Home Depot Black Friday sale just went live — here's the 15 best deals starting from $7

I'm shopping the best Home Depot Black Friday deals

Home Depot Black Friday deals
Black Friday deals are dropping now at Home Depot! This retailer has announced its Black Friday Doorbuster deals, which will be available tomorrow when stores open at 6AM.

However, if (like me) you're planning to shop the best Black Friday deals from the comfort of your own home, don't miss these epic discounts from Home Depot's online store. Practically everything is discounted with up to 40% off tools, appliances, furniture and more.

I'm vetting the best deals of the bunch, so check out the items I'd recommend adding to your cart below. For more, see our Home Depot promo codes coverage, and check out the Black Friday Crocs deals I'd buy from $19 at Amazon.

Smart device sale: deals from $7 @ Home Depot

Step up your smart home game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new smart plug, thermostat or security camera, Home Depot has deals starting at just $7.

Holiday decor: deals from $9 @ Home Depot

Score lights, animatronics, Christmas trees and more starting from $9 in Home Depot's sale. There are even outdoor light displays and inflatables to bring some holiday cheer to your yard.

Christmas tree sale: deals from $21 @ Home Depot

The holidays are fast approaching and if you're in the market for a new tree, now is the time to buy. As part of its early Black Friday sales, Home Depot has artificial Christmas trees on sale from $21. The sale includes everything from small 24-inch trees to larger 8-foot trees.

Appliance sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

If you need fresh appliances, check out this sale at Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, rangers and more from top brands.

Mattress sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Home Depot has mattresses on sale from as low as $99. This is the perfect time to upgrade, or get a second mattress for a guest bedroom. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Zinus and Serta.

Smart home

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $34 now $17 at The Home Depot

If you don't have a 4K television, the Fire TV Stick HD is the ideal choice offering access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. We'd still advise most people to opt for the 4K Max model, but if you don't have a 4K TV this is the streaming stick for you.

Ring Battery Doorbell + Indoor Cam bundle: was $139 now $79 at The Home Depot

This Ring bundle is an excellent way to start your smart home setup. You get a Ring Battery Doorbell with head-to-toe HD video and two-way talk, as well as a Ring Indoor Cam with color night vision.
Google Nest Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat: was $129 now $84 at The Home Depot

The Nest programmable thermostat is a much less expensive version than the company's premier model, but is equally attractive and just as easy to install. Considering that smart thermostats can help you save money, it's a smart investment.

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro: was $180 now $89 at The Home Depot

This weatherproof wireless Ring camera has pro-level features. The biggest is 3D motion detection which uses radar to verify motion events and cut down false alerts. It also features Ring's Bird's Eye View feature which animates someone's path on an aerial map of your home. That way you can see where they came from and where they went after they approached. It works well whether you place it indoors or outside so you can swap it around as needed. Plus, it even comes equipped with color night vision and a built-in spotlight, which is impressive for an option under $100.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus : was $149 now $99 at The Home Depot

Don't have wired power to your door, but still want head-to-toe video and package detection? Then this is the Ring doorbell you want. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review — our favorite Ring Video Doorbell overall — we found it delivered excellent video, was easy to install, and its battery lasted a good long time, too.

Furniture and decor

StyleWell 4ft Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree in White Pot: was $99 now $59 at The Home Depot

Bring the outdoors in with this potted faux fiddle leaf fig tree (try saying that 5 times fast). It features lush, realistic leaves made of high quality materials and it includes a white plastic pot so you can repot it in a decorative basket. Add it to cozy corners of your home for a chic touch.

Zinus Joseph Modern Studio 6 in. Platforma Low Profile Bed Frame: was $125 now $100 at The Home Depot

If you're planning to pick up a new mattress in this year's sales, why not grab a new bed frame to go with it? This full size bed frame from Zinus is now on sale for $100. It's made with a durable steel frame, wooden platform and its simple design means it blends in with any decor.

Home Decorators Collection Oversized Arched Vintage Style Mirror: was $499 now $299 at The Home Depot

This gold wood full length mirror will create a classic, luxurious look in your home. Hand finished with gold-foil, its ornate design will immediately elevate your any room's elegance.

Joyside Wicker Outdoor Rocking Chair Patio Set: was $407 now $357 at The Home Depot

Score a discount on this Joyside wicker patio set. It comes with two swivel chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are four different cushion color options to match your decor.

Appliances

Shark Air Purifier Max: was $329 now $179 at The Home Depot

Get rid of the tiniest of unwanted particles and air contaminants with the Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX. Its anti-allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle everything form smog and toxins to dust and dander, giving you healthier, purified indoor air quality.

Magic Chef Single Electric Wall Oven: was $679 now $509 at The Home Depot

Measuring 24 inches and holding a 2.2 cubic foot capacity, this oven from Magic Chef is fully equipped to cook up a feast. It's programmable with 4 cooking modes, a cooling fan and has a digital clock to set to make sure your dishes are cooked with perfect timing.

Dyson Vis Nav: was $1,199 now $999 at The Home Depot

This robot vacuum is pricy, but seriously effective. In our Dyson 360 Vis Nav review, we found that it was easy to control and delivered incredible suction power. It cleaned away cereal, dog hair and kitty litter with ease on both hardwood floors and carpets. It lacks self-emptying or mopping features, but if you don't mind that, get this deal while you can.
