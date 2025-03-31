I trust this smart air fryer to cook steak to perfection, and it's 33% off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is nearly over, so if you're looking for an air fryer upgrade, now's the chance to save $120 on an awesome machine that can turn any home cook into a chef.

This smart air fryer takes the reins and does all the hard stuff for you, which is why we awarded it an Editor's Choice award when we reviewed it earlier this year. In fact, the only downside to the Dreo ChefMaker is that it's quite expensive, so I couldn't believe it when I saw that it was reduced by 33% at Amazon in this last-minute Spring Sale deal.

And for U.K.-based shoppers, you can also pick it up for 15% off down to £305 in a limited-time deal.

Why I love the Dreo ChefMaker Air Fryer

I've spent over 500 hours testing the best air fryers, but I was able to narrow our guide down to just three products. So the fact that the Dreo ChefMaker made the final cut should tell you a lot about how amazing this machine really is.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In our review, we used this air fryer to cook everything from cake to steak, and it did a phenomenal job of cooking everything to perfection thanks to its intuitive cooking modes and the smart meat thermometer that can be paired with the touch control panel.

It's great at air frying, but it can also steam cook and features a combi setting to crisp up meats without drying them out. Its Chef Mode allows you to follow step-by-step recipes from your phone, and even monitor your food using the in-built meat thermometer.

Out of all the features that come with the Dreo ChefMaker, it was the Chef Mode that impressed us the most. It comes with a range of step-by-step video-guided recipes, and a temperature probe that allows you to monitor your meal remotely.

The air fryer will even stop cooking when your food reaches its desired doneness, which is how we achieved some unbelievably tasty steaks without any of the stress when we tried this machine.

While it's super smart, it's also good at the basics. When we used it to make French fries, one of the standard tests we do with every air fryer we review, they came out incredibly crisp and evenly-browned. And when using steam combi cooking, we were even able to make a delicious cake with the surprisingly wide cooking basket.