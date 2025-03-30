Dyson, Shark and Coway air purifiers are up to 50% off at Amazon — 9 spring cleaning deals I’d shop now

By published

Just in time for spring allergy season

(Image credit: Amazon)
With spring cleaning topping our agendas at the moment, there's one task that can be easily overlooked: cleaning your air. While we can't exactly complete this task ourselves, investing in an air purifier is key to ensuring you get premium quality air. Fortunately, the Amazon Big Spring Sale has plenty of top-notch air purifiers for less (up to 50% less, to be exact).

Our home experts have tested some of the best air purifiers on the market — and many of our top picks just so happen to be on sale at Amazon now. For instance, the Shark Never Change Air Purifier HP152 is now $50 off. You can also snag the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10 for $130 off.

With so many different models available, there's an air purifier on this list that's suitable for every home and lifestyle. Fortunately, we've done the heavy lifting for you — and the discounts just sweeten an already great deal. Check out our favorite air purifiers that are on sale now at Amazon.

Best Air Purifier Deals

Clorox Air Purifier for Large Rooms
Clorox Air Purifier for Large Rooms: was $149 now $119 at Amazon

This compact air purifier is ideal for rooms up to 1,500 sq ft. It’s simple to set up and great value for money considering how efficiently it cleans the air. It features a touchscreen that lets you control all of its functions, and it has clear indicators for fan settings.

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH: was $229 now $164 at Amazon

In our Airmega AP-1512HH review, we said that the air purifier is small and compact in stature, but powerful. Its eco-friendly setting also helps keep energy costs low, earning it the most energy-efficient of the bunch. Better yet, it provides a decent clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 247.5/232.3/241.3. It also offers an ionizer mode, which will disperse negative ions to improve the quality of the air it filters. Other perks include its three-year warranty, but it is important to note this is on the heavier side (12.3 pounds).

Shark Air Purifier HP152
Shark Air Purifier HP152: was $249 now $199 at Amazon

Named the best air purifier for small spaces in out guide, this Shark air purifier suits rooms up to 650 sq ft, although this is based on one change of air over an hour. With an auto mode, it adjusts the fan speed based on the quality of the air and displays the corresponding data on the panel. It also has Odor Neutralizer Technology, that releases a fresh scent in the air. You can also grab the smaller version that covers up to 250 sq ft for just $119. A great deal not to be missed!

Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX
Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX: was $329 now $199 at Amazon

Get rid of the tiniest of unwanted particles and air contaminants with the Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX. Its anti-allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle everything form smog and toxins to dust and dander, giving you healthier, purified indoor air quality.

Shark 3 in 1 Air Purifier
Shark 3 in 1 Air Purifier: was $399 now $199 at Amazon

It doesn't get much better (or more convenient) than this 3-in-1 Shark device that is an air purifier, space heater and fan for your room. Its Anti-Allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle a wide array of air contaminants with precision and create healthier indoor air. It also has a powerful, fast fan to deliver 4 speeds of purification, as well as Thermal Comfort Control that warms your space. It's easy to use and displays real time air quality, filter life, fan speed, eco mode, and more.

Blueair Air Purifier Blue Pure 211i Max
Blueair Air Purifier Blue Pure 211i Max: was $349 now $279 at Amazon

This Blueair Air Purifier is ideal to handle extra large rooms, with a coverage of up to 3,048 Sq Ft. This includes a HEPASilent, dual filtration technology that can remove at least 99% airborne particles in the air at a much faster rate. It also boasts a quiet operation, and an accompanying app, so you can control your settings from your phone. What’s more, with its modern design, it'll suit the decor in any room.

Dyson Hot+Cool AM09
Dyson Hot+Cool AM09: was $469 now $299 at Amazon

The Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool AM09 is now 36% off! It offers top notch heating and state of the art design. Jet Focus control allows you to choose between Focused and Diffused modes for personal or whole-room heating. And direct cooling or a gentle breeze in hot weather. It comes with an electronic thermostat, remote control and app connectivity.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10: was $529 now $399 at Amazon

Save $130 on this excellent Dyson air purifier. Not only does it automatically remove pollutants, bacteria and allergens in seconds, but it can heat and cool the room too. It also looks sleek and stylish.

Blueair Advanced Air Purifier 7470i
Blueair Advanced Air Purifier 7470i: was $599 now $479 at Amazon

This air purifier can cover a large space, with a suggested room size of 418 sq. ft. Its average CADR scores of 275 across dust, smoke and pollen, mean it will effectively filter a range of pollutant sizes from the atmosphere too. However, as you'll see in our Blueair HealthProtect 7470i review, its smart features are where it stands out from the crowd. You can connect your phone to the appliance for live readings and guidance on the quality of your air. 

