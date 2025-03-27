I've been wearing this Garmin watch for three years — and it's 53% off now
The Garmin Epix gen 2 is $470 off its regular price
Once upon a time, I used to review a lot of the best smartwatches and best fitness trackers, logging countless miles running, walking, hiking, and skiing. And in that time, I tested what's still my go-to multisport watch: The Garmin Epix Gen 2.
The watch has been around for three years now, so it's no longer the newest model in Garmin's lineup. But my watch is still ticking along, and just as good as the day I first got it. Even better: you can get the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) for $429 at Amazon — more than half off its regular price. If you don't mind tech that's a little bit older, this is an Amazon Big Spring Sale deal you don't want to pass. (For more Garmin deals, make sure to check out our Amazon Big Spring Sale Garmin deals roundup).
The Garmin Epix 2 is currently on sale for 52% off The watch comes in three different colorways, but it’s the white titanium design on the silver band that is the cheapest. The black titanium and slate steel models are also on sale for 34% off, but are more expensive at $596 and $529, respectively.
Over the years, I've ran four marathons and about a dozen half marathons, but I also like to go hiking and skiing. While I've used — and have liked — the Garmin Forerunner series, their focus on running alone makes them less versatile for other outdoor activities.
The Epix 2, however, is built to track all sorts of endeavors — and does so well, as I found during my Garmin Epix 2 review. And, while it's bigger than dedicated running watches, I've come to appreciate the larger display, which makes it easier to read at a glance.
It was one of the earlier Garmin watches to sport an AMOLED display, which is crisper than the transflective screens on older Garmin devices; I remember being worried that it wouldn't be as easy to read in bright sunlight, but I was happily proved wrong.
And, like other Garmin watches, the Epix 2 doesn't skimp on battery life. While it doesn't have as many smartwatch-like features as the Apple Watch, I can go for a week or longer without worrying about having to recharge it.
The Epix 2 also has built-in music storage, so you can sideload your tunes or sync it with your Spotify playlists if you need a little more motivation on your runs.
Garmin has since phased out the Epix line — the fenix 8 has taken its place — but it still remains a strong watch for those venturing outdoors.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Michael A. Prospero is the U.S. Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide. He oversees all evergreen content and oversees the Homes, Smart Home, and Fitness/Wearables categories for the site. In his spare time, he also tests out the latest drones, electric scooters, and smart home gadgets, such as video doorbells. Before his tenure at Tom's Guide, he was the Reviews Editor for Laptop Magazine, a reporter at Fast Company, the Times of Trenton, and, many eons back, an intern at George magazine. He received his undergraduate degree from Boston College, where he worked on the campus newspaper The Heights, and then attended the Columbia University school of Journalism. When he’s not testing out the latest running watch, electric scooter, or skiing or training for a marathon, he’s probably using the latest sous vide machine, smoker, or pizza oven, to the delight — or chagrin — of his family.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I played a golf round with the Garmin Approach S50 smartwatch, and it's fantastic — here's why
Circular Ring 2 is now available to pre-order — and you could save up to $310 right now