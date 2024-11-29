I've been tracking PS5 Black Friday deals since launch — here's the best sales I'd buy

Black Friday sales are live, and if you've been holding out until the day itself to score a big saving on PlayStation consoles, accessories and games, delay no longer. We're seeing some of the biggest PS5 deals of 2024 right now.

The headliner grabbers are the epic discounts on PS5 Slim consoles, a PSVR 2 bundle at its lowest price to date and up to 25% savings on DualSense controllers. And I've not even mentioned that almost all the best PS5 games are on sale right now, including exclusives like Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

There are also PlayStation Plus deals, and the biggest sales of 2024 on the PlayStation Store. Now is the time to jump into the PS5 family, or if you already have a console, get your machine fully set up for the winter.

I've been tracking PS5 deals since the console's launch more than four years ago, and in that time, I've learned how to sperate a top-tier saving from an overhyped offer. Below I'm rounding up all my favorite Black Friday PS5 deals and will be updating this live blog regularly so be sure to check back.

PS5 Console

PSVR 2

DualSense controller

PS5 Games

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vo.1: was $59 now $18 at Amazon Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first-installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater alongside the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental content including digital art and novels.

The Last Of Us Part I: was $69 now $29 at Best Buy If the full-price release of The Last Of Us Part 1 put you off the idea of retracing Ellie and Joel's steps in this gorgeous remake of one of PlayStation's most well-known titles, now's your chance to pick it up. The remake features improved visuals, new animation work and more tactical, more aggressive enemies, making exploring the post-apocalyptic USA all the more stressful, and all the more engaging.

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $29 at Amazon Long before Elden Ring, Bloodborne and Dark Souls, From Software released Demon's Souls, the first Souls' title to truly establish the core gameplay loop that has taken the gaming world by storm. For the current generation, Sony had Bluepoint develop this faithful, beautiful remaster which improves on the original title and updates it with amazing graphics, new weapons, and items.

Tekken 8: was $49 now $29 at Amazon The best 3D fighter of the generation is now discounted during Black Friday. Tekken 8 is a more aggressive fighter than its predecessor, with gorgeous graphics to match its on-screen mayhem. It features a wealth of single and multiplayer content to keep you playing for months... and potentially years.

Hogwarts Legacy: was $49 now $29 at Best Buy Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy. This open-world RPG lets you attend the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry where you'll learn spells, brew potions, and tame magical beasts. You'll also have to battle dark wizards, scheming goblins and monstrous spiders, before deciding the fate of the entire wizarding world.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: was $69 now $39 at Target The latest spidey adventure on PS5 sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales web-swinging into action for another stellar superhero romp that plays across Marvel's New York. Swap between the Spider-Men and deploy their new powers as you take on new villains from Spidey's rogues' gallery in this excellent action game that looks truly stunning on PS5.

Madden NFL 25: was $69 now $29 at Best Buy The latest entry in EA's long-running Madden series offers several improvements that dedicated fans of the annual sports franchise have requested for years, like improved on-field action, better UI, more realistic AI for rival teams, and more. It's also probably the only way I'll ever see the Chargers win a Super Bowl!

Square Enix Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: was $69 now $39 at Amazon Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second chapter in the Final Fantasy VII Remake project and sees Cloud and the gang venture beyond the walls of Midgar as they explore a vast open world full of new characters, quests and epic battles. With thrilling combat, cinematic production values and a story that takes some bold leaps, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is an essential RPG for fans of the original and newcomers.

Metaphor ReFantazio: was $69 now $49 at Amazon From the creator of the acclaimed Persona series comes Metaphor ReFantazio, an original fantasy adventure that mixes social sim elements with stylish turn-based combat. Yes, it's basically Persona in a fantasy setting, but that's a recipe for success, and Metaphor easily gets its hooks into you. It's also meaty, with even a rushed playthrough taking several dozen hours.

Astro Bot: was $59 now $49 at Amazon Astro Bot is a joyful platforming experience that soars thanks to inventive level design and countless loving nods to PlayStation's rich history. It's the perfect follow-up to the free PS5 pack-in experience Astro's Playroom and is a delight for players of just about any age. It also takes full advantage of the PS5 and its use of the DualSense controller remains novel.

Stellar Blade: was $69 now $49 at Amazon In Stellar Blade you play Eve, a futuristic soldier dispatched to Earth to reclaim the planet from a horde of monstrous creatures. Once on the surface, Eve discovers there's more to this conflict than first thought. Offering exciting action gameplay, a satisfying level of challenge and cinematic visuals, Stellar Blade is one of the year's most enjoyable PS5 experiences.

PS5 Accessories

WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD (w/ heatsink): was $129 now $87 at Amazon The WD_Black SN850X is a best-selling SSD that is fully compatible with PS5. This 1TB comes complete with a preinstalled heatsink so it can be slotted straight into your console. Once added to your PS5 or PS5 Pro, you'll have plenty of additional storage space to play with and it's currently on sale for $99.

Sony Inzone H5 Wireless Headset: was $149 now $127.50 at Amazon The Sony Inzone H5 is one of the best headsets we've ever tested for the PS5 and gaming PCs. Lightweight and comfortable for long sessions, the H5 can last for up to 28 hours on a full charge. It also boasts 40mm drivers to provide detailed sound and supports 3D audio for immersive gaming.

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel: was $299 now $199 at Amazon Jump into the cockpit and experience PlayStation's Gran Turismo the way it was intended with Logitech's G29 racing wheel. Feel the immersion with a racing wheel that comes with floor pedals and paddle shifters to put you right into the driver seat. The G29 is built for PS4, PS5 and PC, making it ideal for all the gamers in the house, plus real feedback and vibrations makes you those sharp turns feel all the realer.

PlayStation Plus

PlayStation Plus Essential (12 Month): was $79 now $63 at store.playstation.com PlayStation Plus Essential is currently on sale with a 20% discount on a 12-month subscription. This tier gives you access to online play, cloud saves, exclusive PS Store discounts, and a rotating selection of monthly games. This deal is only for new accounts or lapsed subscriptions, if you have an active PlayStation Plus you can't top up your sub.

PlayStation Plus Premium (12 Month): was $159 now $111 at store.playstation.com This Black Friday, Sony is offering the biggest PlayStation Plus discount on the top-tier Premium membership. This gives you access to the full PlayStation Plus Game Catalog alongside the Classic Catalog with a selection of PS1, PS2 and PS3 games streamable on PS5.

UK deals

Sony PS5 DualSense wireless controller: was £59 now £39 at Currys It's always a good idea to have a second controller if the one you're using needs to charge or if you have company over. To that end, I recommend buying another PS5 DualSense. This all-arounder is perfect for just about any genre and is arguably the best PlayStation controller yet.

Sony PSVR 2: was £529 now £339 at Currys Snag the PlayStation 5's latest VR headset, the PSVR 2 on sale with a massive £170 discount at Currys in the U.K. The PSVR 2 brings serious high-quality gaming credentials with a 4K OLED picture at up to 120Hz refresh rate and one of the best controllers I’ve ever used on a VR headset with accurate tracking and impressive haptic feedback.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro: was £699 now £689 at Currys The PS5 Pro is the most powerful PlayStation console ever made. It plays all the same games as the regular PS5 but can offer increased image quality and higher framerate with supported titles. It's the ideal console for players who want the best performance levels but Pro comes at a high price.

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim (Disc): was £479 now £400 at Currys But digital might not be for, which is where the PS5 disc version comes into play. With the PS5 Slim disc edition all the best features are still there, but you won't be locked into Sony's digital pricing. Play all your favorite games, even your physical collection, with the PS5 Slim that's built for unbridled gaming.

EA Sports FC 25: was £69 now £39 at Amazon The juggernaut soccer sim returns for another season in EA Sports FC 25. While modes like Career and Pro Clubs have been neglected, the new Rush mode is fantastic, and the FC series continues to offer an unrivaled sense of authenticity. Plus, this game is the only way I'll ever get to see Newcastle Utd win a trophy, so that sight alone makes it worth buying.