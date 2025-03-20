Amazon Big Spring Sale: The best 13 monitor deals you can get right now

Now that the 2025 Amazon Big Spring Sale is in full effect it's a great time to pick up that PC peripheral you've waiting to go on sale.

Right now is an especially good time to pick up a new monitor, because Amazon has a slew of PC display deals popping off for the rest of the month. Although the Big Spring Sale is scheduled to run March 25-31, I'm seeing early deals now and I fully expect many of the discounts to last into April. That said, the best deals will probably run out of stock fairly early and may not be restocked during the sale, so if you see something you really like I'd grab it while you can.

That's why my colleagues and I will be scouring Amazon and competing retailers all month long to find the latest and greatest deals, then update this list with what we find. So if you're shopping for a new display, scroll down for deals on some solid productivity monitors as well as some of the best gaming monitors you can get right now.

Gaming monitor deals

Acer 24" 1080p Monitor: was $129 now $79 at Amazon Acer's 24-inch 1080p SB240Y gaming monitor likely won't blow you away, but it offers a 120Hz refresh rate and thin bezels for under $100, which is a killer price for a solid 1080p gaming display.

Viewedge 27" 1080p Monitor: was $149 now $109 at Amazon If you just need a simple monitor for 1080p gaming, this 27-incher from Viewedge should do you just fine. While image quality probably won't wow you, it does support HDR and offers a 180Hz refresh rate for fast-paced action.

LG 27" QHD Monitor: was $299 now $187 at Amazon This 27-inch LG UltraGear monitor sports a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 support, so it's a great basic gaming monitor that's even more affordable right now. If you can afford a little more, the OLED version is also on sale and listed a little further down this page.

Gigabyte 28" M28U 4K: was $599 now $349 at Newegg Newegg is offering Gigabyte's 28-inch 4K 144Hz M28U gaming monitor for a sweet $250 discount, which is a tidy sum to save on this slick display. If you need a 4K display that's speedy enough for gaming, this gaming monitor (which supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro) is a solid choice.

Samsung 34" Odyssey G8 QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,199 now $749 at Amazon This Alienware OLED will look great in any setup. Thanks to its quantum dot technology, this display gets brighter than traditional OLED panels. With support for AMD FreeSync premium, impeccable screen uniformity and that stunning 2560 x 1440 display, this is simply an incredible gaming monitor.

LG 32" UltraGear 4K OLED: was $1,399 now $999 at Amazon It's not the biggest discount on this list, but Amazon has a nice sale on this 32-inch 4K 240Hz OLED gaming monitor from LG. We've reviewed a few of LG's UltraGear monitors at this point and we're always impressed at the performance of these displays, and this monitor would be a great complement to a 4K gaming rig.

Samsung 49" Odyssey QD-OLED G9: was $1,799 now $1,099 at Amazon If you have a lot of room on your desk and money in your wallet, this is the gaming monitor for you. This Samsung G95SC QD-OLED display is a massive 49 inches wide with a 5K (5120x1440) resolution and an 1800R curve, so you'll feel immersed in the center of the action when you sit in front of it. My colleague Tony conducted our Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review and loved it, so you can read about his experiences before you buy.

Office monitor deals

ViewSonic 24" 1080p monitor: was $109 now $99 at Amazon If you just need a basic 1080p monitor for your desk, this 24-inch ViewSonic looks to be perfectly suitable thanks to its HDMI hookup. Plus, it offers a 100Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support.

Acer KB272 27" 1080p monitor: was $149 now $99 at Amazon This is a slightly better 27-inch 1080p monitor from Acer with a faster 120Hz refresh rate. However, it has just an HDMI 1.4 port and a VGA port, no DisplayPort, so as always make sure your PC has a compatible port before you buy.