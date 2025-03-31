Surprise! Amazon just knocked $600 off this 75-inch Sony TV

It comes as no surprise that Sony makes some of the best TVs bar none, but with that namesake you often get marked-up prices on even its budget models.

Right now, you can scoop up this 75-inch Sony X90L LED TV for $1,198 at Amazon. That's a 33% slashing and one of the lowest we've seen this TV, especially in that massive size.

Sony 75" X90L LED TV: was $1,799 now $1,198 at Amazon Despite being but a mere LED TV, the X90L still has a lot going for it. It uses full array local dimming to give you clear and concise contrasts. There are also PS5 exclusive features like Auto Genre Picture Mode and Auto HDR Tone Mapping, which means you can expect to get the best performance from your gaming console. In our Sony Bravia X90L review, we hailed its HDR performance, anti-glare properties, and black levels, making it the ideal choice for cinematic movie enjoyers.

It's the perfect time to get yourself a big-screen TV upgrade as TVs are only getting bigger. The Sony X90L is an ideal choice, as it's built on the back of Sony's exceptional knowhow in bridging entertainment into your household the way it was intended to be experienced.

In my review of the Sony X90L, I raved its incredible HDR performance. Sure, it's no OLED TV but it pushes out serious picture quality, best experienced in Dolby Vision. I also couldn't get enough of the black levels and contrast, which was especially true in "Interstellar" and "Godzilla: Minus One."

One of the shining aspects that makes it stand out against its Mini-LED and QLED counterparts is its adept anti-glare mitigation, which you don't often see on LED models. It just goes to show Sony's commitment to TV innovation, and proves why so many movie lovers call the X90L one of the best sets you can buy.

That's not all either, as this Sony display is also engineered to work well with the PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro thanks to exclusive features like HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture mode. Even if you don't have a Sony system, like one of the best gaming PCs, you'll be adequately covered thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate.

I get it, though, maybe a Full Array LED TV (even one out of Sony) isn't for you in 2025. Luckily for you, the Amazon Big Spring Sale is still going strong with tons of TV deals and savings on our favorite tech products to nab as we roll into April.