Huge Amazon spring sale on Ninja appliances — here's the 3 best deals I recommend

Ninja appliances are some of the most sought-after kitchen products on the market right now.

Here at Tom’s Guide, our ears prick up as soon as we hear the word ‘Ninja’, and it’s even more pronounced when there’s a deal to be had. And I’ve spotted three killer deals at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale that I want to share. For example, you can grab the Ninja Thirsti for under $100 right now thanks to Amazon's 41% discount.

Read on for my three picks of the best Ninja deals to grab while you can.

Ninja Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals

Ninja DZ201 Foodi, 8-quart DualZone Air Fryer: was $199 now $159 at Amazon This super-sized 8-quart air fryer has two baskets for flexible cooking and right now it's reduced by 20%. Forget back-to-back cooking and imagine cooking protein in one drawer and a side in the other. What's more, both will be ready to serve at the same time, thanks to Ninja's smart finish and match cook technology.

Ninja Thirsti Drink System: was $169 now $99 at Amazon If you're not fussed about the color, you can save a whooping 41% on Ninja's Thirsti Drink System in gray. Although if you want the black colorway you can still save 17%. This super drinks machine allows you to enjoy still or sparkling drinks with 3 levels of fizz, in 4 drink sizes. Plus, there's over 25 flavors to choose from — the only problem you'll have is knowing which one to try! The Thirsti comes with a C02 canister to make your drinks pop.