Gymshark's massive sale has some of the craziest Black Friday deals I've seen so far with up to 70% off

This Gymshark sale is one of the craziest Black Friday deals I've ever seen. I live in Gymshark apparel, and as I fill my own cart with heavily discounted fitness gear, I'm sharing some of my favorite discounts with you.

Some of the best sports bras and best leggings we've tested are hitting sales this Black Friday, saving you up to 70% off on men's and women's clothes at Gymshark — and you can use code "EXTRA25" at checkout for an additional 25% off!

I recommend shopping my favorite picks from the current sale below and refreshing your wardrobe while stocks last. I know I am. Plus, I'll continue adding deals below as frequently as I continue adding items to my online basket (often).

Women's Gymshark deals

Men's Gymshark deals

Gymshark Lightweight Jersey Shorts: was $32 now $9 at Gymshark US Just $7 after the code is applied? These crazy prices are blowing my mind. These casual shorts are perfect for your rest days or weightlifting workouts with side pockets to store your stuff.