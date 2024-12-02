I canceled all my streaming services to get these Cyber Monday streaming deals — and you still can, too

As Cyber Monday gets into full swing, some amazing streaming deals are still up for grabs. But not for long — many of the discounts on Hulu, Peacock, Max and other streaming services are ending soon.

Every year, after my turkey and TV binge, I cancel all my streaming services over Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend. But here's the catch: I re-subscribe to all of them, taking advantage of the excellent streaming deals that are on offer. This is a small hack that not many people think to do, but it works, and it can save you a lot of money.

Americans now pay an average of $61 a month for four streaming services, according to a Deloitte report. That's a hefty $732 a year. Of course, you don't have to subscribe to every streamer every month. In fact, we here at Tom's Guide recommend churning — canceling a service for a month or two, then resubscribing down the road when there's a new show or movie you truly cannot miss. This saves you from spending money on a service you're simply not using, and it's ideal this time of year considering what streaming costs nowadays.

Right now, you're better off canceling everything and turning right around to sign up again. I'll explain exactly why and how — and the seven ongoing streaming deals you absolutely should not miss before it's too late.

7 best Cyber Monday streaming deals right now

Hulu with Ads: $0.99 per month for one year

We think Hulu is the ideal streaming service for new TV shows thanks to its expansive TV collection and strong original programming, although there are frequent commercials. Right now, Hulu is offering a 12-month subscription for just 99¢ per month, down from $9.99 per month. That's 90% off and a saving of $108!

Disney Plus/Hulu Duo Basic Bundle

This streaming bundle is a real steal. Honestly, I don't know how Disney makes money off of it. For just $2.99 a month, you get access to two of the best streaming services for a full year. You can watch Hulu originals like “Only Murders in the Building” and "The Bear," as well as Disney Plus shows like "The Mandalorian" and movies like "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Peacock Premium: 12 months for $19.99

The ad-supported annual plan of Peacock is $60 off for Black Friday, which is a huge discount. That's almost 75% off the annual plan. Binge hit shows like "The Office," "Yellowstone" and "Real Housewives." Plus, access blockbuster movies and exclusive originals.

Paramount Plus with Showtime: First two months for $5.98

Paramount Plus with Showtime is usually $12.99 per month, but the price has been slashed to to $2.99 for each of the first two months. This ad-free plan combines Paramount Plus content with Showtime programming, plus allows you to stream CBS live to see sports and events.

Use code: BF-ADFREE

Max Ultimate Ad-Free Plan: save $41

Max is our favorite streaming service thanks to its award-winning original programming like "The Penguin" and an excellent movie selection. They're discounting all of their plans, but the Ultimate Ad-Free option is our pick.

Sling TV: 50% off first month @ Sling

Right now, there's 50% off your first month of with Sling TV. We gave this affordable provider 4/5 stars in our Sling TV review thanks its excellent value for money and large volume of content. We also gave it out best for live TV award in our best streaming services roundup. Right now, your first month is half price at Sling!

YouTube TV: $46 off first two months @ YouTubeThere's currently $23 off YouTube TV plans for two months, meaning a $46 saving in total in this limited time deal. In our YouTube TV review, we called it a 'simple and robust live TV streaming service for cord-cutters', and awarded 4/5 stars, so it's well worth scooping up this deal while it lasts.

Give yourself the gift of streaming deals

Every Black Friday/Cyber Monday, most streaming services offer some kind of discount. But generally, these deals are only available to new subscribers (in some cases, returning subscribers who canceled awhile ago).

There's a super simple way to get around this fine print: Sign up with another email address.

You probably already have one (or a few). But if not, just go to any one of the numerous email services with a free tier, like Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook, AOL, etc.

So, here's how I do this every year. First, Past Me already set calendar reminders to cancel the services I subscribed to during Black Friday week last year. So, I just make sure to cancel by the scheduled date.

Then, I use my new email address to sign up for the streaming deals. In my opinion, the best ones every year are Hulu, Peacock, Max and Paramount Plus. They are the ones worth investing in.

The best streaming deals right now are for annual plans, which means you can't really churn these services out monthly. But since they're so deeply discounted, it's worth the upfront cost. Like seriously, Hulu is only 99 cents a month... that's crazy.

Just don't forget to set that reminder to cancel next year.

Is there a Netflix Cyber Monday deal?

Unfortunately, the answer is: no. Trust me, I look every year, and it's always the same ... radio silence on their end.

Historically, Netflix has rarely offered discounts on its plans and that includes not participating in Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals.

So, Netflix is sticking with its usual monthly prices: $6.99 for the Standard ad-supported plan; $15.49 for Standard ad-free; and $22.99 for Premium with 4K ultra HD.

However, since you aren't locked into a discounted annual plan, Netflix is the easiest streaming service to churn. They know this, too, which is why they've been splitting the seasons of their hottest shows ("Stranger Things," "Cobra Kai," "Emily in Paris," "Outer Banks," "You," etc.), forcing you to keep Netflix to see the rest of the new episodes.

Is there an Apple TV Plus Cyber Monday deal?

The answer is also: no. Which is a bummer because Apple TV Plus is on fire right now with the excellent shows "Shrinking," "Silo" and "Bad Sisters" all currently streaming. If Apple TV Plus did do a Cyber Monday deal, I would be one of the first to grab it.

But you can get Apple TV Plus for free for three months with the purchase an Apple device (if you've never had a free trial before). Check out our guide to the best Black Friday Apple deals.