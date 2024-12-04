I've meticulously hunted the best golf deals for you — no Cyber Monday required

Okay, so Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over. That means it's time to give up on finding golf deals, right? Not a chance!

The hunt for the best golf deals is as endless as the hunt for my ball when I slice my drive 30 yards into the woods. The only difference is that I actually find the deals without giving up and taking a drop. Trust me, my golf deal scorecard is much better than my actual rounds.

Without further delay, here are the best golf deals you can get right now, whether you want clubs, apparel, accessories or anything else.

Your golf deal guide

Dave LeClair Social Links Navigation Senior News Editor Cyber Monday is officially over, but as the resident golf equipment and apparel addict here at Tom's Guide, it's my job to bring you all the best deals on golf clubs, apparel, accessories and more after the shopping holiday has passed us by and that's what I will continue to do.

Best golf deals

Callaway 4-n-1 Divot Repair Tool: was $15 now $10 You should feel shame if you show up to the golf course without a ball marker and divot tool! Repairing pitch marks on the green is every player's responsibility, and marking your ball so your playing partners can putt is a common courtesy. Grab this fantastic Callaway 4-in-1 tool and mark your ball, repair your marks and clean your clubs for $10.

Puma Dealer Short 10": was $70 now $33 These Puma golf shorts look like the perfect length for hitting the course in style (once the weather warms up). They're available in many colors and sizes, so you can get the pair that works for you.

Adidas Go-To Polo: was $75 now $36 This Adidas polo is simple without any busy patterns, but it has the same softness and comfort as any other Adidas golf shirt. And while the pattern is subdued, there are plenty of bright colors to make you stand out on the course.

Bushnell Wingman View GPS Speaker: was $199 now $149 This has to be the most extraordinary Bluetooth speaker you'll ever see on a golf course. It plays your music, podcasts and whatever else you're listening to on the course. Still, it also has a screen that shows you the distance to the middle, front and back of the green using Bushnell's powerful GPS technology. And if you can't look at the screen for some reason, it'll also tell you the distance audibly.

Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder: was $299 now $169 The Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder offers a highly accurate way to judge distances on the course, with its precise slope measurement feature helping you to take into account inclines and declines when estimating distances. It's almost half price in the Amazon sale.

Cobra Aerojet Driver: was $549 now $249 Cobra makes some of the most underrated drivers on the market. The Aerojet is among the best drivers the company has ever released, and it's on sale for a crazy price of $249. This deal was so good that I broke down and bought this driver for myself in a 9-degree, stiff flex option.