I'm testing this excellent magnetic car phone mount — and it's $20 off at Amazon right now

I wouldn’t go driving without some way to mount my phone to my car’s dashboard. Even though I have Android Auto in my car, and control buttons in my steering wheel, it’s still a great comfort to have my phone available just in case I need it. Within reach, but not blocking the road ahead.

If you need help picking a new car phone mount, you may want to check out this magnetic mount that I’ve been enjoying testing recently. The Spigen OneTap Pro 3 Cryomax is now just $45 at Amazon, offering wireless charging and active cooling for $20 off the usual price. It's part of the ongoing Amazon Big Spring Sale.

Spigen OneTap Pro 3 Cryomax: was $65 now $45 at Amazon Shaping up to be one of my favorite car phone mounts, the Spigen OneTap Pro 3 Cryomax is now 31% off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Complete with MagSafe support, wireless charging, a strong suction cup and a special cooling fan. There's not much more you could ask for.

There are so many car phone mounts out there that it can be difficult to choose the right one for you. Personally I’m a big fan of suction cups, since it gives me the freedom to position my phone anywhere along the dash. Meaning there’s no need to block any vents or use up a cup holder to keep my phone at the ready.

Some suction cups are quite weak, but I haven’t found that with the Pro 3 Cryomax. It’s clung to my dashboard quite solidly, and I haven’t had to bother using the adhesive mount that was included in the box.

The magnets in the mount that cling to your phone are quite strong too. By combining the two, it means your phone is being held very securely, and isn’t going to fall away mid-drive. Even if you hit a particularly bad pothole.

The magnets themselves are MagSafe compatible, which ensure compatibility with the best iPhones, Qi2-enabled phones and any kind of MagSafe-inspired cases. I tested this with my Pixel 9 Pro and a third party magnetic case, and it snapped on just as strongly as an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The wireless charging is limited to 7.5W, rather than the full 15W afforded by both Qi2 and the older MagSafe standard. So it’s going to be a little bit slower to recharge compared to a plug-in connection.

However the magnets should ensure the correct alignment, and the Cryomax fans built into the wireless charger should help keep your phone cool. All of which should keep you recharging as efficiently as possible.