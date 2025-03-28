Epic Nintendo Switch game sale is live from just $3 — 17 deals I'd add to my cart now

We're less than a week out from Nintendo Switch 2 news, and we just saw a ton of Switch game announcements in a recent Nintendo Direct presentation. In short, it's an exciting time to be a Nintendo fan!

Right now Nintendo has Switch games on sale from $3, including AI: The Somnium Files on sale for $3. Now's the prefect time to get into this series of mind-bending detective thriller visual novels, as a third installment was just announced to be on the way! For just $3, how can you say no?

Or, if you're looking for some classic co-op fun with friends and family, you can currently get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on sale for $41 at Woot. This is one of the Switch's top selling games, so you definitely want to take advantage of this deal while it's still around.

Keep scrolling to see all the best Nintendo switch game deals. Plus, check out our coverage of the Amazon Big Spring Sale for all the best deals as they come in.

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Samba De Amigo Party Central: was $39 now $17 at Amazon Get in the groove to a collection of 40 songs in Samba De Amigo Party Central. You need to shake your Joy-Con controllers to the beat to get the best score, whether you're playing alone, with a friend or with up to 20 players online. You can even customize your character with unlockable costumes and accessories.

Just Dance 2025 Edition: was $49 now $24 at Amazon Just Dance is a fantastic game for parties and fun cardio exercise. Children and adults can get hours of enjoyment from the easy dance routines, and for true fitness enthusiasts, this game comes with a dedicated 'fitness' mode. The 2025 edition contains music from iconic pop stars like Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga.

Sea of Stars: was $39 now $24 at Amazon Sea of Stars is a charming throwback to classic RPGs boasting engaging turn-bases combat and stunning pixel art graphics. In the vein of legendary role-playing experiences, you set off on a perilous quest epic, assembling a crew of loyal followers, and if you get bored of battling monsters, you can always go fishing to pass the time instead.

Miitopia: was $49 now $29 at Best Buy Miitopia is a unique RPG where you get to populate your party (and the entire world, in fact) with Mii avatars. There's a super-deep customization system meaning you can faithfully recreate just about anyone as a Mii, or you can download other players' creations to use in your own game. Take on the Dark Lord Darth Vader with Spongebob by your side, or whatever else takes your fancy. Plus, its solid turn-based battle system and hilarious story make it a fleshed-out experience.

WarioWare Move It: was $49 now $34 at Best Buy Get up and move with over 200 microgames in WarioWare Move It. You'll need to use your Joy-Con controllers in a host of wacky ways to beat a barrage of fast-paced mini challenges, which can be enjoyed with up to four players.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $59 now $41 at Woot! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available. Even years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but you can currently save on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favorite picks.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $44 at Woot! Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Mario Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $44 at Woot! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.