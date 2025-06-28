There's no disputing who the most hotly-anticipated debutant at Glastonbury 2025 is. Doechii is a Grammy Award-winning hip-hop sensation, whose inventive hits keep going gangbusters on TikTok and Instagram.

You can watch Doechii at Glastonbury live streams from anywhere with a VPN and for FREE.

Doechii at Glastonbury 2025 live streams, Date, Time, Channels Doechii's Glastonbury 2025 set takes place on Saturday, June 28.

► Start time: 10:15 p.m. BST / 5:15 p.m. ET / 2:15 p.m. PT / 7:15 a.m. AEST (Sun.)

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

If you haven't been lured in by a viral video set to "Anxiety" in the last few months, you clearly haven't spent much time on social media (in which case, well done to you). The 26-year-old from Tampa, Florida is single-handedly shaking up an area of music that hasn't tended to place much value on the female perspective.

Doechii earlier this year became just the second solo female rapper (after Cardi B) to take home the best rap album Grammy with Alligator Bites Never Heal, featuring "Boom Bap", "Denial Is a River", "Stanka Pooh" and lead single "Nissan Altima".

They've been conspicuous by their absence at her recent performances, but surely the crowdpleasers “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” “Persuasive” and, of course, "Anxiety" will get some love at Worthy Farm this Saturday.

Pro tip: fire up BBC iPlayer on a second device if you can, load up the feed for The Other Stage and hit pause. That way, you’ll be able to watch Charli XCX’s Glastonbury set immediately after.

There's good reason she's been hailed as one of the most important artists of her generation. Below are all the details you need to watch Doechii and live stream Glastonbury 2025 for FREE and from anywhere.

How to watch Doechii at Glastonbury 2025 for FREE in the U.K.

You can watch Doechii's Glastonbury set on BBC iPlayer, which is live streaming the five main stages all day: Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies, and The Park.

As well as laptops, the service also has apps for smartphones, tablets and a wide range of streaming devices.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Doechii at Glastonbury 2025 as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch Doechii at Glastonbury 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Doechii set on your usual subscription?

You can still tune into the West Holts Stage headliner and all other Glastonbury coverage live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's fast, outstanding at unblocking streaming services and has top-level security features. With over 7,000 servers, across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. For a limited time only, new subscribers can also get up to $50 of Amazon vouchers. Get up to 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. but want to view BBC iPlayer as usual, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to BBC iPlayer and enjoy!

Can you watch Doechii at Glastonbury in the U.S., Australia or Canada?

The Glastonbury Festival is only shown in the U.K., so you won't find Doechii's Glastonbury set in any international listings.

There's good news if you're currently on holiday in the U.S., Australia or Canada from the U.K., however. You can download one of the best VPN services and tap into your FREE home coverage of Glastonbury 2025 through BBC iPlayer. We recommend NordVPN.

Or if you're content only to listen to Doechii's set, you can do so via the BBC's 'pop-up radio station' BBC Radio Glastonbury via BBC Sounds on web browsers.

Glastonbury lineup 2025: Saturday, June 28

(All times BST)

Pyramid Stage

Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts: 22:00 - 23:45

Raye: 20:00 - 21:00

Patchwork: 18:00 - 19:00

John Fogerty: 16:30 - 17:30

The Script: 15:00 - 16:00

Brandi Carlile: 13:30 - 14:30

Kaiser Chiefs: 12:00 - 13:00

The Other Stage

Charli XCX 10:30 - 11:45

Deftones: 20:30 - 21:30

Ezra Collective: 18:45 - 19:45

Amyl & The Sniffers: 17:00 - 18:00

Weezer: 15:30 - 16:30

Beabadoobee: 14:00 - 15:00

Good Neighbours: 12:45 - 13:30

Alessi Rose: 11:30 - 12:15

West Holts Stage

Doechii: 22:15 - 23:45

Amaarae: 20:30 - 21:30

Greentea Peng: 19:00 - 20:00

Yussef Dayes: 17:30 - 18:30

Kneecap: 16:00 - 17:00

Bob Vylan: 14:30 - 15:30

Nilüfer Yanya: 13:00 - 14:00

Infinity Song: 11:30 - 12:30

Woodsies

Scissor Sisters: 22:30 - 23:45

Tom Odell: 21:00 - 22:00

Father John Misty: 19:30 - 20:30

TV On The Radio: 18:00 - 19:00

Nova Twins: 16:30 - 17:30

Jade: 15:15 - 16:00

Fcukers: 14:00 - 14:45

Sorry: 12:45 - 13:30

The Amazons: 11:30 - 12:15

Park Stage

Caribou: 23:00 - 00:15

Beth Gibbons: 21:15 - 22:15

TBA: 19:30 - 22:30

Gary Numan: 18:00 - 19:00

Pa Salieu: 16:45 - 17:30

Lucy Dacus: 15:30 - 16:15

Japanese Breakfast: 14:00 - 15:00

Ichiko Aoba: 12:45 - 13:30

Yann Tiersen: 11:10 - 12:10

Acoustic Stage

Nick Lowe: 21:30 - 22:45

Hothouse Flowers: 20:00 - 21:00

Jeremy Loops: 18:30 - 19:30

The Coronas: 17:10 - 18:00

The Bluebells: 16:10 - 16:50

Not Completely Unknown: A Celebration Of The Songs Of Bob Dylan: 15:00 - 16:00

Sophie B. Hawkins: 14:00 - 14:40

Oisin Leech: 13:00 - 13:40

Lorraine Nash: 12:10 - 12:40

Henry Grace: 11:30 - 12:00

Avalon Stage

Hard-Fi: 23:10 - 00:20

Tom Walker: 21:40 - 22:40

Rachel Chinouriri: 20:10 - 21:10

Jade Bird: 18:40 - 19:40

The Amy Winehouse Band: 17:10 - 18:10

Jamie Cullum: 15:40 - 16:40

Stephen Wilson Jr.: 14:15 - 15:10

Bess Atwell: 12:50 - 13:45

Fülü: 11:30 - 12:20

