Home Depot Black Friday sale just went live — here's the 15 best deals starting from $7

Black Friday deals are dropping now at Home Depot! This retailer has announced its Black Friday Doorbuster deals, which will be available tomorrow when stores open at 6AM.

However, if (like me) you're planning to shop the best Black Friday deals from the comfort of your own home, don't miss these epic discounts from Home Depot's online store. Practically everything is discounted with up to 40% off tools, appliances, furniture and more.

I'm vetting the best deals of the bunch, so check out the items I'd recommend adding to your cart below. For more, see our Home Depot promo codes coverage, and check out the Black Friday Crocs deals I'd buy from $19 at Amazon.

Editor's Choice

Smart device sale: deals from $7 @ Home Depot

Step up your smart home game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new smart plug, thermostat or security camera, Home Depot has deals starting at just $7.

Holiday decor: deals from $9 @ Home Depot

Score lights, animatronics, Christmas trees and more starting from $9 in Home Depot's sale. There are even outdoor light displays and inflatables to bring some holiday cheer to your yard.

Christmas tree sale: deals from $21 @ Home Depot

The holidays are fast approaching and if you're in the market for a new tree, now is the time to buy. As part of its early Black Friday sales, Home Depot has artificial Christmas trees on sale from $21. The sale includes everything from small 24-inch trees to larger 8-foot trees.

Appliance sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

If you need fresh appliances, check out this sale at Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, rangers and more from top brands.

Mattress sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Home Depot has mattresses on sale from as low as $99. This is the perfect time to upgrade, or get a second mattress for a guest bedroom. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Zinus and Serta.

Smart home

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $34 now $17 at The Home Depot If you don't have a 4K television, the Fire TV Stick HD is the ideal choice offering access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. We'd still advise most people to opt for the 4K Max model, but if you don't have a 4K TV this is the streaming stick for you.

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro: was $180 now $89 at The Home Depot This weatherproof wireless Ring camera has pro-level features. The biggest is 3D motion detection which uses radar to verify motion events and cut down false alerts. It also features Ring's Bird's Eye View feature which animates someone's path on an aerial map of your home. That way you can see where they came from and where they went after they approached. It works well whether you place it indoors or outside so you can swap it around as needed. Plus, it even comes equipped with color night vision and a built-in spotlight, which is impressive for an option under $100.

Furniture and decor

StyleWell 4ft Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree in White Pot: was $99 now $59 at The Home Depot Bring the outdoors in with this potted faux fiddle leaf fig tree (try saying that 5 times fast). It features lush, realistic leaves made of high quality materials and it includes a white plastic pot so you can repot it in a decorative basket. Add it to cozy corners of your home for a chic touch.

Appliances

Shark Air Purifier Max: was $329 now $179 at The Home Depot Get rid of the tiniest of unwanted particles and air contaminants with the Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX. Its anti-allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle everything form smog and toxins to dust and dander, giving you healthier, purified indoor air quality.