best Buy has the charming unlocked version of the Pixel 8a for as low as $299 when you choose the option to connect it to a wireless carrier. That's almost half off the Pixel 8a's price, making it hard to pass up on.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $799 at Amazon This small but powerful flagship Pixel offers some of the smartest cameras and software features around, with this Amazon discount making it the more affordable default price of a standard Pixel.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon Amazon's Black Friday deal on the Pixel 9 Pro XL gives you an instant $250 off the cost of the phone, which makes the phone much more satisfying to buy at $849; versus its usual cost of $1,099. Best of all, the discount is instant and doesn't require any trade-ins of any kind.

^ Back to top

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of Black Friday deals on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, water bottles and more. Note that the Adidas Store is offering an early access sale for members (it's free to join) with similar prices on different styles.

Price check: deals from $6 @ Adidas

Amazon Essentials apparel: deals from $9 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off its line of Amazon Essentials apparel. The sale includes shorts, sweatshirts, jogger pants, t-shirts, socks and more. Most Amazon Essentials apparel is already priced aggressively, so it's rare to see further markdowns.

REI Trailmade Cuff Beanie (unisex): was $22 now $9 at REI.com I'm a sucker for an extra-cozy beanie, especially one with retro charm. Roomy, soft, stylish and of course, warm, the REI Trailmade Beanie is ready to be your wintertime domepiece staple for just ten smackeroos. The only color on sale is burgundy — but I think that's the best one anyway.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. Skechers sales can usually be found year-round, but this Black Friday sale is one of the biggest we've seen.

Crocs sale: Crocs from $17 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. In most cases, it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com, but the styles on sale are different.

Patagonia sale: deals from $16 @ Patagonia

Hurry! Patagonia is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's apparel during its latest sale. The sale includes fleece jackets, hoodies, trucker hats, pants, and sweatshirts. There are also a few off-season items on sale such as shorts and t-shirts. After discount, prices start from $16 and beat similar sales at REI and Backcountry.

Columbia Anytime Casual Short (Women’s): was $70 now $21 at Amazon These Anytime Casual Shorts are a winner for outdoor wear. Featuring Columbia’s Omni-Shade and Omni-Shield technology, these shorts repel moisture and protect your skin from the sun. They’ll keep clean and dry no matter the weather conditions. Just hurry, as only a few sizes are left in stock.

Adidas Ultimate365 Pants: was $85 now $31 at PGA TOUR Superstore These golf pants are incredibly comfortable. The pants are soft and comfy even if you don't play golf. They're stylish and look like dress pants but feel like athletic pants. With more than half off the regular price, you really can't go wrong with these.

Levi's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans (Men's): was $69 now $32 at Amazon Amazon has these Levi's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans on sale from $28. There's a huge range of color options, ranging from 'Funkify' (denim light wash) to 'Caraway' (a warm ochre). There are also Stretch options if you prefer your jeans with some extra give, and 'Big and Tall' sizes. They're an incredibly popular buy on Amazon, boasting a 4.5 star rating from over 27,000 reviews.

Nike Nike One High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Women's)usd: was $60 now $40 at nike The Nike Dri-Fit One leggings are versatile and reliable, with a high waist and non-sheer fabric for full coverage. Dri-Fit technology wicks sweat, keeping you cool and dry through any workout. Plus, they feature two drop-in side pockets and a pocket at the waistband so you can keep your items close while you work out.

Adidas Own The Run Base Jacket (women's): was $90 now $44

I had to do a double-take when I saw the price of this sporty-cool women's running jacket with classic adidas styling. Featuring a zippered chest pocket, built-in hood, bungee cord hem and windproof design, it's both sleek and highly functional. Plus, it's available in all sizes.

Lululemon License to Train Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt: was $88 now $64 at lululemon (US) This is the men's version of the shirt listed above, except it features a baggier fit. The shirt can be worn by itself or paired under a vest — letting you cover up before and after the gym — or wear it throughout your work out. It' also great to throw on during rest days.

^ Back to top

TVs

TV sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $59.

Price check: from $59 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

Free NBA2K25! Hisense 65" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $799 now $497 at Amazon The Hisense U6N is a great budget TV. It doesn't currently hold the crown for the best TV of 2024, but it does make for a value option under the $600 mark and comes equipped with Motion Rate 240 so games and sports look fantastic on the display. Of course, both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos come included and Google TV means you're never without content to enjoy. Plus, this TV qualifies for a free copy of NBA2K25 for Xbox or PS5.

LG 70" 4K TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart Finding a name-brand 70-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $498. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor for upscaling regular content to 4K. You also get HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.