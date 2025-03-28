Huge Amazon spring sale on Ninja appliances — here's the 3 best deals I recommend
Hot (and cool) deals from Ninja
Ninja appliances are some of the most sought-after kitchen products on the market right now.
Here at Tom’s Guide, our ears prick up as soon as we hear the word ‘Ninja’, and it’s even more pronounced when there’s a deal to be had. And I’ve spotted three killer deals at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale that I want to share. For example, you can grab the Ninja Thirsti for under $100 right now thanks to Amazon's 41% discount.
Read on for my three picks of the best Ninja deals to grab while you can.
Quick links
- Ninja DZ201 Foodi, 8-Quart DualZone Air Fryer: was $199 now $159
- Ninja Thirsti Drink System: was $169 now $99
- Ninja NC301 CREAMi Ice Cream Maker: was $229 now $199
Ninja Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals
This super-sized 8-quart air fryer has two baskets for flexible cooking and right now it's reduced by 20%. Forget back-to-back cooking and imagine cooking protein in one drawer and a side in the other. What's more, both will be ready to serve at the same time, thanks to Ninja's smart finish and match cook technology.
If you're not fussed about the color, you can save a whooping 41% on Ninja's Thirsti Drink System in gray. Although if you want the black colorway you can still save 17%. This super drinks machine allows you to enjoy still or sparkling drinks with 3 levels of fizz, in 4 drink sizes. Plus, there's over 25 flavors to choose from — the only problem you'll have is knowing which one to try! The Thirsti comes with a C02 canister to make your drinks pop.
I always like to finish with a sweet treat, and as we head towards the warmer months, I couldn't leave the Ninja CREAMi out of my top 3 Ninja deals. With 7 pre-set programs and customizable options, you can enjoy gelato, milkshakes, smoothies and more, all with your favorite nuts, candy and fruit to personalize your treat. It also comes with 2 pint pots with lids.
