I'm obsessed with Le Creuset and you can save up to 44% with these Black Friday deals
Now is the time to save
I don’t know about you, but I’m loving watching all the Black Friday deals roll in. We’re tracking the best Black Friday deals live so you won’t miss out on any major sales.
One thing I’ve noticed as I’ve reached my late twenties is that I no longer care so much about buying the best makeup or snazzy fashion items, but I am not-so-secretly obsessed with luxury homeware. Le Creuset is one of those brands I’ve admired from afar, crying over my paycheck while desperately trying to snag a cast iron skillet or dutch oven for deliciously cheap. Le Creuset proudly sits as number one on our list of the best cast iron skillets.
This Black Friday, most of the best Le Creuset deals aren’t on Amazon, or Walmart, or Best Buy — but Williams Sonoma. I’ve laid out the top 9 sales I recommend, as someone who’s been obsessed with Le Creuset for years.
Quick Links
- Le Creuset Cast Iron Oval Gratin Baker was $140 now $99 @ Williams Sonoma
- Le Creuset Classic Whistling Tea Kettle was $134 now $108 @ Williams Sonoma
- Le Creuset Heritage Open Rectangular Dishes Set of 3 was $195 now $135 @ Williams Sonoma
- Le Creuset Signature French Oven, 2.5QT was $248 now $159 @ Williams Sonoma
- Le Creuset Cast Iron Skillet 10” was $220 now $175 @ Williams Sonoma
- Le Creuset 12 Days of Christmas Enameled Cast Iron Round Oven 3.5QT was $375 now $304 @ Williams Sonoma
- Le Creuset Noel Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven 4.5QT was $399 now $320 @ Williams Sonoma
- Le Creuset Cast Iron Dutch Oven 7.25QT was $459 now $369 @ Amazon
- Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron 8-Piece Cookware Set was $1,658 now $1,399 @ Williams Sonoma
About the author
Erin is a reviews writer here at Tom’s Guide. Most of her time is spent playing with new coffee machines, air fryers, multi-cookers, and various kitchen accessories. She’s reviewed almost all of Instant’s Pot range, is a huge fan of everything cast iron, and knows her way around an espresso machine thanks to her four years of barista experience.
Best Le Creuset Black Friday deals
Almost every single shade of this oval gratin baking dish is on sale for just $99. Take your pick from flame, white, agave, and more. Not only is this dish ridiculously well-priced right now, it’s also a Williams Sonoma exclusive. Yes, you can’t get this exact dish anywhere else at the moment. The enamel coating helps it heat consistently and reliably.
If you’re going for a classic, retro vibe, you might not want to get an electric kettle. With this Le Creuset whistling tea kettle, you can be safe in the knowledge that the enamel interior won’t corrode even after years of use. The spout whistles once water has reached boiling point so you don’t have to keep an eye on it.
In this set of three rectangular baking dishes, you get one dish of each size. There’s a 7 inch, 10 inch, 13 inch, so you can bake something for the whole family with just this one set. The interior has a nonstick glaze and the enamel finish won’t get scratched from metal utensils. The lapis, nectar and french gray shades are exclusive to Williams Sonoma.
This is perhaps the most iconic of Le Creuset’s products. The 2.5QT French Oven is perfect for cooking casseroles and classic French dishes. Beef bourguignon in this? Sign me up. Even though I’m vegetarian, still, sign me up. The domed lid is perfect for steam circulation, meaning you’ll get an even cook on whatever you want to make in this dish.
If you’re in the market for Le Creuset cookware, the cast iron skillet is probably the best place to start. This is a clearance sale item at Williams Sonoma, so I don’t expect it to last long. The only color available is matte navy, which would look perfect in the on-trend jewel-toned kitchens I’ve been seeing everywhere. What makes Le Creuset’s cast iron skillets so special is that they don’t need to be seasoned, unlike other brands.
Okay, this is where we get into the truly gorgeous cookware. How beautiful is this gilded cast iron Dutch Oven? It’s designed for use on all stovetops, including induction, and would be a perfect fit for your holiday feast centerpiece.
Another beautiful Holiday-themed Le Creuset product is the Noel Cast Iron Dutch Oven. This green-and-gold dish would be another frontrunner for ‘best holiday cookware’, and would certainly get my vote. This heavyweight enamel and cast iron dish just oozes elegance, and this would be the dish I purchased from any on this list.
Probably the second-most iconic Le Cruset dish, this Dutch Oven is also the largest dish on this list. At a huge 7.25QT, this is a big enough dish to cook for the whole family and more. Just as with the French Oven style, the domed lid is designed to circulate air for optimal cooking. The cheapest color is the pictured ‘Cerise’ shade.
While this feels really expensive, you do get eight pieces in this set. Three of these pieces are lids, but even when you just work out the dishes, it’s just $279 per item, which is actually much cheaper than buying the pieces individually. You can snag this sale in lapis, red, or ocean, but my vote would be for ocean. You get a griddle pan and a skillet on top of three oven dishes.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Erin Bashford is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering reviews. She has a Masters in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the University of East Anglia and 7 years of experience writing music, events, and food reviews. Now she’s turned her attention to tech for Tom’s Guide, reviewing everything from earbuds to garlic crushers. In her spare time you can find her reading, practising yoga, writing, or stressing over today’s NYT Games.