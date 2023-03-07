Sonos Era 100 hands-on: All-new design boosts connectivity and performance

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

As Sonos' original smart speaker that launched six years ago, the Sonos One has had a good run. As of today (March 7), though, the Era 100 has officially been introduced as the company's entry-level smart speaker successor. It joins the Era 300 spatial audio speaker that was also officially unveiled today. Both models go on sale on March 28, and the next-gen models look set to rival some of the best smart speakers out there, including the new Apple HomePod 2.

Here, I am outlining my first impressions of the Sonos Era 100 following some recent hands-on time that enabled me to get an early sense on how it will stack up against the best smart speakers of the year. To find out the key differences between the new Sonos Era 100 and the original Sonos One, check out our Sonos Era 100 vs. Sonos One face-off.

Here are my first impressions of the Era 100's design, performance, new features and more.

Sonos Era 100 hands-on: Price and availability

The Sonos Era 100 will cost $249 / £249 / AU$399 when it goes on sale on March 28. In the meantime, pre-orders start today (March 7) through the Sonos website (opens in new tab). Black or white color options are available.

By comparison, the Sonos One costs $219 while the Sonos One SL (which doesn't have smart speaker capabilities) is $199. The Sonos One and the Sonos One SL will remain on sale while stocks last. Although these models are being phased out, they will continue to be supported by Sonos.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Sonos Era 100 hands-on: Design

The Era 100 doesn't look too dissimilar to the Sonos One, but boasts a number of improvements, including a second tweeter for stereo sound from a single unit, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth connectivity. As with the Sonos One, the Era 100 can be used as a single music speaker or as a pair of rear speakers in a Sonos Arc, Sonos Beam, or Sonos Ray soundbar setup.

The Era 100 has more of a rounded design than the Sonos One and is a little larger. It measures 7.18 x 4.72 x 5.14 inches, and weighs 4.44 pounds (around 2kg). That's a little heavier than the Sonos One's 4.08 pounds (around 1.85kg), but there's not a huge difference in the foot print.

Touch controls have been upgraded, and the Era 100 has a small groove running through the middle, which lets you slide your finger to increase or decrease the volume. You can also tap on either side to achieve the same effect. Towards the front of the top of the Era 100 are buttons for play/pause, reverse, and forward.

Internally, the Ear 100 is equipped with two tweeters angled left and right, and it has a 25 percent larger woofer driver than what's fitted to the Sonos One. This new driver arrangement enables stereo sound from a single speaker unit said to achieve 270 degrees of dispersion — although I also understand that you can pair two Era 100s together for an even greater stereo soundstage — while the larger woofer driver aims to improve bass performance.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Sonos Era 100 hands-on: Features and connectivity

The Era 100 supports Wi-Fi 6 and is Bluetooth connectivity compatible. It also works with AirPlay 2 on Apple devices using iOS 11.4 and higher. Instead of an Ethernet port, though, the Era 100 has a USB-C port on the back. Sonos will sell adapters that can provide an Ethernet connection and line-in to make it compatible with line-level turntables. A Combo Adapter providing Ethernet and 3.5mm line-in connectivity costs $39.99, while a USB-C Line-In Adapter costs $19.99.

The Sonos Era 100 supports Alexa and its own voice assistant. At the time of writing, there's no support for Google Assistant, but this may be added at a later date via a firmware update. Users can disconnect the Era 100's microphone via a switch on the back.

Trueplay and adjustable EQ are onboard and compatible with both iOS and Android devices. With an Android device, Trueplay uses microphones built into the Era 100 speaker. Users with an iOS device can also use this method (referred to as Quick Tuning in the Sonos app) or the traditional method (referred to as Advanced Tuning) which uses the microphones in your iPhone or iPad and requires you to move around the room.

Sonos Era 100 hands-on: Sound quality

My hands-on time was short and only covered a couple music tracks, but it was easy to hear the benefits of the dual tweeter arrangement, and the stereo sound really showed. The first track was a song called "Billions" by Caroline Polachek, which sounded bigger than I expected. I felt that there was indeed a bit more bass than the Sonos One, although I wasn't able to make a direct comparison at the time. The second track, Lizzo's "About Damn Time," showcased the Era 100s capabilities with up-tempo beats and got my toes tapping.

Sonos Era 100 hands-on: Outlook

The Sonos Era 100 might not look majorly different to the Sonos One, but the boost to connectivity and performance looks set to move expectations on in the single smart speaker sector. There's no spatial audio support; for that you'll need to check out the new Sonos Era 300 speaker. Google Assistant support is MIA, no doubt due to ongoing litigation between the two companies over smart speakers and voice control technology. Although I won't make an official recommendation until I get to experience the Era 100's performance properly in my own home, it's certainly looking like a worthwhile upgrade, and marks a new era for entry-level smart home speakers everywhere.