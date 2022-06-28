FAQs

What are Home Depot promo codes? Home Depot promo codes are hidden vouchers that help you save money on items sold at The Home Depot. Whether you're buying a new sofa or just a set of silverware, just add the item to your cart and Home Depot will let you apply coupon codes on the checkout page. The discount will then be applied to your purchase.

Where can I find Home Depot promo codes that work? The Home Depot often runs hidden promotions and discounts, but you have to know where to look in order to save. Make sure to check out The Home Depot savings center (opens in new tab), where you'll be able to sign up to get Home Depot offers sent to your email inbox. You'll also find Home Depot's Special Buy savings center there, Home Depot Pro, and Home Depot Gardening Club which gets discounts to shoppers with green fingers.

What is The Home Depot Rebate Center? The Home Depot Rebate Center (opens in new tab) is another way Home Depot offers discounts to their customers. If there's a product you want at Home Depot, make sure to check if there are any rebates available for it. If you meet the requirements for the rebate, you can easily save upwards of $1,000 if you're making a big purchase.

The Home Depot hints and tips

In addition to The Home Depot coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money at Home Depot.

Savings Center: Home Depot deals can be found everyday of the week. Home Depot has a Savings Center homepage (opens in new tab) that lists new sales every day.

Subscribe & Save: If you have essentials that you regularly buy from Home Depot, you can save 5% by using Home Depot's Subscription Service (opens in new tab) . Just check the order page for the "Subscribe and get 5% off every order" option, and select how often you want the item to be delivered.

How to use Home Depot promo codes

There are various types of Home Depot promos. Some discounts are applied automatically, while others have to be entered manually during checkout.

If you have a manual Home Depot coupon code you want to use, you'll need to add the coupon during the final checkout page. In the "Your Order" section, you'll find a discount code box that says "Have a promo code?". Once you click this, the promo section will expand. Add your Home Depot promo code into the box, then complete the reCAPTCHA "I'm not a robot" test if there is one. The discount will then be applied to the price of your order.