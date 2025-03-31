Amazon’s spring sale knocks up to 50% off smart home devices — 21 last-chance deals I’d shop now

Deals
By published

Smart device deals starting at just $8

Amazon Deals
(Image credit: Amazon)
Jump to:

Today marks the final day of the Amazon Big Spring Sale. And if you haven't stocked up on all the best spring deals yet, now is your last chance. For instance, Amazon's best-selling smart home devices happen to be sporting major discounts as we speak.

Amazon makes some of the best smart home devices on the market! From smart displays to security cameras, you really can't go wrong when purchasing these popular devices — especially now that they're up to 50% off. We're talking deals on Blink security cameras, Fire TV Sticks, Echo devices, Kindles and more starting at just $8.

You still have a few hours to take advantage of these unbeatable hardware deals, so keep scrolling to check out all my favorite smart home picks from Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Plus, don't miss our Amazon promo codes page for more ways to save.

Quick Links

Best Blink Deals

Blink Mini 2
Blink Mini 2: was $39 now $19 at Amazon

The Blink Mini 2 is Blink's new indoor and outdoor security camera. It's weatherproof and comes with several useful features like color night vision, person detection and an easy-to-use companion app. We noted in our Blink Mini 2 review that it didn't have the best sound quality, but if you want a cheap security camera with Alexa integration, you can't go wrong here.

View Deal
Blink Floodlight Camera (battery)
Blink Floodlight Camera (battery): was $129 now $86 at Amazon

This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for over $40 off their combined price. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

View Deal
Blink Whole Home Bundle
Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199 now $122 at Amazon

This bundle gets you a lot, including a Blink Outdoor 4 camera, which earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. It also features a Mini 2 camera with Alexa integration. Combined with a video doorbell, this bundle is ideal for keeping an eye on the surroundings of your home. You save $77 on the entire package.

View Deal
Blink Outdoor 4 cameras
Editor's Choice deal
Blink Outdoor 4 cameras: was $339 now $199 at Amazon

The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get four fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.

View Deal

Best Echo Deals

Amazon Echo Pop
Amazon Echo Pop: was $39 now $29 at Amazon

Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The front-facing speaker delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.

View Deal
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $39 at Amazon

The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best value Alexa speakers you can buy. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.

View Deal
Amazon Echo Spot
Amazon Echo Spot : was $79 now $64 at Amazon

The Echo Spot offers a different take on the smart screen format. As well as playing your music and podcasts hands-free, it's also great for quick glances at weather, time and notifications, with a design that fits nicely on any surface.

View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $69 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 combines Alexa’s voice assistant with a 5.5-inch screen for video calls, streaming and smart home control. With its compact design, it’s a great fit for any room — and now available at $69, it’s an affordable addition to your smart home setup.

View Deal

Best Fire TV Deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $34 now $19 at Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick is no more. It's now the Fire TV Stick HD and at just $19 it's a bargain. If you don't have a 4K television, it's the ideal choice offering access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. We'd still advise most people to opt for the 4K Max model, but if you don't have a 4K TV this is the streaming stick for you.

View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 at Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.

View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59 now $39 at Amazon

This is one of the best streaming devices available. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we praised its snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and the included Alexa Voice Remote. Don't pass up the chance to get it at this price.

View Deal
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139 now $109 at Amazon

In our Amazon Fire TV Cube review, we loved this Fire TV device for its speedy performance and easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A, and HDMI-in. It's the best Fire TV device yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for device jugglers. It's just tough to justify the extra cost versus the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for less than half the price.

View Deal
Amazon 55-inch Omni Series Fire TV
Amazon 55-inch Omni Series Fire TV: was $549 now $359 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series smart TV is the smaller brother of the full-featured massive 65-inch and 75-inch models. Despite its smaller size it still packs an impressive amount of technology including hands-free use with Alexa built-in. Normally priced at $549 it is now $359.

View Deal

Best Kasa Deals

Kasa Smart Light Bulb
Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16 now $8 at Amazon

This Kasa Smart Light Bulb displays are conveniently compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Adjust the brightness from 1% to 100%. You can even dim them for a DIY sunrise alarm, scheduling them to brighten in the morning gradually and slowly dim down after sunset to kickstart a sleeping routine.

View Deal
Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch
Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch: was $74 now $43 at Amazon

These dimmers replace traditional 3-way switches commonly found in living rooms, stairways and hallways. They feature an easy installation process and you can control your switch from anywhere by using the Kasa App. You'll also have the option to automate the lights to turn on and off on their own or remotely access and control your setup manually.

View Deal
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip: was $79 now $43 at Amazon

Also named one of our best smart plugs in 2024, this surge protector combines six smart plugs into one space-saving strip (with three USB ports to boot). You can control each connected device individually using the Kasa app, Alexa or Google Assistant or buttons on the device itself. Plus you can monitor energy usage.

View Deal

Best Kindle Deals

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (2024)
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (2024): was $179 now $139 at Amazon

This is the Kids edition of our favorite Kindle. This excellent device has a 7-inch glare free device with an adjustable backlight, for the most comfortable reading experience possible. You also get a 6 month subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, providing access to a huge library of kid-friendly books, and a worry-free guarantee that means Amazon will replace it if it breaks. It’s even waterproof, so no need to worry if it makes a splash.

View Deal
Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition
Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: was $279 now $224 at Amazon

The new Kindle Colorsoft features all the benefits of a Kindle, only in glorious color. If you want to see your books' covers or read comics in color, this is the Kindle you've been waiting for. While it's decidedly expensive, it delivers on the promise of providing the Kindle experience in color. And right now, it's 20% off at Amazon, making this choice a no-brainer.

View Deal
Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024)
Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024): was $399 now $324 at Amazon

You can now score a discount on the updated Kindle Scribe. This e-reader comes with a Premium Pen that lets you annotate, write notes and draw on your e-books. You can also create digital notebooks and convert your handwritten notes into text. In our Kindle Scribe (2024) review we loved this device’s large 10.2-inch 300 ppi display and found the stylus comfortable to use.

View Deal

Best Ring Deals

Ring Outdoor Cam
Ring Outdoor Cam: was $79 now $59 at Amazon

The Ring Outdoor Camera is an easy way to expand your home security system. It integrates with the rest of your Ring hardware, it's battery operated and has a versatile mounting bracket so it can be easily placed around your property. It's also weather resistant and has color night vision.

View Deal
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus w/ Ring Spotlight Cam Plus
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus w/ Ring Spotlight Cam Plus: was $319 now $269 at Amazon

This deal gets you Ring's best all-around video doorbell, along with a quality spotlight camera for $50 less than if you were to purchase them separately. Note that this deal is for the battery-powered version of the Spotlight Cam Plus, not the hardwired version.

View Deal
TOPICS
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about sales events
Crocs deals

Amazon's Big Spring Sale has Crocs from just $22 — 15 last-minute deals I'd add to my cart
MacBook Air M4

MacBook Air M4 just hit its lowest price ever in Amazon's Big Spring Sale — save on this year's best laptop (so far)
Zoom call on MacBook

Fake Zoom installer tries to trick users into installing dangerous ransomware – here’s how to stay safe
See more latest
Most Popular
The Nectar Premier Copper Hybrid Mattress on a bed frame in a bedroom, a Tom&#039;s GUide Amazon Spring Sale deals graphic (right)
Last chance! Save up to 40% on mattresses in the Amazon Spring Sale
Apple AirTag deal Amazon Spring Sale
Apple AirTag 4-pack just dropped to $69 with this last-minute Amazon Big Spring Sale deal
Crocs deals
Amazon's Big Spring Sale has Crocs from just $22 — 15 last-minute deals I'd add to my cart
Dreo ChefMaker deal
I trust this smart air fryer to cook steak to perfection, and it's 33% off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale
MacBook Air M4
MacBook Air M4 just hit its lowest price ever in Amazon's Big Spring Sale — save on this year's best laptop (so far)
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with an Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge
Get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for 17% off on the last day of Amazon Big Spring Sale — with no strings attached
Collage of items on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale
15 Amazon Spring Sales you can’t miss — these deals expire tonight
Amazon Deals
Dyson, Shark and Coway air purifiers are up to 50% off at Amazon — 9 spring cleaning deals I’d shop now
The Vari L-Shape Desk with a Vari Task Chair with a Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Big Spring Sale deals badge
Amazon Spring Sale — 9 last minute office chair and standing desk deals to build out your home office
A Zinus Cooling Airflow Tight Top Mattress on a bed frame in a bedroom, a Tom&#039;s Guide price drop deals graphic (right)
Forget Amazon, my favorite cheap mattress deal this weekend is at Walmart — $120 for a king