Google Pixel 9a deals — here’s how to get Google's phone for free

By published

The best deals at Best Buy, T-Mobile and more

Four Pixel 9a phones propped against a book
(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)
The battle for best cheap phone of 2025 is officially on. This morning Google unveiled its new mid-range handset, the Pixel 9a. Like its predecessor, the Pixel 9a starts at $499. It features a 6.3-inch Actua OLED 60-120Hz display, Tensor G4 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. There's also a 48MP main camera, 13MP ultrawide camera, and 13MP selfie camera.

There are no Google Pixel 9a pre-orders live right now. Google has stated that the phone will be available in April. (There's no specific date yet). However, a few retailers and carriers have unveiled their Pixel 9a deals.

One of the best Google Pixel 9a deals right now comes from Best Buy. The retailer will offer the Pixel 9a for $499 bundled with a free $100 Best Buy gift card. Below I've rounded up all of the best Pixel 9a deals you can expect in the coming days.

For more details on the phone, make sure to read our Google Pixel 9a hands-on.

Pixel 9a deals

Google Pixel 9a preorder: free $100 gift card w/ preorder @ Best Buy

Google Pixel 9a preorder: free $100 gift card w/ preorder @ Best Buy
Best Buy will bundle a free $100 Best Buy gift card with your Pixel 9a purchase. This deal isn't live yet, but you can be notified when it begins.

Google Pixel 9a preorder: free w/ new line @ T-Mobile

Google Pixel 9a preorder: free w/ new line @ T-Mobile
T-Mobile has a few Pixel 9a deals it will offer when the phone becomes available. For example, you can get it for free when adding a new line on most plans or trading in an eligible device. Additionally, if you order online you'll get a free pair of A-series Pixel buds.

Google Pixel 9a preorder: $499 @ Google

Google Pixel 9a preorder: $499 @ Google
Open an account at the Google Store and you can be notified with the Pixel 9a goes on sale. You'll pay $499 for the unlocked version of the phone.

What do you get from the Google Pixel 9a?

Row 0 - Cell 0

Google Pixel 9a

Starting price

$499 / £499

Display

6.3-inch "Actua" pOLED

Refresh rate

60 - 120Hz

Rear cameras

48MP main (ƒ/1.7), 13MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2)

Front camera

13MP selfie (ƒ/2.2)

Chipset

Google Tensor G4

RAM

8GB

Storage

128GB, 256GB

Battery

5,100 mAh

Charging

23W wired, 7.5W wireless

Size

6.1 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches (154.9 x 73.6 x 10.1 mm)

Weight

6.6 ounces / 187 grams

Colors

Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, Peony

Dust/water resistance

IP68

Priced at $499, the Pixel 9a is a true budget smartphone. (Take that, iPhone 16e). Yet despite its price, it looks to be solidly constructed. Powering the phone is Google's Tensor G4 chipset, which is the same one found in Google's flagship models.

You also get a larger 6.3-inch Actua display, which Google claims is 35% brighter than its predecessor. Rounding out the spec sheet you'll find 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 48MP main camera, 13MP ultrawide camera, and 13MP selfie camera.

Google is also promising it'll support the Pixel 9a with major Android and security updates for seven years. That adds significantly more value to your phone as it means you'll be able to hold onto it for a long time.

If you're set on buying Google's new phone, keep an eye out for when these deals go live.

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

