How to watch Glastonbury 2024 live streams online and from anywhere

Glastonbury 2024 is set to be one of the musical highlights of the summer with the world-famous music festival returning to Worthy Farm in Somerset, England for another year of unmissable performances from artists spanning every genre — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Glastonbury 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates Glastonbury 2024 will be broadcast across the BBC from Friday (June 28) until Sunday (June 30).

This year’s headline acts are pop sensation Dua Lipa, Glasto-regulars Coldplay and American singer SZA. The inclusion of two female headliners has been well-received and 2024 marks the first time the festival’s biggest slots haven’t been dominated by male artists. It’s about time. All three are sure to deliver stellar performances packed with field-filling hits.

Of course, this is the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts, so there’s much more to enjoy beyond the headliners. Also scheduled to appear across the weekend are Shania Twain, Little Simz, Cyndi Lauper, Burna Boy, Disclosure, The National and Two Door Cinema Club. And that’s just a small slice of the music that will play across the three days. Expect a few surprise performances along the way.

Scoring Glastonbury tickets continues to be a herculean task (I count myself among the many unsuccessful applicants this year), but don’t worry if you’re not heading to the farm later this month. You won’t have to miss the best bits of the festival as much of the event is set to be broadcast across the BBC, so you can enjoy your favorite artists without getting muddy, or having to sleep in a cramped tent.

Here’s how to watch a Glastonbury Festival 2024 live stream from anywhere, and how to watch online for free. Plus, down below we’ve also got a full lineup of the main stages to make sure you don’t miss a single must-watch set.

How to watch Glastonbury 2024 live streams for FREE

If you happen to live in the U.K. then you can enjoy Glastonbury 2024 live stream for FREE. That's because the BBC will have massive amounts of festival coverage across BBC One, Two, Three, Four, the BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio and the BBC Sounds app. BBC iPlayer will be the go-to destination for much of it, because it will have a dedicated Glastonbury Channel from Friday to Sunday, showing key performances from the Pyramid Stage, interviews, highlights from past years and much more. Plus, for the second year running, the main stage iPlayer coverage will be broadcast in Ultra HD. Not at home in the U.K. during one of the big Glastonbury sets? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead.

How to watch Glastonbury 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN

Watching Glastonbury live streams is a tradition for millions of Brits across the country, but what if you're not there when the music is being broadcast live on the BBC?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Glastonbury 2024 live streams on BBC iPlayer, even though they're not in the U.K., and see Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA perform to crowds of thousands of fans. Just make sure you have a valid TV license if you're accessing the service.

Can you watch Glastonbury 2024 live streams in the US, Australia or elsewhere?

Technically, Glastonbury coverage is only available in the U.K., so if you live in another country, such as the U.S. and weren't lucky enough to grab a ticket for the festival, you won't be able to tune in.

However, if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't there at the moment, you can tune in to the Glastonbury 2024 live stream on BBC iPlayer via a VPN such as NordVPN. Just remember you need a TV license to watch on BBC iPlayer.