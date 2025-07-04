The first "Oasis reunion" show takes place today at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and you can watch a special livestream – titled "Oasis: Countdown to the Comeback" – for free on BBC iPlayer. It won't include the actual concert music, only the pre-show atmosphere and fan reactions. It's live now...

OUTSIDE THE U.K.? You can watch the "Oasis reunion" online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

'Oasis reunion' 2025: live stream, date, time "Oasis reunion" begins airing at 1 p.m. BST / 8 a.m. ET Friday, July 4 in the U.K..

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Oasis might have skipped Glastonbury Festival, but tonight's Oasis reunion will end 15 years of bitter feuding between Noel and Liam Gallagher and give birth to one of the most anticipated comebacks in music history. The reunion will kick off the rock 'n' roll band's Live '25 tour, which runs from July 4 in Cardiff to November 23 at São Paulo's Estádio do Morumbi.

No actual concert performances are being streamed live online so fans without tickets will need to wait for alternative viewing options. However, Oasis have confirmed that Live '25 will be the subject of a documentary created by "Peaky Blinders" writer Steven Knight, so we know that the concert will be captured on film.

For now, the BBC iPlayer pre-show coverage represents the only official way to watch the "Oasis reunion" online. Read on to discover how you can watch the "Oasis reunion" live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Oasis reunion' online for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'Oasis reunion' from anywhere in the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the "Oasis" stream on your usual service?

You can still watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market.

Exclusive deal NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. ✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch "Oasis" live online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're a Brit abroad and want to view the free BBC iPlayer, you'd select a U.K. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch the "Oasis reunion" online, just as you would at home.

Can I watch 'Oasis reunion' in the U.S., Australia or Canada? We've scoured the schedules of services like BBC America and BritBox to see whether the "Oasis reunion" live stream will be available outside the U.K. Unfortunately, we can't see anywhere that it's listed in countries such as the U.S., Canada or Australia. Remember that if you're traveling to any of those territories from the U.K. you can download one of the best VPN services and tap into your FREE home coverage of "Oasis reunion" build-up through the BBC iPlayer. We recommend NordVPN.

'Oasis reunion' trailer

Oasis Live '25 - North America [Official Trailer] - YouTube Watch On

What time does the 'Oasis reunion' start?

Oasis will take to the stage at 8:15pm BST local time (3:15 p.m. ET) on July 4, 2025. The first Live '25 gig will last approximately 2 hours 15 minutes.

The first Live '25 gig will last approximately 2 hours 15 minutes. The "Oasis: Countdown to the Comeback" Live Stream starts from 1 p.m. BST local time (8 a.m. ET)

More from Tom's Guide