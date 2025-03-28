Huge Walmart Super Savings sale is live from $8 — 25 deals I'd shop now

Enjoying Amazon's Big Spring Sale? Well, Walmart wants in on the action and has launched its Super Savings Week. This is an excellent chance to shop discounted tech, home goods and more. In some cases, Walmart's deals meet or beat Amazon's.

Right now you can get the AirPods 4 on sale for $99 at Walmart ($30 off,) and the iPad 10th Gen (Wi-Fi/64GB) for $269 at Walmart ($80 off.) Or, if you're looking for a super-cheap HD streaming option, the Roku Express HD is on sale for $17 at Walmart.

Home gym sale: deals from $8 @ Walmart

Walmart is making it cheaper to stick to your 2025 resolutions. The retailer has multiple home gym accessories/equipment on sale from $8. It includes small accessories as well as exercise machines. As part of the sale, Walmart has the Echelon Connect Exercise Bike on sale for $397 (pictured, was $599). Its magnetic flywheel offers 32 levels of resistance and it comes with a free 30-day trial of Echelon Fitness' premier membership, Echelon United.

Ninja appliances: deals from $14 @ Walmart

Right now Walmart is knocking up to 40% off select Ninja kitchen appliances. The sale includes air fryers, ice cream makers, coffee machines, blenders, and more. After discount, prices start from $14. For instance, you can get the Ninja 12-Cup CE250 Coffee Machine for $59 (pictured, was $74).

Roku Express HD: was $29 now $17 at Walmart If you don't have a 4K TV but still want an upgrade, you're in luck. Right now, the Roku Express HD streaming device is on sale. If you have a 4K TV there are better options, but for those with a 1080p HD TV looking to add smart TV features, this deal can't be beat.

Crocs Baya Clogs: was $49 now $34 at Walmart Score the Crocs Baya Clogs for $34! Compared to Crocs' classic style, these have a lower back and a ribbed design across the top. The extra touch of style makes these an eye-catching addition to your wardrobe.

Apple Pencil (USB-C): was $79 now $69 at Amazon If you want an Apple stylus that covers the basics, than the Apple Pencil USB-C is the one for you. With pixel-perfect precision, low-latency and magnets to attach to your tablet, this is the no-frills approach to writing and drawing on your tablet.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Ninja Creami: was $199 now $169 at Walmart The Ninja Creami has been making waves (scoops?) in the home cook world. We gave it 4 stars in our Ninja Creami review. We loved how easy it was to make delicious homemade ice cream. There's a huge range of recipe styles available, such as milkshake, froyo, and even gelato! And as if it couldn't get any better — the Creami is also easy to clean.

Apple Watch 10: was $399 now $299 at Walmart The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also features advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.

onn. Large Party Speaker Gen 2: was $149 now $119 at Walmart This is one the best bang for your buck party speakers on the market right now. Users reported that the speaker has thumping bass that doesn't distort even at loud volumes. This speaker has two 1/4" inputs at the reverse for a mic and a guitar, should you want to soundtrack the party on a more personal level.

Apple iPad 10th Gen: was $349 now $269 at Walmart This A14-powered tablet is going for an absolute steal right now. The 10th Gen iPad measures 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches, with this Wi-Fi model weighing in at just 1.05 pounds. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, which is impressively sharp. It also features a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera with 122-degree FOV. Just note that the new iPad 11th Gen is now available.

MSI Katana 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $1,199 now $799 at Walmart This MSI laptop has 16GB of RAM and an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU for excellent multitasking, as well as a sleek cut-out hinge design. Add to that an RTX 4060 for gaming and you've got a productivity powerhouse that can do it all.

Keurig K-Express Essentials : was $59 now $35 at Walmart The Keurig K-Express is your top choice if you're looking for a low-cost single-serve coffee maker, or a pop of color in your kitchen. At just 6.5 inches wide, it's also compact and is ideal for small spaces. You can also brew one cup after another, without waiting for the water to reheat, which sits within the 36oz reserve.