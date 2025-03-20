Amazon Big Spring Sale: The best 13 monitor deals you can get right now

Deals
By published

The best deals I've seen so far on PC monitors for gaming and productivity

Monitors on a blue background with Amazon Spring Sale tag overlaid
(Image credit: Amazon)
Jump to:

Now that the 2025 Amazon Big Spring Sale is in full effect it's a great time to pick up that PC peripheral you've waiting to go on sale.

Right now is an especially good time to pick up a new monitor, because Amazon has a slew of PC display deals popping off for the rest of the month. Although the Big Spring Sale is scheduled to run March 25-31, I'm seeing early deals now and I fully expect many of the discounts to last into April. That said, the best deals will probably run out of stock fairly early and may not be restocked during the sale, so if you see something you really like I'd grab it while you can.

That's why my colleagues and I will be scouring Amazon and competing retailers all month long to find the latest and greatest deals, then update this list with what we find. So if you're shopping for a new display, scroll down for deals on some solid productivity monitors as well as some of the best gaming monitors you can get right now.

Quick Links

Gaming monitor deals

Acer 24" 1080p Monitor
Acer 24" 1080p Monitor: was $129 now $79 at Amazon

Acer's 24-inch 1080p SB240Y gaming monitor likely won't blow you away, but it offers a 120Hz refresh rate and thin bezels for under $100, which is a killer price for a solid 1080p gaming display.

View Deal
Acer 24.5" Nitro 1080p Monitor
Acer 24.5" Nitro 1080p Monitor: was $129 now $99 at Amazon

If you need something faster this discounted 24-inch Acer Nitro 1080p monitor offers a 180Hz refresh rate along with HDR support, all for $100. And it supports AMD FreeSync to boot.

View Deal
Viewedge 27" 1080p Monitor
Viewedge 27" 1080p Monitor: was $149 now $109 at Amazon

If you just need a simple monitor for 1080p gaming, this 27-incher from Viewedge should do you just fine. While image quality probably won't wow you, it does support HDR and offers a 180Hz refresh rate for fast-paced action.

View Deal
LG 27" QHD Monitor
LG 27" QHD Monitor: was $299 now $187 at Amazon

This 27-inch LG UltraGear monitor sports a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 support, so it's a great basic gaming monitor that's even more affordable right now. If you can afford a little more, the OLED version is also on sale and listed a little further down this page.

View Deal
Acer 32" Nitro Curved 1440p Monitor
Acer 32" Nitro Curved 1440p Monitor: was $269 now $199 at Amazon

Save more than 50% on this 27-inch curved monitor with two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort input, as well as a huge 240Hz refresh rate. It also has a height adjustable stand that can swivel and tilt.

View Deal
Gigabyte 28" M28U 4K
Gigabyte 28" M28U 4K: was $599 now $349 at Newegg

Newegg is offering Gigabyte's 28-inch 4K 144Hz M28U gaming monitor for a sweet $250 discount, which is a tidy sum to save on this slick display. If you need a 4K display that's speedy enough for gaming, this gaming monitor (which supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro) is a solid choice.

View Deal
Samsung 34" Odyssey G8 QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor
Samsung 34" Odyssey G8 QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,199 now $749 at Amazon

This Alienware OLED will look great in any setup. Thanks to its quantum dot technology, this display gets brighter than traditional OLED panels. With support for AMD FreeSync premium, impeccable screen uniformity and that stunning 2560 x 1440 display, this is simply an incredible gaming monitor.

View Deal
LG 32" UltraGear 4K OLED
LG 32" UltraGear 4K OLED: was $1,399 now $999 at Amazon

It's not the biggest discount on this list, but Amazon has a nice sale on this 32-inch 4K 240Hz OLED gaming monitor from LG. We've reviewed a few of LG's UltraGear monitors at this point and we're always impressed at the performance of these displays, and this monitor would be a great complement to a 4K gaming rig.

View Deal
Samsung 49" Odyssey QD-OLED G9
Samsung 49" Odyssey QD-OLED G9: was $1,799 now $1,099 at Amazon

If you have a lot of room on your desk and money in your wallet, this is the gaming monitor for you. This Samsung G95SC QD-OLED display is a massive 49 inches wide with a 5K (5120x1440) resolution and an 1800R curve, so you'll feel immersed in the center of the action when you sit in front of it. My colleague Tony conducted our Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review and loved it, so you can read about his experiences before you buy.

View Deal

Office monitor deals

ViewSonic 24" 1080p monitor
ViewSonic 24" 1080p monitor: was $109 now $99 at Amazon

If you just need a basic 1080p monitor for your desk, this 24-inch ViewSonic looks to be perfectly suitable thanks to its HDMI hookup. Plus, it offers a 100Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support.

View Deal
Acer KB272 27" 1080p monitor
Acer KB272 27" 1080p monitor: was $149 now $99 at Amazon

This is a slightly better 27-inch 1080p monitor from Acer with a faster 120Hz refresh rate. However, it has just an HDMI 1.4 port and a VGA port, no DisplayPort, so as always make sure your PC has a compatible port before you buy.

View Deal
Dell S2425HS 24" monitor
Dell S2425HS 24" monitor: was $139 now $119 at Amazon

This 24-incher from Dell sports a 1080p resolution with a 100Hz refresh rate, and it's also one of the few discounted productivity monitors on this list to have a built-in speaker to boot. It comes with 2 HDMI ports and an adjustable stand that can tilt, swivel and rise.

View Deal
Samsung S43GC 27" monitor
Samsung S43GC 27" monitor: was $209 now $129 at Amazon

This 27-inch 1080p 100Hz productivity monitor from Samsung offers multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, DisplayPort and USB 3.0. It also has an adjustable stand and AMD FreeSync support.

View Deal
Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 27 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Ally X
(1TB Black)
Our Review
1
ASUS - ROG Ally X 7" 120Hz...
Best Buy
View Deal
Lenovo Legion Go
(512GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
2
Lenovo Legion Go 8.8" 144Hz...
Amazon
$699.99
View Deal
Lenovo Legion Go
Our Review
3
Lenovo Legion Go
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Low Stock
Asus ROG Ally X
(White)
Our Review
4
ASUS ROG Ally Gaming Console...
Walmart
View Deal
Lenovo Legion Go
(512GB AMD Ryzen)
Our Review
5
Lenovo - Legion Go 8.8" 144Hz...
Target
View Deal
Valve Steam Deck 64GB
(64GB Black)
6
Valve Steam Deck 64GB...
Macy's
$539
View Deal
Asus ROG Ally X
Our Review
7
ROG Ally X Gaming Console...
ASUS
View Deal
Valve Steam Deck 64GB
(64GB Black)
8
Valve Steam Deck,HDMI, 64 GB,...
Amazon
View Deal
Valve Steam Deck 256GB
(256GB)
9
Valve Steam Dec, USB, 256gb
Amazon
View Deal
Valve Steam Deck 512GB
(512GB)
10
Valve Steam Deck 512GB...
Amazon
View Deal
Show more
TOPICS
Alex Wawro
Alex Wawro
Senior Editor Computing

Alex Wawro is a lifelong tech and games enthusiast with more than a decade of experience covering both for outlets like Game Developer, Black Hat, and PC World magazine. A lifelong PC builder, he currently serves as a senior editor at Tom's Guide covering all things computing, from laptops and desktops to keyboards and mice. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
best monitor deals
I review gaming monitors for a living, and these are the 13 best Presidents' Day deals so far
Gaming PCs on a yellow background with Amazon Spring Sale deals tag overlaid
Amazon Big Spring Sale: 7 best gaming PC deals you can get right now
Samsung Odyssey G6 gaming monitor with deal tag superimposed
Hurry! Amazon's knocking $250 off this Samsung OLED gaming monitor
49” Samsung Odyssey G9 (OLED) with deal tag
Hurry! The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is back down to its lowest price ever
Alienware AW3423DWF
Score! Best Buy has this killer curved 4K OLED gaming monitor for $300 off
MSI MEG Trident X review
Best PC gaming deals in March 2025
Latest in Sales Events
Monitors on a blue background with Amazon Spring Sale tag overlaid
Amazon Big Spring Sale: The best 13 monitor deals you can get right now
Coleman Camping Deals
Huge Coleman spring sale on Amazon — 11 camping deals I’d shop now from $21