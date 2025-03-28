Huge Walmart Super Savings sale is live from $8 — 25 deals I'd shop now

By published

Here's the Walmart deals I'd buy that meet or beat Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Walmart sign with Tom's Guide Price Drop badge
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Enjoying Amazon's Big Spring Sale? Well, Walmart wants in on the action and has launched its Super Savings Week. This is an excellent chance to shop discounted tech, home goods and more. In some cases, Walmart's deals meet or beat Amazon's.

Right now you can get the AirPods 4 on sale for $99 at Walmart ($30 off,) and the iPad 10th Gen (Wi-Fi/64GB) for $269 at Walmart ($80 off.) Or, if you're looking for a super-cheap HD streaming option, the Roku Express HD is on sale for $17 at Walmart.

I've listed all my favorite Walmart deals below. For more savings, see our Walmart promo codes page and see the top deals in Best Buy's weekend sale.

Home gym sale: deals from $8 @ Walmart

Home gym sale: deals from $8 @ Walmart
Walmart is making it cheaper to stick to your 2025 resolutions. The retailer has multiple home gym accessories/equipment on sale from $8. It includes small accessories as well as exercise machines. As part of the sale, Walmart has the Echelon Connect Exercise Bike on sale for $397 (pictured, was $599). Its magnetic flywheel offers 32 levels of resistance and it comes with a free 30-day trial of Echelon Fitness' premier membership, Echelon United.

Ninja appliances: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Ninja appliances: deals from $14 @ Walmart
Right now Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $14. For instance, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup CE250 Coffee Machine for $59 (pictured, was $74).

Roku Express HD
Roku Express HD: was $29 now $17 at Walmart

If you don't have a 4K TV but still want an upgrade, you're in luck. Right now, the Roku Express HD streaming device is on sale. If you have a 4K TV there are better options, but for those with a 1080p HD TV looking to add smart TV features, this deal can't be beat.

Crocs Baya Clogs
Crocs Baya Clogs: was $49 now $34 at Walmart

Score the Crocs Baya Clogs for $34! Compared to Crocs' classic style, these have a lower back and a ribbed design across the top. The extra touch of style makes these an eye-catching addition to your wardrobe.

Nutribullet Pro 900W Single Serve Blender
Nutribullet Pro 900W Single Serve Blender: was $78 now $49 at Walmart

This is one awesome blender. In our Nutribullet Pro 900W review we gave it an excellent 4.5-star rating and praised its compact design and powerful performance. It also looks super stylish.

Apple Pencil (USB-C)
Apple Pencil (USB-C): was $79 now $69 at Amazon

If you want an Apple stylus that covers the basics, than the Apple Pencil USB-C is the one for you. With pixel-perfect precision, low-latency and magnets to attach to your tablet, this is the no-frills approach to writing and drawing on your tablet.

Apple AirPods 4
Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon

The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Ninja Creami
Ninja Creami: was $199 now $169 at Walmart

The Ninja Creami has been making waves (scoops?) in the home cook world. We gave it 4 stars in our Ninja Creami review. We loved how easy it was to make delicious homemade ice cream. There's a huge range of recipe styles available, such as milkshake, froyo, and even gelato! And as if it couldn't get any better — the Creami is also easy to clean.

Apple Watch 10
Apple Watch 10: was $399 now $299 at Walmart

The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also features advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.

Samsung 65" DU6900 4K TV
Samsung 65" DU6900 4K TV: was $469 now $348 at Walmart

The DU6900 is part of Samsung's "Crystal" line of TVs. The 4K TV is a good budget option with support for HDR10+, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, and Samsung's Tizen OS. You also get Alexa/Bixby/Google Assistant support.

Roku 65" Select Series 4K TV
Roku 65" Select Series 4K TV: was $449 now $398 at Walmart

The Roku Select is part of Roku's line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs.

Vizio 75" Quantum Pro 4K QLED TV
Vizio 75" Quantum Pro 4K QLED TV: was $998 now $798 at Walmart

This is a solid deal on a large-screen 4K TV. In our Vizio Quantum Pro review we praised this set's colorful picture, local dimming and excellent viewing angles. It's also a well-equipped gaming TV, with a 120Hz refresh and FreeSync Premium Pro support.

Samsung 55" S90C 4K OLED TV
Samsung 55" S90C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $969 at Walmart

The Samsung S90C is a slightly cheaper alternative to the S95C. However, both TVs use the same QD-OLED display and are great for gamers with low latency, HDMI 2.1 ports, and support for 4K/144Hz. It packs HDR 10+/HLG support, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/SmartThings compatibility, and built-in Alexa voice assistant. In our Samsung OLED S90C review, we said the Editor's Choice TV offers premium performance at a midrange price.
Dockers Straight Fit Casual Chino Pants (Men's)
Dockers Straight Fit Casual Chino Pants (Men's): was $58 now $24 at Walmart

The perfect combination of style and comfort, these straight fit chino pants offer a classic look and feature an all-motion waist band. Right now, you'll save $30 when you buy these timeless Dockers slacks.

Reebok Active Lite
Reebok Active Lite: was $65 now $34 at Walmart

Whether you're doing a light workout or have a day full of errands to run, these lightweight sneakers are perfect for everyday wear. They're also flexible and breathable. Walmart is discounting additional Reebok apparel, sneakers, and backpacks with deals from $6.

onn. Large Party Speaker Gen 2
onn. Large Party Speaker Gen 2: was $149 now $119 at Walmart

This is one the best bang for your buck party speakers on the market right now. Users reported that the speaker has thumping bass that doesn't distort even at loud volumes. This speaker has two 1/4" inputs at the reverse for a mic and a guitar, should you want to soundtrack the party on a more personal level.

Sony WF-1000XM5
Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $248 at Walmart

The Sony WF-1000XM5 top our list of the best wireless earbuds on the market. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds review, we said they have some of the strongest active noise canceling around, outstanding sound quality and a great companion app. Getting the best fit can be a bit hit and miss, but once achieved, the performance with LDAC sources is spectacular.

Apple iPad 10th Gen
Apple iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $269 at Walmart

This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. The 10th Gen iPad measures 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV. Just note that the new iPad 11th Gen is now available.

MSI Katana 15.6" Gaming Laptop
MSI Katana 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $799 at Walmart

This MSI laptop has 16GB of RAM and an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU for excellent multitasking, as well as a sleek cut-out hinge design. Add to that an RTX 4060 for gaming and you've got a productivity powerhouse that can do it all.

Keurig K-Express Essentials
Keurig K-Express Essentials : was $59 now $35 at Walmart

The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's also compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits within the 36oz reserve.

CAROTE Pots and Pans Set Non Stick (7 Pieces)
CAROTE Pots and Pans Set Non Stick (7 Pieces): was $99 now $49 at Walmart

This beautiful set of nonstick pots and pans offers great functionality. This 7 piece set is easy to both store and clean. The pots and pans are stove-safe, as well as stain and rust resistant too.

