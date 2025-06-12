How to watch 'Love Island USA' on CTV (it's free)

You can watch "Love Island USA" 2025 on CTV in Canada, streaming for free right now! The free stream includes every episode the day after airing as Ariana Madix tries to find a whole host of new singletons love in Fiji.

CTV will stream the dating show on-demand for free - you don't even need an account! But how can you watch "Love Island USA" from anywhere? Can you get the free "Love Island USA" stream in the U.S., U.K. and Australia too? And what devices is CTV available on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch "Love Island USA" 2025 on CTV...

How to watch 'Love Island USA' 2025 on CTV

🇨🇦 Canadian channel CTV will broadcast "Love Island USA" for free.

✅ You don't need any subscription or account to watch CTV on demand.

🇺🇸 IN THE U.S.? WATCH CTV FREE WITH A VPN.

P.S. We tested it ourselves – it works perfectly and streams are presented in HD. You can also catch up with season 6!

How to watch 'Love Island' on CTV from anywhere

CTV if free, but it is only broadcasting "Love Island" 2025 for free in Canada.

"Love Island" fans traveling or working outside the Great White North will need to use a VPN to access CTV's free "Love Island" stream in the U.S.A, U.K. and Australia.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock ITV and stream 'Love Island U.S.A' like a true bombshell.... and you can save 70%.

Looking to watch CTV from outside Canada? If you're traveling abroad, use NordVPN to access CTV as if you were back home. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support, a money-back guarantee and over 70% off with this deal. Access NordVPN's two-year plans right now and you will enjoy a discount of up to 76% plus an Amazon Gift Card if you are based in Canada or the U.S..

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch 'Love Island USA' on CTV...

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the free 'Love Island' stream on CTV, choose ''Canada.' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to CTV and watch 'Love Island USA' season 7 on CTV for free – from the U.S., Australia or beyond.

What will CTV's coverage include? Love Island Aftersun? Catch-up?

(Image credit: CTV)

CTV is the official Canadian broadcaster of "Love Island" supplying reality fans with endless twist and turns. Season 7 (2025) heads to Fiji and the first week of the show has been nothing short of sensational.

To catch "Love Island" live you will need a Canadian TV provider login. But if you miss it, don't worry — you can stream all the episodes the day after so you won't have long to wait.

In addition, CTV will have their weekly Love Island: Aftersun special where Sophie Monk will unpack all the gossip alongside special guests.

Which devices can I watch 'Love Island USA' on CTV with?

You can use CTV to watch 'Love Island' on a range of devices:

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android app (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

iPhone and iPad (iOS 12+ CTV) / (iOS 14+ CTV iOS app)

PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5

Roku (Supported by Roku Channel)

Samsung Smart TV (Most 2017+ models)

Vizio Smart TV

Xbox One & Xbox Series Consoles

Is CTV the best way to watch 'Love Island USA'?

"Love Island USA" is produced by ITV America, in association with Motion Entertainmen and a WPP Media Company.

CTV offers extensive free coverage of "Love Island" five nights a week, with "Love Island: AfterSun arriving on a Saturday.

CTV is the place to watch the show for free across the globe with those south of the border having to fork out a minimum of $7.99 just to watch the show.

🏝️ Catch all the action right here! And remember to use a VPN if you're traveling outside of Canada right now.

More from Tom's Guide