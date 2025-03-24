Amazon Big Spring Sale LIVE — here’s the deals I think are Prime Day worthy

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is almost here. Starting on March 25, we'll see deals across all categories at this online mega retailer, so whether you're looking to shop TVs, appliances or apparel, you're in luck.

I'm a Deals Editor for Tom's Guide, which means I spend every day searching for the best deals from across the web. By now you might be wondering — "are these Amazon Spring Sale deals as good as Prime Day?" I'll be honest, there will be plenty of mediocre to bad deals in Amazon's sale, but there are some gems that meet or beat my favorite Prime Day deals — if you know where to look. As a deals expert, that's where I come in.

There's already an awesome LG C4 4K OLED TV sale from $896. Plus, our top choice for the best TV on the market is also on sale — that's the Hisense U8N 4K Mini-LED TV on sale from $679.

You can also get up to 50% off Blink, Fire TV Sticks and more in Amazon's device sale. I bet we'll see further discounts on Amazon hardware as the week progresses, too. You can also get up to 25% off Stanley tumblers and coolers, as well as Crocs on sale from $24.

I'll be by your side sharing all the best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals as they roll in, so make sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back.

Millie Davis-Williams Deals Editor I'm Millie Davis-Williams, a Deals Editor for Tom's Guide. I've spent the last three years tracking Amazon deals on everything from Apple products to Crocs. I'll help you find the deals worth your money by highlighting my top picks from Amazon's sale.

My favorite deals

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's pretty rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Amazon devices: deals from $17 @ Amazon

Now is an excellent time to upgrade your Amazon devices or buy that new device you've been meaning to get. From Fire TV Sticks to Ring Video Doorbells, Amazon is slashing over 50% off its prices with deals as low as $17.

TV sale: deals from $74 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $74. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.

Price check: from $74 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $249 at Amazon The XM5s are Sony's premium noise-canceling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancelation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

Price check: $297 @ Walmart | $329 @ Best Buy

Apple MacBook Air 13" (M4/16GB/256GB SSD): was $999 now $949 at Amazon The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays, and Apple also claims its up to 2x faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 15 hours of battery life in our testing. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M4 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $74 @ Amazon

Amazon has smart TVs on sale for as low as $74. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon.

Price check: from $74 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart

TCL 50" Q65 4K QLED TV: was $399 now $278 at Amazon The TCL Q6 is a fantastic display, equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate in tandem with support for the range of HDR standards. While you might be missing out on the screen tearing technologies, like G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, it does still have support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Hisense QD7 85" QLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $798 at Amazon Hisense makes some of the best budget TVs we've tested and although we haven't reviewed the QD7, it has all the hallmarks of a solid TV. You get a QLED panel, Dolby Vision support, Alexa/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. There's also a native 144Hz refresh rate to make dynamic/moving objects appear smooth and crisp.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 50% off.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $13 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $13.

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its latest sale. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals and more.

Levi's denim sale: up to 45% off @ Amazon

Who doesn’t love a new pair of jeans? Right now, Amazon is slashing the prices of select Levi's denim styles for men and women. You can also get jackets, tees, caps and more.

Adidas Modern Essentials Graphic Tank Top (Men's): was $30 now from $8 @ Amazon

Made with 100% cotton, this tank top is a dependable addition to your wardrobe, whether you're a fitness fanatic or not. It features a regular fit and a ribbed crewneck to keep it looking sharp.

Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now from $19 @ Amazon

Whether you're at the beach, gym, or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Plus, they look great with everything.

Laptops

Acer Chromebook Plus 514: was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 has been one of my favorite Chromebook Plus laptops — giving you all the best of Google’s Gemini AI features into ChromeOS, while putting it into a slick package at an impressively affordable price.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 (2024): was $699 now $599 at Amazon Amazon has just slashed the price of this Asus TUF gaming laptop. It comes loaded with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, 512GB SSD and 8GB of RAM, making it a laptop that can handle modern games at moderate settings. Plus, the 15.6-inch 144Hz HD display is a great feature to find in a sub $700 laptop.

Apple MacBook Air 13" (M4/16GB/256GB SSD): was $999 now $949 at Amazon The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays, and Apple also claims its up to 2x faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 15 hours of battery life in our testing. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M4 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

LG Gram Pro 16" OLED Laptop: was $2,399 now $1,798 at Amazon Score a huge discount on this LG Gram Pro 16-inch OLED laptop. It sports a gorgeous 16-inch OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB RAM and a roomy 2TB SSD. Its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU make it well suited to gaming and photo and video work.

Tablets

Apple 11" iPad Air (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $599 now $549 at Amazon The 2025 iPad Air packs Apple's M3 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The tablet packs a more powerful 8-core CPU, which makes the M3 up to 35% faster for multithreaded CPU workflows than the iPad Air M1. There's also a 9-core GPU on board with 40% faster graphics performance than the M1. In our iPad Air M3 review we said its fun Apple Intelligence features, reliable battery life (9 hours w/ 41 minutes), and overall thin design make it a winning Apple slate.

Apple 13" iPad Air (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $799 now $738 at Amazon This larger size iPad Air sports the same M3 processor as its 11-inch counterpart, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. Otherwise, it packs the same 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and 12MP front camera. The new CPU and larger display should make this iPad a favorite for gamers.

Computers

Beelink SER8: was $629 now $499 at Amazon The Beelink SER8 comes fully equipped right out of the box with 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and plenty of ports. In fact, the SER8 can be used in a triple-monitor setup as around the back; you get an HDMI 2.1 port, DisplayPort 1.4 and a USB4 port along with three USB-A ports and a 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port, which is perfect for multi-gig internet plans. Powered by a Ryzen 7 8745HS processor, this mini PC is perfect for work and can even handle some light gaming thanks to its built-in Radeon 780M graphics.

Apple Mac mini M4: was $599 now $529 at Amazon The base model Mac mini M4 is a big step up from its predecessor and likely enough for most people without any expensive upgrades. It comes with Apple’s awesome M4 chip, double the memory with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You also get plenty of ports in a tiny package with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C ports, HDMI and Ethernet. In our Mac mini M4 review, we were thoroughly impressed by its new design and all that extra power under the hood.

Geekom A8: was $849 now $799 at Amazon The Geekom A8 has an impressively small design with a great selection of front and rear ports, and Geekom’s IceBlast 1.5 tech, which keeps it cool in use. The A8 can even power a quad-monitor setup around the back. This model comes with a beefy Ryzen 9 8945HS processor.

Smart Home

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $34 now $19 at Amazon If you don't have a 4K television, the Fire TV Stick HD is the ideal choice of streaming device, offering access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. We'd still advise most people to opt for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, but if you don't have a 4K TV this is the streaming stick for you.

Blink Outdoor 4 (five-pack): was $399 now $199 at Amazon The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. This five-pack of cameras on sale is on sale for an epic discount.

Appliances

Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor: was $329 now $249 at Amazon The Ninja 12-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor came out as the winner on our list of best toaster ovens. We love that it divides into two ovens you can access separately via the FlexDoor, so you can cook two things at once. There are 12 functions overall, including toast, bake, whole roast, air fry, convection and pizza — meaning you can cook pretty much anything in there however you like.

Shark Stratos Cordless : was $499 now $333 at Amazon The premium Shark Stratos Cordless brings strong suction and clever features like odor neutralization. The dual brushroll system handles both carpet and hard floors effectively, while the LED headlights help spot hidden dust. Save big right now.

Eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $799 now $664 at Amazon If you’re after a robovac that can sweep and wash your hard floors, this Eufy X10 Pro is a great deal. With a powerful 8,000 Pa suction, it comes with dual mops to remove stubborn stains and handy 12 mm auto-lift and carpet detection. Customize your settings and cleaning schedules through app control. What’s more, it’s self-emptying, so you don’t have to get your hands dirty.

Headphones

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon Anker may be best known for power banks and accessories, but the company's earbuds are great too — and you can save 50% on these which include 22 EQ presets and a tight in-ear fit.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $38 at Amazon Sony's budget on-ear cans are inexpensive, but they bring the sound where it counts. They earned a 4.5-star rating in our Sony WH-CH520 review, thanks to their top-notch sound, intuitive controls, and lengthy battery life of 50 hours. 3 minutes of charge nets you 1.5 hours of use as well, if you run out and need a quick boost.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $179 at Amazon The Beats Studio Pro are a very solid pair of headphones. We particularly liked their solid battery life and decent noise canceling in our Beats Studio Pro review. My favorite part though is the extensive color selection — they're easily some of the most colorful headphones that money can buy. Note: these have sold for $159 in the past.

