Best Black Friday streaming deals — 13 discounts to grab right now

If you're looking to save money on streaming, Black Friday deals on streaming services are already rolling in. Many of the best streaming services are heavily discounted for the sale event, so now is a great time to subscribe if you've been holding off for a great deal.

Right now, there's $41 off Ultimate Ad-Free annual plans at Max — our favorite streaming service — with deals also available on monthly plans and Max/Disney/Hulu bundles, too. I'm a serial YouTube watcher, so my money would also be going on this deal for YouTube TV, which was $72 per month but is now $49 per month for two months.

If those don't tickle your fancy, there are plenty more deals to be had on services, bundles and devices, so I've rounded up my favorites here.

Black Friday streaming deals

Sling TV: 50% off first month @ Sling

Right now, there's 50% off your first month of with Sling TV. We gave this affordable provider 4* in our Sling TV review thanks its excellent value for money and large volume of content. We also gave it out best for live TV award in our best streaming services roundup. Right now, your first month is half price at Sling!

Hulu: first month free @ Hulu

We think Hulu is the ideal streaming service for new TV shows thanks to its expansive TV collection and strong original programming, although there are frequent commercials. Right now, Hulu is offering your first month free for Black Friday.

Fubo 1-month subscription: was $79 now $49 @ Fubo

Fubo is our favorite streaming service for sports enthusiasts, offering a huge number of sports channels, including obscure ones, as well as 4K content. In our Fubo TV review, we pointed out how expensive this service is, so this $30 off deal for your first month is a much cheaper way to watch some great sport.

ESPN+ Annual plan: was $119 now $99 @ ESPN

ESPN Plus provides you with plenty of live sports for a much cheaper price than Fubo TV, and we think it's a great service if you're a fan or UFC, soccer and Formula 1. You will need a cable subscription to watch ESPN's standard cable content, though. Right now, there's $20 off annual plans at ESPN.

DAZN: 50% off all plans @ DAZN

If your a boxing or fighting fan, DAZN is currently offering 50% off all plans ahead of Black Friday. That means plans start at as little as $9.99 per month.

YouTube TV: $46 off first two months @ YouTubeThere's currently $23 off YouTube TV plans for two months, meaning a $46 saving in total in this limited time deal. In our YouTube TV review, we called it a 'simple and robust live TV streaming service for cord-cutters', and awarded 4/5 stars, so it's well worth scooping up this deal while it lasts.

Black Friday streaming deals: Bundles

Disney+/Hulu/Max bundle: was $51 now $29 per month at Hulu

Right now, you can get this bundle, including Disney+, Hulu and Max for just $29 per month. That's a $21 or 42% saving over standard. This is the no-ads plan, but you can also get a cheaper plan with adds for $16 per month, down from $29.

Paramount+: first two months $5.98 w/ Prime

You can currently scoop up Paramount+ for just $2.99 per month for the first two months as a Prime add-on (so you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription). Paramount+ is usually $7.99 per month, so this is a $10 savings.

STARZ: first two months $5.50 w/ Prime

If you have an Amazon Prime membership, you can currently get a STARZ add-on and watch great TV shows like season 7 of Outlander for just $2.75 per month for the first two months, that's a saving of $16.

AMC+: first two months $2.50 w/Prime

AMC+ is currently less than half price for the first two months, if you have an Amazon Prime membership. AMC+ usually costs $4.99 per month but is currently just $1.25 a month, saving you over $7.

Black Friday streaming deals: Devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $21 at Amazon Grab a great discount on this Amazon Fire TV Stick for Black Friday, which is currently $28 off at Amazon and the cheapest we've ever seen it. Access over 1.5m movies and TV shows and stream in glorious 4K.

