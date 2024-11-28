I'm obsessed with Le Creuset and you can save up to 44% with these Black Friday deals

I don’t know about you, but I’m loving watching all the Black Friday deals roll in. We’re tracking the best Black Friday deals live so you won’t miss out on any major sales.

One thing I’ve noticed as I’ve reached my late twenties is that I no longer care so much about buying the best makeup or snazzy fashion items, but I am not-so-secretly obsessed with luxury homeware. Le Creuset is one of those brands I’ve admired from afar, crying over my paycheck while desperately trying to snag a cast iron skillet or dutch oven for deliciously cheap. Le Creuset proudly sits as number one on our list of the best cast iron skillets.

This Black Friday, most of the best Le Creuset deals aren’t on Amazon, or Walmart, or Best Buy — but Williams Sonoma. I’ve laid out the top 9 sales I recommend, as someone who’s been obsessed with Le Creuset for years.

About the author

Erin Bashford Staff Writer, Reviews Erin is a reviews writer here at Tom’s Guide. Most of her time is spent playing with new coffee machines, air fryers, multi-cookers, and various kitchen accessories. She’s reviewed almost all of Instant’s Pot range, is a huge fan of everything cast iron, and knows her way around an espresso machine thanks to her four years of barista experience.

Best Le Creuset Black Friday deals

Le Creuset Cast Iron Oval Gratin Baker: was $140 now $99 at Williams-Sonoma Almost every single shade of this oval gratin baking dish is on sale for just $99. Take your pick from flame, white, agave, and more. Not only is this dish ridiculously well-priced right now, it’s also a Williams Sonoma exclusive. Yes, you can’t get this exact dish anywhere else at the moment. The enamel coating helps it heat consistently and reliably.

Le Creuset Classic Whistling Tea Kettle : was $134 now $108 at Williams-Sonoma If you’re going for a classic, retro vibe, you might not want to get an electric kettle. With this Le Creuset whistling tea kettle, you can be safe in the knowledge that the enamel interior won’t corrode even after years of use. The spout whistles once water has reached boiling point so you don’t have to keep an eye on it.

Le Creuset Heritage Open Rectangular Dishes Set of 3 : was $195 now $135 at Williams-Sonoma In this set of three rectangular baking dishes, you get one dish of each size. There’s a 7 inch, 10 inch, 13 inch, so you can bake something for the whole family with just this one set. The interior has a nonstick glaze and the enamel finish won’t get scratched from metal utensils. The lapis, nectar and french gray shades are exclusive to Williams Sonoma.

Le Creuset Signature French Oven, 2.5QT: was $248 now $159 at Williams-Sonoma This is perhaps the most iconic of Le Creuset’s products. The 2.5QT French Oven is perfect for cooking casseroles and classic French dishes. Beef bourguignon in this? Sign me up. Even though I’m vegetarian, still, sign me up. The domed lid is perfect for steam circulation, meaning you’ll get an even cook on whatever you want to make in this dish.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Skillet 10” : was $220 now $175 at Williams-Sonoma If you’re in the market for Le Creuset cookware, the cast iron skillet is probably the best place to start. This is a clearance sale item at Williams Sonoma, so I don’t expect it to last long. The only color available is matte navy, which would look perfect in the on-trend jewel-toned kitchens I’ve been seeing everywhere. What makes Le Creuset’s cast iron skillets so special is that they don’t need to be seasoned, unlike other brands.

Le Creuset Noel Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven 4.5QT: was $399 now $320 at Williams-Sonoma Another beautiful Holiday-themed Le Creuset product is the Noel Cast Iron Dutch Oven. This green-and-gold dish would be another frontrunner for ‘best holiday cookware’, and would certainly get my vote. This heavyweight enamel and cast iron dish just oozes elegance, and this would be the dish I purchased from any on this list.