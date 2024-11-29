Gymshark's massive sale has some of the craziest Black Friday deals I've seen so far with up to 70% off

This Gymshark sale is one of the craziest Black Friday deals I've ever seen. I live in Gymshark apparel, and as I fill my own cart with heavily discounted fitness gear, I'm sharing some of my favorite discounts with you.
Some of the best sports bras and best leggings we've tested are hitting sales this Black Friday, saving you up to 70% off on men's and women's clothes at Gymshark — and you can use code "EXTRA25" at checkout for an additional 25% off!
I recommend shopping my favorite picks from the current sale below and refreshing your wardrobe while stocks last. I know I am. Plus, I'll continue adding deals below as frequently as I continue adding items to my online basket (often).
Quick links
- Shop all Gymshark deals at Gymshark
- Gymshark Elevate Leggings (Women's): was $64 now $19
- Gymshark Flex Long Sleeve Crop Top (Women's): was $40 now $20
- Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings (Women's): was $54 now $27
- Gymshark Adapt Fleck Seamless Sports Bra (Women's): was $46 now $27
- Gymshark Rest Day Cotton Contour Pullover (Women's): was $60 now $48
- Lightweight Jersey Shorts (Men's): was $32 now $9
- Gymshark Arrival Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Men's): was $26 now $20
- Gymshark Rest Day Essentials Cargo Joggers (Men's): was $56 now $28
- Gymshark Heritage Hoody (Men's): was $64 now $32
- Gymshark Midi 3-pack socks: was $16 now $12
- Gymshark Pursuit Backpack: was $74 now $51
Women's Gymshark deals
Perfect for weightlifting and HIIT workouts, the seamless leggings have sweat-wicking properties and a supportive ribbed waistband. They're just $20 in this amazing sale if you apply the additional 25% off.
Designed to be lightweight and breathable, working up a sweat isn't a problem — and looking your best! This is the perfect option if you have a bigger bust or like high-impact sports.
Just $15 with the extra 25% off, this classic Gymshark long-sleeve crop top is for all the lifters out there. The top will help you be your best, set by set.
Gymshark leggings are rated some of the best gym leggings you can buy, and at just $14 using code "EXTRA25" at checkout, it feels impossible to say no, right? These are currently in my cart.
Perfect for wearing during your warm-up or around the house on your off day, this pullover has a cool and comfortable look you'll love. Plus, it's just $36 with the full discount applied.
Men's Gymshark deals
Just $7 after the code is applied? These crazy prices are blowing my mind. These casual shorts are perfect for your rest days or weightlifting workouts with side pockets to store your stuff.
Just $13 with an extra 25% off? This essentials training tee is super breathable and a firm favorite amongst gym-goers for its sweat-wicking properties.
Gymshark's Rest Day joggers are now 50% off. The men's joggers are super comfortable and casually stylish with a drawcord waist for an adjustable fit.
Heritage. This collection pays homage to the heavyweights and Golden Era of bodybuilding. Physique-accentuating seams make this premium hoody a steal at $24 with the 25% code at checkout.
I always stock up on these essentials as I find it super hard to find midi socks for women. These are unisex, and they fit so well! $9 post extra discount? Yes, please.
This spacious backpack will hold all your everyday essentials! It features a separate laptop compartment with a laptop sleeve, side pockets to fit your water bottles and padded shoulder straps and chest straps for all-day comfort. Just $38 at full discount.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Sam Hopes is a level 3 fitness trainer, level 2 reiki practitioner, and senior fitness writer at Tom's Guide. She is also currently undertaking her Yoga For Athletes training course. Sam has written for various fitness brands and websites over the years and has experience across brands at Future such as Live Science, Fit&Well, Coach, and T3. Having worked with fitness studios like F45 and Virgin, Sam now primarily teaches outdoor bootcamps, bodyweight and calisthenics, and kettlebells. She also coaches mobility and stretching-focused classes several times a week and believes that true strength comes from a holistic approach to training your body. Sam is currently in training for her next mixed doubles Hyrox competition in London this year, having completed her first doubles attempt in 1:11.