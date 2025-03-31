Trouble sleeping because of noisy neighbors? These gadgets can help — starting from $16

If you're fed up of tossing and turning while your neighbors cause a ruckus next door, you've come to the right place. And with an Amazon Echo Spot just $64.99 now at Amazon, with a library of peaceful sleep sounds, it's a great time to shop.

You might be set up for a comfortable night's sleep with the best mattress for your sleep needs, but if your noisy neighbors have other ideas, you're likely being kept up long after your desired bedtime.

If noise you can't control is your sleep woe, sleep headphones or sleep sounds could be your perfect solution. So, we've combed through the final day of the Amazon Big Spring Sale to find you the best noise-drowning deal to shop today for better rest tonight. The Amazon Echo Spot has taken our top spot, but we've included some alternatives for different sleep needs, too.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $64.99 at Amazon

Complete with Amazon's library of sleep sounds including white noise, guided meditations, binaural beats and calming melodies, the Amazon Echo Spot makes a great bedside companion, especially if you're trying to drown out ambient noise. The beauty of having an Alexa-enabled bedside device is that you don't have to waste time scrolling through sleep sounds, debating which to play and possibly getting distracted by notifications popping up. You simply ask Alexa to play whatever sound you desire and she picks the track for you. Like the best sunrise alarm clocks on the market, the Echo Spot will wake you up gently with music and gradual light, improving your wake up as well as your wind down routine. You can get all this for 19% off now. This discount brings the price from $79.99 to $64.99, and delivery is included. User score: ★★★★½ (21,500+ reviews)

Looking for something else? Try these...

Loop Quiet 2 Earplugs: was $27.95 now $19.95 at Amazon

Forget your foam earplugs, these Amazon best-seller silicone earbuds are a more comfortable, eco-friendly choice. If you like to fall asleep in silence, a strong pair of earbuds will be needed to drown out noisy neighbors. We've tested these reusable ear buds when sleeping next to a noisy nightclub and vouch that they do a tremendous job of muffling sound enough for you to fall asleep quickly — plus, providing you find the right size bud for your ears, they're comfortable and stay lodged in your ear through the night. There is 29% off four out of eight of the color options available at Amazon right now. This means a mint, black, violet or white pair of Loop Quiet 2 Earplugs are going for just $19.95 (was $27.95). Free delivery is included too. User score: ★★★★½ (21,500+ reviews)