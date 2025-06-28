Kneecap is the Glastonbury Festival 2025 set everybody's talking about. Despite calls to ban the Irish rap trio, the set is due to go ahead today, Saturday June 28. But will the BBC stream it live? And can you watch it online from anywhere?

You can watch Kneecap at Glastonbury online from anywhere with a VPN and for FREE.

Kneecap at Glastonbury 2025 - Live streams, Date, Time, Channels Kneecap Glastonbury 2025 takes place on Saturday, June 28.

► Start time: 4: p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sun.)

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

So, the BBC has now confirmed it "will not ban" the Irish rap trio Kneecap from its Glastonbury 2025 coverage, despite mounting political pressure from MPs calling for their exclusion and even a statement from Prime Minister Kier Starmer.

With just hours before Kneecap takes the stage at the U,K,'s biggest music festival, the BBC remains tight-lipped about whether the controversial Belfast rappers will appear on TV, radio, or iPlayer.

The hullabaloo around Kneecap's afternoon gig stems from allegations that the band displayed a Hezbollah flag at a November performance and made contentious comments about British MPs.

We think the BBC will stream Kneecap – albeit on a delayed broadcast. But the situation remains fluid. If you're a fan of Kneecap's music, we'll keep you up to date as 4 p.m. BST approaches.

Below are all the details you need to watch Kneecap at Glastonbury 2025 for FREE.

What time is Kneecap's Glastonbury gig? Irish rap trio Kneecap are due to take to the stage on Saturday, June 28 at 4: p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sun.).

How to watch Kneecap at Glastonbury 2025 for FREE

The Kneecap live stream will likely be available to watch free on BBC iPlayer, unless the BBC chooses to censor the performance. The set should be accessible on-demand for catch-up viewing at any time following the broadcast.

In the U.S.? Traveling abroad? You can use NordVPN to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch Kneecap online . Save 76% below...

How to watch Kneecap at Glastonbury 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Kneecap set on your usual subscription?

You can still watch this and all the other Glastonbury coverage live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. but want to view BBC iPlayer as usual, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to BBC iPlayer and enjoy Kneecap's set.

Can you watch Kneecap at Glastonbury in the U.S., Australia or Canada?

The Glastonbury Festival is only shown in the U.K. so you won't find this Glastonbury set in any international listings.

However, if you're currently on holiday in the U.S., Australia or Canada from the U.K.. You can download one of the best VPN services and tap into your FREE home coverage of Glastonbury 2025 through the BBC iPlayer. We recommend NordVPN (save 76% + free Amazon gift card) .

Or if you're content only to listen to the Secret Act set, you can do so via the BBC's 'pop-up radio station' BBC Radio Glastonbury via BBC Sounds on web browsers.

Glastonbury lineup 2025: Saturday, June 28

(All times BST; subtract 5 hours for ET)

Pyramid Stage

Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts: 22:00 - 23:45

Raye: 20:00 - 21:00

Patchwork: 18:00 - 19:00

John Fogerty: 16:30 - 17:30

The Script: 15:00 - 16:00

Brandi Carlile: 13:30 - 14:30

Kaiser Chiefs: 12:00 - 13:00

The Other Stage

Charli XCX: 22:30 - 23:45

Deftones: 20:30 - 21:30

Ezra Collective: 18:45 - 19:45

Amyl & The Sniffers: 17:00 - 18:00

Weezer: 15:30 - 16:30

Beabadoobee: 14:00 - 15:00

Good Neighbours: 12:45 - 13:30

Alessi Rose: 11:30 - 12:15

West Holts Stage

Doechii: 22:15 - 23:45

Amaarae: 20:30 - 21:30

Greentea Peng: 19:00 - 20:00

Yussef Dayes: 17:30 - 18:30

Kneecap: 16:00 - 17:00

Bob Vylan: 14:30 - 15:30

Nilüfer Yanya: 13:00 - 14:00

Infinity Song: 11:30 - 12:30

