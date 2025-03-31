Amazon's Big Spring Sale has Crocs from just $22 — 15 last-minute deals I'd add to my cart

Shop these last-minute Crocs deals in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is ending soon, so now's your last chance to shop these awesome Crocs deals. The weather is warming up, meaning it's time to get outdoors, and Crocs footwear is more comfortable than ever.

If you love the classics, you can now get the Crocs Classic Clog on sale from $30 at Amazon. Crocs' iconic style is made of lightweight, supportive Croslite foam that feels great underfoot.

Or, if you want something even more beach-friendly, you can currently get the Crocs Crocband Flip Flop Sandal on sale from $22 at Amazon.

Act fast to get these deals, as the Amazon Big Spring Sale ends tonight. Also note that prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so you'll need to check out the different color options in your size to find the best discount.

Best Crocs deals

Crocs Crocband Flip Flop Sandal: was $34 now from $22 @ Amazon

Crocs Crocband Flip Flop Sandal: was $34 now from $22 @ Amazon
Make the most of summer with these Crocband Flip Sandals. Made of Croslite material, they're lightweight and offer ultimate comfort on the beach, in the yard, or the water. Amazon has them on sale in a range of sizes and colors.

View Deal
Crocs Platform Classic Slide: was $39 now from $22 @ Amazon

Crocs Platform Classic Slide: was $39 now from $22 @ Amazon
Available in various colors and graphics, these lightweight platform slides are made with iconic Crocs Comfort Technology for flexibility and 360-degree support. It's hard to say no to a pair of Crocs for this price.

View Deal
Crocs Classic Hiker Clog: was $59 now from $29 @ Amazon

Crocs Classic Hiker Clog: was $59 now from $29 @ Amazon
These shoes prove that Crocs can be worn anywhere — even on the trail. Made of durable and grippy rubber, these Crocs have an adjustable fabric strap to keep them secure on your feet.

View Deal
Crocs Classic Cozzzy Towel Sandals: was $54 now from $29 @ Amazon

Crocs Classic Cozzzy Towel Sandals: was $54 now from $29 @ Amazon
I always wear my slides after I get out of the shower, so I think these Crocs are ingenious. They have a soft terry towel lining that'll dry your feet quickly. Or, if you want to wear them out and about, they'll be super comfy.

View Deal
Crocs Crush Rain Boots: was $79 now from $29 @ Amazon

Crocs Crush Rain Boots: was $79 now from $29 @ Amazon
Get ahead of those April showers with the Crocs Crush Rain Boots. These boots have 2-inch heels that'll keep you well clear of puddles, and you can tuck your pants into the cuffs to keep them from getting muddy.

View Deal
Crocs Classic Clog: was $44 now from $30 @ Amazon

Crocs Classic Clog: was $44 now from $30 @ Amazon
The Classic Crocs Clog is lightweight, offers Crocs' iconic comfort and has plenty of ventilation to keep your feet nice and breezy. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from.

View Deal
Crocs Classic Animal Print Clog: was $54 now from $32 @ Amazon

Crocs Classic Animal Print Clog: was $54 now from $32 @ Amazon
Rock Crocs classic style with a twist. These clogs are available in leopard and zebra prints in several different colors and make a bold statement.

View Deal
Crocs Getaway Flip Flops (Women's): was $44 now from $33 @ Amazon

Crocs Getaway Flip Flops (Women's): was $44 now from $33 @ Amazon
These pretty Crocs flip flops are on sale with a great starting price of just $33. Their simple design means they go well with any outfit, and the Stucco colorway comes with a glittery gold strap. There are also plain Black and Cassis colors available if you prefer.

View Deal
Crocs Classic Platform Clog: was $59 now from $34 @ Amazon

Crocs Classic Platform Clog: was $59 now from $34 @ Amazon
These trendy platform Crocs come in various colors and are incredibly lightweight and fun to style. Designed with Iconic Crocs Comfort Technology, they offer flexibility and 360-degree support for all-day wear. Scoop up a pair and save.

View Deal
Crocs Classic Translucent Glitter Clog: was $59 now from $35 @ Amazon

Crocs Classic Translucent Glitter Clog: was $59 now from $35 @ Amazon
Sparkle and shimmer with these Crocs Classic Translucent Glitter Clogs. They're super lightweight, and dry fast if they get wet. The glitter is embedded in the shoe's upper, so it won't shed.

View Deal
Crocs Classic Neo Puff Shorty Boot W Snow: was $89 now from $37 @ Amazon

Crocs Classic Neo Puff Shorty Boot W Snow: was $89 now from $37 @ Amazon
With these Classic Neo Puff Shorty Boots, not even the snow will be able to stop you enjoying your Crocs. These have an insulated puff collar to keep your feet warm and extra traction outsoles to keep you steadily on your feet in less than ideal conditions.

View Deal
Crocs Stomp Fisherman Sandal Heeled: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

Crocs Stomp Fisherman Sandal Heeled: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon
These cool Crocs have platform heels and straps that make them look super unique. But don't worry; the Stomp Fisherman Sandals are still comfortable to wear because they are made of lightweight, supportive Croslite foam.

View Deal
Crocs Splash Strappy Sandals: was $44 now from $40 @ Amazon

Crocs Splash Strappy Sandals: was $44 now from $40 @ Amazon
Nothing screams summer like these Crocs sandals! They have a matte sole paired with four translucent straps for a fresh, stylish look. All the color options look great, but my favorite is Neptune since it pairs so well with the color of the water.

View Deal
Crocs Baya Lined Printed Clog: was $64 now from $45 @ Amazon

Crocs Baya Lined Printed Clog: was $64 now from $45 @ Amazon
Want cozy comfort and a printed design? Well, the Crocs Baya Lined Printed Clogs combine both into one. They come in six color options, with tie-dye, tree, rainbow prints and more. Plus, they have a soft, fuzzy lining in a contrasting color.

View Deal
Crocs Mega Crush Clog: was $74 now from $55 @ Amazon

Crocs Mega Crush Clog: was $74 now from $55 @ Amazon
These Crocs Clogs stand above the rest with their 61mm high platform heels. They come in various eye-catching designs, including acid green and a faux denim print. However, they still offer Crocs' signature comfort.

View Deal
