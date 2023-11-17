PlayStation Store Black Friday sale is absolutely epic — 16 deals I’d buy now

The PlayStation Store Black Friday sale is now live, and it’s discounting loads of the best PS5 games. The digital storefront offers dozens of sales events throughout the year, but this collection of Black Friday deals is easily the biggest and best of the lot.

There are so many worthwhile deals in this PlayStation Store sale that it’s a little hard to know where to begin. There is serious money-off major PlayStation exclusives like God of War Ragnarök and Horizon Forbidden West as well as discounts on some of the year’s most popular titles including Resident Evil 4, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage and Hogwarts Legacy. Plus, my personal GOTY, Lies of P, has got its first-ever discount.

In total, there are more than 1,000 deals, and with so much choice, you might find picking out the must-play titles a little tricky. That’s why I’m rounding up my favorite deals in the PlayStation Store Black Friday sale down below, these are the deals you shouldn’t miss.

Best PS5 games in PlayStation Store's Black Friday sale

God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $39 @ PlayStation Store

The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale.

The Last of Us Part 1: was $69 now $39 @ PlayStation Store

The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 is a stunning remake of one of the most celebrated PlayStation games of all time. Taking full advantage of Sony's next-gen hardware it offers improved visuals, performance and gameplay. Experience Joel and Ellie's original cross-country journey like you never have before. The perfect follow-up if you watched The Last of Us HBO show earlier this year.

Horizon Forbidden West (Complete Edition): was $59 now $39 @ PlayStation Store

Bundling together the Horizon Foribben West bas game and its DLC expansion The Burning Shores, this Complete Edition is the best way to experience Aloy's latest adventures on a deadly new frontier. Discover a cinematic story set in a stunning open world. And don't worry there are plenty of new robotic creatures to hunt.

Hogwarts Legacy: was $69 now $41 @ PlayStation Store

Step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy. This open-world RPG lets you attend the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry where you'll learn spells, brew potions, and tame magical beasts. You'll also have to battle dark wizards, scheming goblins and monstrous spiders, before deciding the fate of the entire wizarding world.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $39 @ PlayStation Store

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: was $69 now $41 @ PlayStation Store

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old.

Mortal Kombat 1: was $69 now $48 @ PlayStation Store

Pitched as a semi-reboot of the Mortal Kombat timeline, this new spin on the popular fighting series includes new and familiar faces and all the brutal fatalities you'd expect from Mortal Kombat. It offers thrilling online play paired with a richly cinematic single-player campaign that reshapes the Mortal Kombat universe. This is also the ideal starting point for newcomers to the MK series.

Lies of P: was $59 now $47 @ PlayStation Store

Inspired by games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne, Lies of P is a new entry in the Soulslike genre that challenges players to explore its nightmarish world and vanquish horrifying enemies. Master fast-paced combat, and craft your perfect loadout, as you delve deeper into the sinister world of Krat as a powerful puppet come to life. Just don't expect to overcome the game's many brutal bosses without a few defeats along the way

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $49 now $39 @ PlayStation Store

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed in 2023.

Final Fantasy XVI: was $69 now $41 @ PlayStation Store

The Final Fantasy franchise has never been scared to reinvent itself, and this 16th mainline entry is one of the most radical departures to date. Packing real-time combat, and a focus on epic-scale boss battles, Final Fantasy XVI is a highly cinematic experience. Plus, it packs a dark medieval setting and a grown-up story that casts you as a fallen prince on a mission of redemption.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition: was $49 now $14 @ PlayStation Store

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a game that needs no introduction. Often cited as one of the best RPGs ever made, it's now been enhanced for the PS5. This Complete Edition includes the full base game as well as the game's two substantial expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. For just $14, you're getting hundreds of hours of content in a single package.

Dead Space: was $69 now $34 @ PlayStation Store

Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies.

Cyberpunk 2077: was $49 now $29 @ PlayStation Store

Yes, Cyberpunk 2077 was a train wreck at launch. But developer CD Projekt Red has spent the last three years getting the open-world RPG into shape, and it's now a hugely compelling experience almost on par with the dev's beloved Witcher franchise. Here you create your character and step into Night City to make your mark on the world, and become a legend — or die trying. The Phantom Liberty DLC bundle is also on sale for $56.

Diablo 4: was $69 now $41 @ PlayStation Store

The latest entry in the beloved dungeon-crawling looter is the biggest Diablo game to date. In Diablo 4 you can take on the forces of Hell by yourself or in co-op and craft a unique character who fits your playstyle. The fourth entry in the popular franchise also offers the most expansive End Game in series history. If you're looking for a game that you can play on a loop for months on end then Diablo 4 is exactly what you need.

Street Fighter 6: was $59 now $39 @ PlayStation Store

The latest entry in the beloved Street Fighter franchise offers a "classic experience built for a modern era" which in simple terms means that Street Fighter 6 combines the series' trademark polished fighting gameplay with a vibrant art style and a suite of modes that allow you to play how you. It's the most accessible Street Fighter to date, but it's also deep enough for fighting game veterans to sink their teeth into for hours.