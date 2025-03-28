Amazon’s spring sale takes up to 25% off Igloo coolers — here’s my 5 favorite deals

Outdoor season is finally here — and whether you're heading to the mountains, the beach or the boat, you need a cooler that can handle any adventure. That's where Igloo comes into play. As a cooler brand best known for its durability, you'll be pleased to learn that Igloo is currently hosting a huge sale on Amazon.

Right now, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is taking up to 25% off select Igloo coolers. My personal favorite deal is on the Igloo BMX Hard Cooler, which is now 15% off and was named the best portable cooler in our guide. If you're in need of something larger, I'd opt for the Igloo Trailmate Wheeled Cooler, which is currently sporting a $20 discount.

Below, I've handpicked my favorite Igloo deals that are ready to take on any adventure in the great outdoors. Keep scrolling to check them out. (For more savings, check out this week's best Amazon promo codes).

Best Igloo Cooler Deals

Igloo Latitude Marine White Ultra Cooler: was $84 now $72 at Amazon Ready to head out on the water this spring? This cooler was made to be your co-captain. The 70 qt. cooler can hold up to 100 cans and retain ice for 5 days. It has non-slip, swing-up handles for easy unloading and loading in wet conditions — which is important when you're on a boat. It even features a molded-in fish ruler on the lid that lets you measure your catch instantly.

Igloo BMX Hard Coolers: was $89 now $76 at Amazon Named the best portable cooler in our guide, this 25 qt. cooler is easy and comfortable to carry around, and has excellent insulation — all for an affordable price (even more so now with an extra 15% off). With its Cool Riser Technology, the cooler has up to 5 days of ice retention.

Igloo Polar Hard Coolers: was $89 now $76 at Amazon Perfect for your next roadtrip, family picnic or sporting event, this 120 qt. cooler features dual snap-fit latches to keep contents secure during transportation. It's also super easy to carry thanks to its swing-up handles. It even features a drain plug for easy draining. The cooler will retain ice for up to 5 days.

Igloo Iceless Thermoelectric Cooler: was $149 now $113 at Amazon This Igloo Iceless cooler is an ideal addition to any camping trip or road trip when you don't want to deal with ice. All you have to do is plug it into any 12V DC receptacle (cigarette lighter) and you'll be able to keep all your favorite drinks and snacks cold. Right now, you can get the 28 qt. cooler for 24% off.