The legendary surf rock icons’ UK festival tour continues as Weezer take to The Other Stage at Glastonbury 2025 today, with a one hour set spanning their over thirty-year career.

► Start time: 3:30 p.m. BST / 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. AEST (Sun.)

Since the release of their debut, the "Blue Album", in 1994, Weezer have an incredible fifteen albums under their belt, including six self-titled efforts, with the band having sold over 25 million records worldwide. Having bagged Grammy’s, MTV awards and reached the Billboard Hot 100 top ten, the band are still going strong, with their latest album, “Van Weezer” arriving in 2021.

Weezer’s 2025 appearance at Glasto marks only their second time gracing the festival, the first being way back in 1995. With a heck of a lot more songs to choose from since then, expect to hear classics such as “Say It Ain’t So” and “Buddy Holly” as well as smash hits like “Hash Pipe,” “Island in the Sun” and “Pork and Beans.” Also look out for sing-a-long anthems “Beverly Hills” and “Memories,” and we wouldn’t be surprised to see some cheeky cover versions peppered throughout.

It’s sure to be a grungy hour of anthemic nerd-rock that’ll be a nostalgic treat for long time fans and just might bag some new ones. Read on for how to watch Weezer and live stream Glastonbury 2025 for FREE and from anywhere.

How to watch Weezer at Glastonbury 2025 for FREE in the U.K.

Live coverage of all of the major stages at Glastonbury 2025 is being broadcast for FREE by the BBC in the U.K..

This means that you'll be able to catch a live stream of Weezer's set, along with all of the biggest acts performing at Worthy Farm this year, on BBC iPlayer.

There's also a TV broadcast of the set, with Clara Amfo and Jack Saunders presenting coverage of the performance on BBC Two, but the iPlayer live stream is the best bet to be sure you don't miss a minute of the set.

How to watch Weezer at Glastonbury 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Weezer set on your usual subscription?

Can you watch Weezer at Glastonbury in the U.S., Australia or Canada?

The Glastonbury Festival is only shown in the U.K. so there's not set to be an international live stream of any of the sets from Glasto 2025.

Glastonbury lineup 2025: Saturday, June 28

(All times BST)

Pyramid Stage

Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts: 22:00 - 23:45

Raye: 20:00 - 21:00

Patchwork: 18:00 - 19:00

John Fogerty: 16:30 - 17:30

The Script: 15:00 - 16:00

Brandi Carlile: 13:30 - 14:30

Kaiser Chiefs: 12:00 - 13:00

The Other Stage

Charli XCX: 22:30 - 23:45 (pictured)

Deftones: 20:30 - 21:30

Ezra Collective: 18:45 - 19:45

Amyl & The Sniffers: 17:00 - 18:00

Weezer: 15:30 - 16:30

Beabadoobee: 14:00 - 15:00

Good Neighbours: 12:45 - 13:30

Alessi Rose: 11:30 - 12:15

West Holts Stage

Doechii: 22:15 - 23:45

Amaarae: 20:30 - 21:30

Greentea Peng: 19:00 - 20:00

Yussef Dayes: 17:30 - 18:30

Kneecap: 16:00 - 17:00

Bob Vylan: 14:30 - 15:30

Nilüfer Yanya: 13:00 - 14:00

Infinity Song: 11:30 - 12:30

Woodsies

Scissor Sisters: 22:30 - 23:45

Tom Odell: 21:00 - 22:00

Father John Misty: 19:30 - 20:30

TV On The Radio: 18:00 - 19:00

Nova Twins: 16:30 - 17:30

Jade: 15:15 - 16:00

Fcukers: 14:00 - 14:45

Sorry: 12:45 - 13:30

The Amazons: 11:30 - 12:15

Park Stage

Caribou: 23:00 - 00:15

Beth Gibbons: 21:15 - 22:15

TBA: 19:30 - 22:30

Gary Numan: 18:00 - 19:00

Pa Salieu: 16:45 - 17:30

Lucy Dacus: 15:30 - 16:15

Japanese Breakfast: 14:00 - 15:00

Ichiko Aoba: 12:45 - 13:30

Yann Tiersen: 11:10 - 12:10

Acoustic Stage

Nick Lowe: 21:30 - 22:45

Hothouse Flowers: 20:00 - 21:00

Jeremy Loops: 18:30 - 19:30

The Coronas: 17:10 - 18:00

The Bluebells: 16:10 - 16:50

Not Completely Unknown: A Celebration Of The Songs Of Bob Dylan: 15:00 - 16:00

Sophie B. Hawkins: 14:00 - 14:40

Oisin Leech: 13:00 - 13:40

Lorraine Nash: 12:10 - 12:40

Henry Grace: 11:30 - 12:00

Avalon Stage

Hard-Fi: 23:10 - 00:20

Tom Walker: 21:40 - 22:40

Rachel Chinouriri: 20:10 - 21:10 (pictured)

Jade Bird: 18:40 - 19:40

The Amy Winehouse Band: 17:10 - 18:10

Jamie Cullum: 15:40 - 16:40

Stephen Wilson Jr.: 14:15 - 15:10

Bess Atwell: 12:50 - 13:45

Fülü: 11:30 - 12:20

